News

Protesting the Rhino at Warren Wildlife Gallery

Bouldin Creek neighborhood gets a new, endangered guest

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., June 1, 2018


Protesters outside the Warren Wildlife Gallery on Saturday morning (Photo by Jana Birchum)

The Warren Wildlife Gallery in Bouldin Creek continues to draw controversy. Last Saturday, a ragtag team of organizers from the activist group Action for Animals Austin picketed the mansion from the sidewalk to protest the gallery's on-site display of an endangered black rhinoceros. The specific rhino is somewhat famous. In 2014, Texas hunter Corey Knowlton bid $350,000 to win a permit from Namibia to go and shoot the animal, which caused an international stir. Now, because of the resources available to the Warren Wildlife Gallery and its owner, Rick Warren ("Does Anybody Want the Warren Wildlife Gallery in Bouldin Creek?," Jan. 12), the famed animal – or its body anyway – now takes up residence on Elizabeth Street.

So on Saturday a group of about 10 protesters gathered to let Warren and his staff know they didn't take kindly to their new neighbor. AAA press officer Ernest Samudio says the group fundamentally disagrees with Warren's claim that the animal on display will provide an educational opportunity for the public. "The idea that this is for educational purposes is clearly something that trophy hunters have latched onto," Samudio said. "But there's no educational component here." He pointed to the irony of showcasing the bodies of dead animals in order to make a point about conservation.

No one from the gallery interfered or even contacted the protesters on Saturday, but people walking their dogs and riding bikes around the neighborhood seemed eager to stop and show their solidarity. A few cars driving past caught sight of their signs and honked. But for the most part, the neighborhood residents resisting Warren's plan to secure a conditional use permit for the property have steered clear of raising the issue of animal rights, since some fear the issue will cloud their concerns about Warren's parties and other general nuisance issues. You know, real problems!

A version of this article appeared in print on June 1, 2018 with the headline: Protesting the Rhino

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Warren Wildlife Gallery
Does Anybody Want the Warren Wildlife Gallery in Bouldin Creek?
Does Anybody Want the Warren Wildlife Gallery in Bouldin Creek?
Rick Warren's indoor safari brings turmoil to the South Austin neighborhood

Nina Hernandez, Jan. 12, 2018

What's Up With Warren Wildlife?
What's Up With Warren Wildlife?
Bouldin Creek's night at the museum

Nina Hernandez, Jan. 5, 2018

More by Nina Hernandez
Council: Public Safety & Their People
Council: Public Safety & Their People
Fire stations, police officers, and the money assigned to both

June 1, 2018

Austin's Pool System Will Collapse If We Don't Save It
Austin's Pool System Will Collapse If We Don't Save It
Shall we dive in?

June 1, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Warren Wildlife Gallery, Action for Animals Austin, Rick Warren

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Queerbomb 2018
Fair Market
Brownout (album release), Third Root, Superfónicos [outdoor] at Mohawk
Moonlight
at Alamo Drafthouse at the Ritz
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  