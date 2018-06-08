Civics 101

Thursday 7

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT PARD has released a new draft of the cemetery rules, which have been reviewed by the department and the city's Law Department. Public feedback is requested and can be submitted by mail or email by Sun., June 24. Comments accepted through Sun., June 24 D’Anne Williams, PARD, 919 W. 28½ St., Austin, TX 78705. danne.williams@austintexas.gov.

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted through Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry/.

MEET AISD'S NEW POLICE CHIEF Austin ISD hosts a breakfast meet and greet with new Chief of Police Ashley Gonzalez, who previously served as the deputy chief in Norwalk, Conn. 10:15am. AISD Carruth Administration Center, 1111 W. Sixth, 512/414-2414. www.austin.isd.tenet.edu.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICATION WORKSHOP A workshop for non-corporate artists or art organizations on how to complete the application. Noon. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

WHAT NOW? AN AJC LUNCH MEETUP Paper bag your lunch and sit down with Austin Justice Coalition to learn how you can help make change and meet great people. Noon-1pm. Impact Hub Austin, 5540 N. Lamar Blvd.. Free. www.austinjustice.org.

RICH DEPALMA CAMPAIGN KICKOFF Join District 8 Council candidate Rich DePalma at his campaign kickoff. 5:30-7:30pm. Serranos Cocina y Cantina; 5030 Hwy. 290 W.. www.richdepalma.com.

FY 2018 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP Instructions for all FY 2018 Cultural Funding recipients on how to complete the report. Attendees are encouraged to bring laptops or tablets. 6pm. Cepeda Branch Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/974-7372. www.austintexas.gov.

TRASHED Jeremy Irons investigates the trash to earth ratio in this documentary. The screening will be followed by a discussion. 6:30pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. Free. www.cityofaustin.org/library.

Friday 8

Saturday 9

RIGHT USE OF POWER: A WEEKEND TRAINING WITH DR. PEG SYVERSON Two days to learn more about what organizers call a "dynamic way to explore issues of ethics and power, both personal and professional." Sat.-Sun, June 9-10, 10am-6pm Austin Zen Center, 3014 Washington Square, 512/452-5777. $350 for nonmembers. admin@austinzencenter.org, www.austinzencenter.org.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to keep food waste out of the landfill. Residents paying the Clean Community fee qualify for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. Attend a class, then apply! Sat., June 9, 9:30-10:30am; 11am-noon Sunset Valley Farmers' Market, 3200 Jones. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

VOLUNTEER TO CLEAN LADY BIRD LAKE Volunteer to clean up Ladybird Lake both on shore and on water. 9-11am. Multiple sites around Ladybird Lake. keith@keepaustinbeautiful.org, www.keepaustinbeautiful.org.

STATE OF THE DISTRICT WITH COUNCIL MEMBER ORA HOUSTON A quarterly district town hall held by CM Houston. 1-3pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/978-2101. www.austintexas.gov/department/district-1.

FREEDOM OF SPEECH AND THE RIGHT NOT TO BE OFFENDED Common Ground for Texans asks, "Is there such a thing as a right not to be offended?" How does this affect freedom of speech and how should hateful speech be handled in society? 2-4pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. Free. www.cg4tx.org.

Sunday 10

SISTERS IN CRIME HEART OF TEXAS CHAPTER: TRAVIS COUNTY SEARCH & RESCUE Elizabeth Bryant, K9 unit leader at Travis County Search and Rescue discusses her work at this month's meeting. 2:15pm. Cafe Express, 3418 N. Lamar, 512/452-9888. www.cafe-express.com.

A CONVERSATION WITH FORMER PRESIDENT BILL CLINTON Former President Bill Clinton stops in Austin to discuss the release of his book The President is Missing. 7:30pm. Bass Concert Hall, 2350 Robert Dedman, 512/477-6060. $49-500. www.texasperformingarts.org.

Monday 11

CERTIFIED ARBORIST PREP COURSE A prep course for the ISA Certified Arborist Exam. Spanning four days and 16 topics taught by local Certified Arborists. Mondays, May 7 and 14; June 4 and 11; 8:45am-5pm. Center for Environmental Research, 2210 FM 973 S., 512/972-1950. $150-250. www.austintexas.gov.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Learn how to properly install a car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. CommUnityCare, 15 Waller, 512/972-7233. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

AARC COMMUNITY FOCUS GROUP #3 The last of three focus groups intended to discuss the desired qualities of the next AARC manager. 10am-Noon. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.austintexas.gov/aarc.

BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT MEETING See agenda for details. 5:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2241. www.austintexas.gov/boa.

CIRCLE C AREA DEMOCRATS MEETING Guest speakers Gilberto Hinojosa and Glen Maxey will discuss the Democratic candidates in the upcoming elections. 6-8pm. Trudy's Four Star, 13059 Four Star. www.circlecareademocrats.org.

2019 BUDGET TALKS WITH MAYOR PRO TEM KATHIE TOVO CM Tovo will speak to District 9 residents about upcoming budget options at the Austin City Hall Atrium. Translations and interpretation services available upon request. 6:30-8pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 311. www.austintexas.gov/budget.

THE GENTLEMAN BANK ROBBER A member of the George Jackson Brigade in the Seventies, Rita Bo Brown was a polite lesbian criminal. The screening will be followed by a discussion and an opportunity to write letters to political prisoners. 7:30pm. MonkeyWrench Books, 110 E. North Loop, 512/407-6925. Donation based. www.monkeywrenchbooks.org.

Tuesday 12

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

TEST BEFORE YOU INVEST: THE LEAN START-UP METHOD An information session on finding the most appropriate process for creating and developing your business. 9am-Noon. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. $15. www.smallbizaustin.org.

TEXAS TRIBUNE SUMMER SALON: MEET TEXAS' DREAMERS For young Texans to explore the topic of national immigration reform, and hear what it means to be a Texas "Dreamer" firsthand. 5:30-7:30pm. Irene's, 506 West Ave., 512/298-0853. www.texastribune.org.

RE-ELECT MAYOR ADLER FUNDRAISER A fundraising event for Mayor Adler's re-election campaign. Your first beer is on him. 6-8pm. Hops & Grain Brewery, 507 Calles, 512/537-9756. $25 suggested donation. www.mayoradler.com.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Have a loved one in jail? TIFA can help by offering strength to families through support, education, and advocacy. Tue., April 10, 7-8:30pm AGE of Central Texas, 3710 Cedar #2, 512/451-4611. Free. tifa@tifa.org, www.tifa.org.

Wednesday 13

BIZOPEN: COMMERICAL PROPERTY A general overview of Austin's development process, covering development assessment, land use and zoning, building permits, and more. 10-11am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.smallbizaustin.org.

HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 2pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

PINTS WITH PIO: SOUTH AUSTIN FUNDRAISER A fundraiser to help re-elect sitting District 3 CM Pio Renteria. 5:30-7:30pm. St. Elmo Brewing Co., 440 E. St. Elmo, 737/300-1965. www.d3forpio.com.

DIVERSITY & INCLUSION: THE FEMALE PERSPECTIVE A discussion on diversity and women's inclusion in the workplace presented by expert panelists from Dell, Google Fiber, and more. 6-7:30pm. JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. $35. www.herdacity379573193.wordpress.com.

Thursday 14

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

ARTIST ACCESS PROGRAM COMMUNITY ENGAGEMENT MEETING A public engagement meeting by PARD to gather community feedback on the Artist Access Program. 6-8pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-4001. laura.esparza@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/parks.

FAMILIES BELONG TOGETHER MARCH AND RALLY A march from City Hall to the Capitol in opposition of separating parents from their children along the U.S. border. 6-9pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.familiesbelong.org.