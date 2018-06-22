News

Austin Recommits to AIDS Epidemic

90-90-90 status targeted by 2020

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., June 22, 2018


Austin and Travis County have committed to reaching new goals and lows in HIV treatment. Mayor Steve Adler and County Judge Sarah Eckhardt joined Dr. José Zuniga, president and CEO of the International Association of Providers of AIDS Care, on Wednesday to become the 18th U.S. city to sign the Paris Declaration. The goal: achieve 90-90-90 status by 2020. That's 90% of all Austinites living with HIV will know their status; 90% of residents living with HIV receive sustained treatment; 90% of people on sustained treatment will have an undetectable viral load (meaning they can no longer pass on the virus). In 2016, there were 4,716 people living with the virus in Travis County, but Austin Public Health estimates another 987 people are infected and unaware.

APH Medical Director Dr. Philip Huang said Austin has already attained one of the goals: 90% of people currently on sustained treatment have achieved an undetectable viral load. But about 250 new cases – 47% of which involve Black and Latino men who sleep with men – are diagnosed annually within the area. Eckhardt, in an emotional speech dedicated to two friends she lost to AIDS, called the virus "our generation's polio," and said we can and must eradicate it. Adler called cities and counties "essential" to achieving these goals. "We can no longer stand by and watch the epidemic continue, especially when solutions exist," he said. "There's nothing left to be said other than let's just get this done."

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Sarah Marloff
A PATH Forward for CodeNEXT?
A PATH Forward for CodeNEXT?
Council members tease new plan

June 22, 2018

Gay Place
Gay Place
Pride Month marches on

June 22, 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
This Is a Test of the Internal Emergency Broadcast System
Museum of Human Achievement
New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife, William Ryan Key at Emo's
Michael Che
at Paramount Theatre
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  