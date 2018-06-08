News

Texas Supreme Court Affirms Ruling to Name Death Drugs

State will appeal decision

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., June 8, 2018


The Texas Department of Criminal Justice took a hit last Friday when the state's Supreme Court rejected an appeal of a 2017 affirmation by the 3rd Court of Appeals of a lower court's decision that called for the state to identify the supplier of the chemical concoction used for executions in 2014, the period of time after the state started using compounding pharmacies to obtain its doses of pentobarbital and before the state Legislature passed a law allowing the TDCJ to keep those suppliers secret. (The department has held that suppliers should be kept private because of "safety concerns" that may exist.) The TDCJ plans to appeal the Supreme Court's decision.

