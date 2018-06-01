How Close Is Your Park?

On those ranking lists designed to promote web traffic to obscure publications, official Austin likes to applaud itself: "Best City for Tech," "Best Super Cool City to Visit," "Most Overrated Ambience" (we made that one up), etc. There's less occasion for celebration in the annual "ParkScore" ratings compiled by the Trust for Public Land. Among the 100 largest U.S. cities, TPL ranks Austin a very mediocre 42nd – although that's four places higher than where we landed in 2017.

According to the May 23 TPL press release, the ParkScore rankings are based on four factors: the percentage of residents living within a 10-minute walk of a park (Park Access); median park size and the percentage of total city area dedicated to parks (Park Acreage); park spending per resident (Park Investment); and the availability of park features, including basketball hoops, off-leash dog parks, playgrounds, water play structures, recreation and senior centers, and restrooms (Park Amenities).

The TPL website breaks down Austin's ranking in more detail: 394,787 Austinites (44% of residents) lack a park within a 10-minute walk of home (about the national average), although that percentage is fairly consistent among residents by age, racial/ethnic groups, and income levels. (In fact, nearby access is slightly worse for higher-income residents, although they're less likely to be walking.) Overall, the ParkScore mapping utility shows a "high need" for more parks in a central swath of the city, from the far north to the far south.

For comparison, in the No. 1 ranked city, Minneapolis, 96% of residents live within a 10-minute walk of a park, and 15% of city area is reserved for parks. The TPL encourages cities to join its movement to provide parks within 10-minute walks for all residents – Austin Mayor Steve Adler is among the more than 200 mayors who have endorsed the goal.

"The research is clear: quality, close-to-home parks are essential to communities," said Diane Regas, TPL president and CEO. "Everyone deserves a great park within a 10-minute walk [from] home." She added, "These rankings ... empower people to hold their leaders accountable."