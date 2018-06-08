News

Quote of the Week: Steve Adler

The mayor sets the tone for CodeNEXT talks

Fri., June 8, 2018

"This is a wicked problem, but not about wicked people."

– Mayor Steve Adler opening City Council’s first discussion of CodeNEXT

CodeNEXT, Steve Adler

