Civics 101

Thursday 21

MLS2ATX ASKS FOR COMMUNITY SUPPORT Pro soccer stadium and Precourt Sports Ventures supporters are seeking letters from community members urging City Council to vote in support of allowing PSV "to build a privately funded stadium and soccer park at McKalla Place​ and bring Austin’s first ​major league ​professional sports team" to town. If you support, sign online. Support accepted thru June 28 www.mls2atx.com/letterofsupport.

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT PARD has released a new draft of the cemetery rules, which have been reviewed by the department and the city's Law Department. Public feedback is requested and can be submitted by mail or email by Sun., June 24. Comments accepted through Sun., June 24 D’Anne Williams, PARD, 919 W. 28½ St., Austin, TX 78705. danne.williams@austintexas.gov.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry/.

CITY COUNCIL CODENEXT WORK SESSION Council continues their deliberations on the land use code rewrite. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

CHILD INC. HEAD START JOB FAIR Child Inc. is looking for certified teachers, aides, case managers, and cooks. Stop by for on-site interviews and background checks. 10am-2pm. 5307-B Airport. jobs@childinc.org, www.childinc.org.

WRITING A WINNING BUSINESS PLAN Learn the essential elements for preparing a plan for business success and utilizing databases from Austin Public Library resources. 10:30am-1pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. Free. www.smallbizaustin.org.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

COMMERCIAL PLAN REVIEW CLOSURE The Commercial Plan Review office will close on Thu., June 21, at 11am. Normal operations will resume Fri., June 22. 11am-5pm. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov/department/development-services.

WRITE THE RULES SUMMER SERIES The Austin Center for Events is crafting special events ordinance administrative rules and they want your input. Public meetings will be held through September to gather feedback. 2-4pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. specialevents@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/citystage.

ICE CREAM POP-UP & COMPOSTING INFORMATION Austin Resource Recovery shares how to use your compost cart while handing out ice cream and free kitchen counter-top compost collectors. 2:30-4pm. University Hills Branch Library, 4721 Loyola, 512/974-2744. www.austintexas.gov.

SUMMER SOLSTICE CELEBRATION & SOLAR INSTALLATION UNVEILING Austin-based Alba Energy designed and installed a 90-panel, 26.55-kilowatt solar array on the rooftop of Brodie Homestead’s wedding barn. Join them as they celebrate this accomplishment with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. 4-6pm. Brodie Homestead, 5211 Brodie Ln., Sunset Valley. Free. www.albaenergy.com.

OPEN HOUSE ON DOUGHERTY ARTS CENTER REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT An open house to discuss the future and redevelopment of the Dougherty Arts Center. 5:30-8pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-4000. DACProject@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/DACproject.

2019 BUDGET TALKS WITH COUNCIL MEMBER ELLEN TROXCLAIR The District 8 CM discusses upcoming budget options with residents. Interpretation and translation services available upon request. 6:30-8pm. Austin Pizza Garden, 6266 Hwy. 290 W., 512/891-9980. www.austintexas.gov/budget.

AUSTIN DSA: JUNE GENERAL MEETING Join Austin DSA, the local chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, for their general meeting. Food, drinks, carpool, and children's supplies collectively provided. 7-8:30pm. IBEW Local 520, 4818 E. Ben White #300. www.austindsa.org.

Friday 22

SAFE BABY ACADEMY (SPANISH) For Spanish-speaking expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. CommUnityCare Clinic, 1210 W. Braker. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

WOMEN'S ENTREPRENEURIAL LUNCHEON This is a luncheon to recognize the hardworking women business owners of Austin. Panelists will share insights, challenges, and successes, followed by a Q&A and time to network. 11:30am. Hyatt Regency Austin, 208 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-1234. $45. www.austin.hyatt.com.

DRIVER’S LICENSE RECOVERY CLINIC If you lost your license due to Department of Public Safety surcharges, this is for you. Licenses will not be reinstated on-site and no arrests will be made. 3-6pm. 1520 Rutherford Ln., Bldg. 1 Auditorium. www.austintexas.gov.

OATH OF OFFICE CEREMONY FOR CHIEF BRIAN MANLEY City Manager Spencer Cronk will lead the swearing-in ceremony for Austin's ninth police chief Brian Manley, to be administered by Judge Cliff Brown of the 147th Criminal District Court. The ceremony will be broadcasted live on atxn (www.austintexas.gov/page/watch-atxn-live). See our coverage here. 4:30pm. Eastside Memorial High School.

Saturday 23

FULL: HUTTO VISITATION ORIENTATION RSVP IS FULL FOR THIS EVENT. For folks looking to support women detained at T. Don Hutto Residential Center. Volunteers must be conversationally proficient in a second language and must commit to visiting at least once a month. 1-3pm. Grassroots Leadership, 2301 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/499-8111. www.grassrootsleadership.org.

ZERO WASTE BLOCK LEADER ORIENTATION Austin Resource Recovery will train those interested in their programs and services, as well as answer questions on all things zero waste. 1-3pm. North Village Branch Library, 2505 Steck, 512/974-9960. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/be-zero-waste-block-leader.

Sunday 24

Monday 25

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

TYLER'S DAM THAT CANCER This active fundraiser benefits Flatwater Foundation, a local nonprofit providing mental health services for cancer patients and their families. Participants travel a 21-mile course from Mansfield Dam on Lake Austin to Tom Miller Dam (Hula Hut) on stand-up paddleboards. 6-8pm. LCRA Lawn (adjacent to Hula Hut), 3701 Lake Austin Blvd. www.tylersdtc.com.

DISTRICT 9 DRINKS WITH DANIELLE Meet the D9 City Council candidate and learn about why she's challenging Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo. For more on the 2018 City Council race see the News Team's coverage. 6-7:30pm. 412 Crockett St.. www.danielleforall.com.

Tuesday 26

CITY COUNCIL CODENEXT WORK SESSION Council continues their deliberations on the land use code rewrite. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

MECHANICAL AND PLUMBING BOARD MEETING See agenda for details. 9:30am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

WRITE THE RULES SUMMER SERIES The Austin Center for Events is crafting special events ordinance administrative rules and they want your input. Public meetings will be held through September to gather feedback. 2-4pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. specialevents@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/citystage.

SMALL & MINORITY-OWNED BUSINESS WORKSHOP: COMPLIANCE 101 An information session on the Compliance Division and their role in the Minority- and Women-Owned Business Enterprise Procurement Program ordinance. 5:30-7:30pm. SMBR Office, 4201 Ed Bluestein Blvd.. www.austintexas.gov/department/small-and-minority-business.

Wednesday 27

VOLUNTEER FOR BETO AT THE EIGHTH ANNUAL STONEWALL CELEBRATION Engage the queer community at the Stonewall Celebration to get Beto O'Rourke elected to the Senate this November. 6:30-8:30pm. Texas Capitol Visitors Center, 112 E. 11th.

Thursday 28

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

DOWNTOWN DRINKS WITH DANIELLE This D9 City Council candidate is looking to make history as Austin's first out trans woman on the dais. Get to know her and why she's challenging Tovo. For more on the 2018 City Council race see the News Team's coverage. 5:30-7:30pm. Seaholm Residencies, 222 West Ave.. www.danielleforall.com.

LISTENING PARTY: IMMIGRATION AND LABOR – STORIES FROM THE TEXAS WORKFORCE Join Texas Folklife and the Workers Defense Project for a reception, listening party, and presentation of their new radio and podcast series. 6-8pm. Workers Defense Project, 5604 Manor Rd., 512/441-9255. Free with RSVP. www.workersdefense.org.

COMMUNITY PANEL: UNDOCUPRIDE AND #HERETOSTAY United We Dream Austin, Neta, HRC Austin, allgo, Voice, and Deeds Not Words lead a community panel discussion on advocacy and activist work for Austin's QTPOC community. In honor of Pride Month. 6:30-8:30pm. Mexic-Arte Museum, 419 Congress, 512/480-9373. www.mexic-artemuseum.org.