Civics 101

Thursday 14

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted through Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT PARD has released a new draft of the cemetery rules, which have been reviewed by the department and the city's Law Department. Public feedback is requested and can be submitted by mail or email by Sun., June 24. Comments accepted through Sun., June 24 D’Anne Williams, PARD, 919 W. 28½ St., Austin, TX 78705. danne.williams@austintexas.gov.

MLS2ATX ASKS FOR COMMUNITY SUPPORT Pro soccer stadium and Precourt Sports Ventures supporters are seeking letters from community members urging City Council to vote in support of allowing PSV "to build a privately funded stadium and soccer park at McKalla Place​ and bring Austin’s first ​major league ​professional sports team" to town. If you support, sign online. Support accepted thru June 28 www.mls2atx.com/letterofsupport.

RALLY FOR AFFORDABLE HOUSING BOND DOLLARS Join Austin Housing Coalition to cheer on City Council's vote to put affordable housing bond dollars on the November 2018 ballot. 9-9:30am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austinhousingcoalition.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

AUSTIN CITY COUNCIL VOTE ON FREEDOM CITY POLICY Join Grassroots Leadership, Texas Advocates for Justice, and more to urge City Council to approve the Freedom City policy (Items 73 and 74) and move toward making Austin an inclusive and safe city for all. 5:30-8pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

ARTIST ACCESS PROGRAM COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MEETING A public engagement meeting by PARD to gather community feedback on the Artist Access Program. 6-8pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-4001. laura.esparza@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/parks.

FAMILIES BELONG TOGETHER MARCH AND RALLY A march from City Hall to the Capitol in opposition of separating parents from their children along the U.S. border. 6-9pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.familiesbelong.org.

Friday 15

MLS2ATX ASKS FOR COMMUNITY SUPPORT Pro soccer stadium and Precourt Sports Ventures supporters are seeking letters from community members urging City Council to vote in support of allowing PSV "to build a privately funded stadium and soccer park at McKalla Place​ and bring Austin’s first ​major league ​professional sports team" to town. If you support, sign online. Support accepted thru June 28 www.mls2atx.com/letterofsupport.

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted through Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT PARD has released a new draft of the cemetery rules, which have been reviewed by the department and the city's Law Department. Public feedback is requested and can be submitted by mail or email by Sun., June 24. Comments accepted through Sun., June 24 D’Anne Williams, PARD, 919 W. 28½ St., Austin, TX 78705. danne.williams@austintexas.gov.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

EXPEDITED BUILDING PLAN REVIEW CLOSURE The office closes at noon on Fri., June 15. Normal hours resume Mon., June 18. Noon-5pm. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov/department/development-services.

Saturday 16

MLS2ATX ASKS FOR COMMUNITY SUPPORT Pro soccer stadium and Precourt Sports Ventures supporters are seeking letters from community members urging City Council to vote in support of allowing PSV "to build a privately funded stadium and soccer park at McKalla Place​ and bring Austin’s first ​major league ​professional sports team" to town. If you support, sign online. Support accepted thru June 28 www.mls2atx.com/letterofsupport.

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted through Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT PARD has released a new draft of the cemetery rules, which have been reviewed by the department and the city's Law Department. Public feedback is requested and can be submitted by mail or email by Sun., June 24. Comments accepted through Sun., June 24 D’Anne Williams, PARD, 919 W. 28½ St., Austin, TX 78705. danne.williams@austintexas.gov.

ONE HUMAN RACE WORKSHOP This full-day workshop offers a safe space to learn and share about race. It includes a film screening and book discussion. Snacks and lunch will be provided. Registration is required. 9am-5:30pm. St. John's United Methodist Church, 2140 Allandale, 512/452-5737. Free. www.onehumanrace.info.

BRUSH SQUARE PUBLIC MEETING FOR MASTER PLAN A master planning meeting to receive public comment regarding the development of Austin's historical Brush Square Park. 10am-Noon. Brush Square Park, Fifth & Trinity, 512/974-6700. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION Celebrate Emancipation Day (commemorating the announcement of the abolition of slavery in Texas) with live music, crafts, food, marketplace, kids' activities, and more. Noon-4pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center's Genealogy Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. www.juneteenthcentraltexas.com.

CLOTHING AND HOUSEWARES RECYCLING: SIMPLE RECYCLING OPEN HOUSE Share your thoughts and get questions answered by Austin Resource Recovery about Simple Recycling's curbside service. 2-4pm. Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg, 512/836-8975. www.austintexas.gov/clothing.

Sunday 17

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT PARD has released a new draft of the cemetery rules, which have been reviewed by the department and the city's Law Department. Public feedback is requested and can be submitted by mail or email by Sun., June 24. Comments accepted through Sun., June 24 D’Anne Williams, PARD, 919 W. 28½ St., Austin, TX 78705. danne.williams@austintexas.gov.

MLS2ATX ASKS FOR COMMUNITY SUPPORT Pro soccer stadium and Precourt Sports Ventures supporters are seeking letters from community members urging City Council to vote in support of allowing PSV "to build a privately funded stadium and soccer park at McKalla Place​ and bring Austin’s first ​major league ​professional sports team" to town. If you support, sign online. Support accepted thru June 28 www.mls2atx.com/letterofsupport.

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted through Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to keep food waste from the landfill. And, residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. Attend a composting class, then apply! 10:30-11:30am. HOPE Farmers Market, Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/553-1832. Free. composting@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/composting.

FREE CHICKEN-KEEPING CLASS Learn how to keep chickens and how to apply for a $75 rebate on a coop. Must register to attend. 12:30-1:30pm. HOPE Farmers Market, Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/553-1832. Free. www.austintexas.gov/chickenkeeping.

Monday 18

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT PARD has released a new draft of the cemetery rules, which have been reviewed by the department and the city's Law Department. Public feedback is requested and can be submitted by mail or email by Sun., June 24. Comments accepted through Sun., June 24 D’Anne Williams, PARD, 919 W. 28½ St., Austin, TX 78705. danne.williams@austintexas.gov.

MLS2ATX ASKS FOR COMMUNITY SUPPORT Pro soccer stadium and Precourt Sports Ventures supporters are seeking letters from community members urging City Council to vote in support of allowing PSV "to build a privately funded stadium and soccer park at McKalla Place​ and bring Austin’s first ​major league ​professional sports team" to town. If you support, sign online. Support accepted thru June 28 www.mls2atx.com/letterofsupport.

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted through Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

MUSICIAN COMPENSATION SECTOR SUMMIT An information session by city staff on programs specific to generating revenue for musicians. 2-4pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.atxmusic.org.

2019 BUDGET TALKS WITH COUNCIL MEMBER ALISON ALTER The District 10 CM discusses upcoming budget options with residents. Interpretation and translation services available upon request. 6:30-8pm. Shalom Austin; 7300 Hart. www.austintexas.gov/budget.

CENTRAL HEALTH COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: THE FUTURE OF THE ROSEWOOD-ZARAGOSA CENTER Residents are invited to learn about and help decide what services will be offered at the newly renovated Rosewood-Zaragosa Center. 6:30-8pm. Rosewood-Zaragosa Neighborhood Center; 2800 Webberville Rd.. communications@centralhealth.net, www.centralhealth.net.

Tuesday 19

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT PARD has released a new draft of the cemetery rules, which have been reviewed by the department and the city's Law Department. Public feedback is requested and can be submitted by mail or email by Sun., June 24. Comments accepted through Sun., June 24 D’Anne Williams, PARD, 919 W. 28½ St., Austin, TX 78705. danne.williams@austintexas.gov.

MLS2ATX ASKS FOR COMMUNITY SUPPORT Pro soccer stadium and Precourt Sports Ventures supporters are seeking letters from community members urging City Council to vote in support of allowing PSV "to build a privately funded stadium and soccer park at McKalla Place​ and bring Austin’s first ​major league ​professional sports team" to town. If you support, sign online. Support accepted thru June 28 www.mls2atx.com/letterofsupport.

IMPORTANT COMMUNICATIONS IN DIFFICULT TIMES The theme for this AIBA breakfast is "Preventions & Remedies" with a discussion led by Jetta Todaro, a local mediator. 8:45-10am. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. Free for AIBA members. www.bookpeople.com.

TAKE BACK YOUR TIME Learn how to build a comprehensive calendar that maximizes your time. Develop basic time blocking skills, efficiency tactics, contact mapping, and organizational mapping. 9am-Noon. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $25. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION FOR CREATIVES An information session on the needs of artist-run businesses. This is the final info session for the Artist Career Training program. 3-4:30pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

PAN AMERICAN RECREATION CENTER PLAYGROUND REPLACEMENT PUBLIC MEETING Discuss new playground equipment options for Oswaldo A.B. Cantu/Pan American Recreation Center playground. 5-7pm. Pan Am Park, 2100 E. Third. www.austintexas.gov.

HOLLY SHORES MASTER PLAN PUBLIC MEETING An update regarding the implementation of Phase 1 for Holly Shores/Edward Rendon Sr. Park. 6-8pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St., 512/480-8318. www.austintexas.gov.

2019 BUDGET TALKS WITH COUNCIL MEMBER LESLIE POOL CM Pool speaks with District 7 residents about upcoming budget options. Translations and interpretation services will be provided in Spanish and Vietnamese. 6:30-8pm. Northwest Recreation Center, 2913 Northland, 512/458-4107. www.austintexas.gov/budget.

Wednesday 20

MLS2ATX ASKS FOR COMMUNITY SUPPORT Pro soccer stadium and Precourt Sports Ventures supporters are seeking letters from community members urging City Council to vote in support of allowing PSV "to build a privately funded stadium and soccer park at McKalla Place​ and bring Austin’s first ​major league ​professional sports team" to town. If you support, sign online. Support accepted thru June 28 www.mls2atx.com/letterofsupport.

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT PARD has released a new draft of the cemetery rules, which have been reviewed by the department and the city's Law Department. Public feedback is requested and can be submitted by mail or email by Sun., June 24. Comments accepted through Sun., June 24 D’Anne Williams, PARD, 919 W. 28½ St., Austin, TX 78705. danne.williams@austintexas.gov.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Learn how to properly install your car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Third Wednesdays Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov/department/gus-garcia-recreation-center.

WOMEN UNSHACKLED: ISSUES FACING INCARCERATED WOMEN The Coalition for Public Safety and the Texas Criminal Justice Coalition host a daylong forum on the challenges faced by women in the justice system and potential policy solutions to improve outcomes. 9:30am-2pm. Etter-Harbin Alumni Center, 2110 San Jacinto, 202/641-6209. Free. rct@cgcn.com.

ELECTRIC BOARD MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov/electricboard.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing one during its growth. 11am-12:30pm. Little Walnut Creek Library, 835 W. Rundberg, 512/836-8975. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

Thursday 21

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT PARD has released a new draft of the cemetery rules, which have been reviewed by the department and the city's Law Department. Public feedback is requested and can be submitted by mail or email by Sun., June 24. Comments accepted through Sun., June 24 D’Anne Williams, PARD, 919 W. 28½ St., Austin, TX 78705. danne.williams@austintexas.gov.

MLS2ATX ASKS FOR COMMUNITY SUPPORT Pro soccer stadium and Precourt Sports Ventures supporters are seeking letters from community members urging City Council to vote in support of allowing PSV "to build a privately funded stadium and soccer park at McKalla Place​ and bring Austin’s first ​major league ​professional sports team" to town. If you support, sign online. Support accepted thru June 28 www.mls2atx.com/letterofsupport.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry/.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

COMMERCIAL PLAN REVIEW CLOSURE The Commercial Plan Review office will close on Thu., June 21, at 11am. Normal operations will resume Fri., June 22. 11am-5pm. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov/department/development-services.

OPEN HOUSE ON DOUGHERTY ARTS CENTER REDEVELOPMENT PROJECT An open house to discuss the future and redevelopment of the Dougherty Arts Center. 5:30-8pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-4000. DACProject@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/DACproject.

2019 BUDGET TALKS WITH COUNCIL MEMBER ELLEN TROXCLAIR The District 8 CM discusses upcoming budget options with residents. Interpretation and translation services available upon request. 6:30-8pm. Austin Pizza Garden, 6266 Hwy. 290 W., 512/891-9980. www.austintexas.gov/budget.