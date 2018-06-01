Civics 101

Thursday 31

BROWN STATE OF MIND UNIVERSITY BSMU offers a four-course roster of classes centered around cultural contributions of minority groups in America, from Nas' Illmatic to Xicanx culture in Austin. The instructors include nonprofit workers, graphic designers, actors, and UT graduate staff and faculty members. (Courses are not redeemable for academic credit.) Classes begin May 22-June 5 South of Everywhere, 2324 S. Lamar; Museum of Human Achievement, 3600 Lyons. Free. www.brownstateofmind.com/university.

GIVE YOUR FEEDBACK ON THE CAPITAL AREA MPO'S REGIONAL ARTERIALS PLAN CAMPO is developing a Regional Arterials Plan and they're looking for residents' feedback via an online survey. Through Thu., May 31 www.campotexas.org.

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted thru Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT PARD has released a new draft of the cemetery rules, which have been reviewed by the department and the city's Law Department. Public feedback is requested and can be submitted by mail or email by Sun., June 24. Comments accepted thru Sun., June 24 D’Anne Williams, PARD, 919 W. 28½ St., Austin, TX 78705. danne.williams@austintexas.gov.

EMDR TRAINING OPPURTUNITY FOR THERAPISTS The City is offering therapists free Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing training in exchange for working with sexual assault survivors through APD Victims Services. EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from traumatic events and helps the brain organically move toward natural healing and positive mental health. As DNA backlogs are being addressed the need for more EMDR therapists is needed. Apply by May 31 emdrproject@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/department/victim-services.

AUSTIN HOUSING AND PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

MUSICIAN COMPENSATION SECTOR SUMMIT The Economic Development Department’s Music & Entertainment Division hosts a public summit promoting industry resource awareness and disseminating information on they city's public programs for musicians. 2-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. Free. www.atxmusic.org.

Friday 1

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT PARD has released a new draft of the cemetery rules, which have been reviewed by the department and the city's Law Department. Public feedback is requested and can be submitted by mail or email by Sun., June 24. Comments accepted thru Sun., June 24 D’Anne Williams, PARD, 919 W. 28½ St., Austin, TX 78705. danne.williams@austintexas.gov.

BROWN STATE OF MIND UNIVERSITY BSMU offers a four-course roster of classes centered around cultural contributions of minority groups in America, from Nas' Illmatic to Xicanx culture in Austin. The instructors include nonprofit workers, graphic designers, actors, and UT graduate staff and faculty members. (Courses are not redeemable for academic credit.) Classes begin May 22-June 5 South of Everywhere, 2324 S. Lamar; Museum of Human Achievement, 3600 Lyons. Free. www.brownstateofmind.com/university.

ATX HACK FOR CHANGE Celebrating six years, this civic hackathon unites local changemakers to craft solutions to community challenges. Fri.-Sun., June 1-3 St. Edward's University, 3001 S. Congress, 512/448-8400. Free. www.atxhackforchange.org.

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted thru Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

ANTI-DISPLACEMENT TASK FORCE MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. Street-Jones Building, East 11th & Waller. www.austintexas.gov/page/anti-displacement-task-force.

WOOD RECLAMATION A reclaimed log pick up for anyone looking for larger pieces of wood for art or milling purposes. Community members must sign on-site liability waivers and are responsible for all loading and hauling of wood, though park staff can cut logs down to size as needed. 9am-3pm. PARD Private Reclamation Yard, 2405 Stratford Dr.. www.austintexas.gov.

COMMUNITY DIALOGUE: ASPEN INSTITUTES TEN LESSONS FOR TAKING LEADERSHIP ON RACIAL EQUITY A dialogue on race and racial discussions in America hosted by Gregory Gibson from St. Edward’s University. 9-10am. Simpson United Methodist Church, 1701 E. 12th, 512/472-8818. www.naacpaustin.com.

AUSTIN & THE LEGISLATURE: THE ISSUES IN THE INTERIM A conversation on the anticipated policy debates of the 86th legislative session, such as public education, immigration, health care, and more with state Reps. Celia Israel and Paul Workman. 11:30am-1pm. Austin Community College Eastview Campus, 3401 Webberville Rd., 512/223-5100. www.texastribune.org.

END TRUMP'S FAMILY SEPARATION POLICY A rally against Trump's family separation policy at the U.S. border followed by a march to Brazos Hall where the Mavericks PAC conference will be taking place featuring Texas Senator Ted Cruz and Congressman Mike McCaul. 4:30-7:30pm. Republic Square Park, 422 Guadalupe, 719/337-6635. Free. www.cityofaustin.org/downtown/republicsq.htm.

GET LIT WITH LITERATURE This happy-hour fundraiser will benefit Inside Books Project, an org that sends letters and books to those incarcerated in Texas prisons. Tunes provided by Kay Odyssey and Semihelix. 7-10pm. Hotel Vegas, 1502 E. Sixth, 512/524-1584. www.texashotelvegas.com.

Saturday 2

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT PARD has released a new draft of the cemetery rules, which have been reviewed by the department and the city's Law Department. Public feedback is requested and can be submitted by mail or email by Sun., June 24. Comments accepted thru Sun., June 24 D’Anne Williams, PARD, 919 W. 28½ St., Austin, TX 78705. danne.williams@austintexas.gov.

ATX HACK FOR CHANGE Celebrating six years, this civic hackathon unites local changemakers to craft solutions to community challenges. Fri.-Sun., June 1-3 St. Edward's University, 3001 S. Congress, 512/448-8400. Free. www.atxhackforchange.org.

BROWN STATE OF MIND UNIVERSITY BSMU offers a four-course roster of classes centered around cultural contributions of minority groups in America, from Nas' Illmatic to Xicanx culture in Austin. The instructors include nonprofit workers, graphic designers, actors, and UT graduate staff and faculty members. (Courses are not redeemable for academic credit.) Classes begin May 22-June 5 South of Everywhere, 2324 S. Lamar; Museum of Human Achievement, 3600 Lyons. Free. www.brownstateofmind.com/university.

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted thru Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY For expectant families, parents, or caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Seton Southwest Hospital, 7900 FM 1826 (Camp Ben McCollough Rd.), 512/972-7233. www.seton.net.

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING ON CODENEXT: DAY 2 Tell Council how you feel about the proposed land use code rewrite before the dais conducts its first read and vote (expected on June 12). 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

WALLER CREEK CONVERSATIONS A project update on Waterloo Park construction with a brief discussion on the history study conducted by Waller Creek Conservancy. Participants can scan historical photos or documents, record oral histories, and learn more about the project. Snacks, child care, and Spanish interpretation provided. 10am-Noon. Metz Recreation Center & Park, 2407 Canterbury, 512/478-8716. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

TRAVIS COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION TRAINING Become a volunteer deputy registrar. After completing this training, VDRs will be certified to register voters in Travis County. No reservation required. First Saturdays, 10:30am; first Tuesdays, 10:30am, 2:30pm, and 6:30pm. Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport, 512/854-9473. www.TravisCountyTax.org.

WEAR ORANGE: NATIONAL GUN VIOLENCE AWARENESS DAY CELEBRATION Moms Demand Action hosts a family-friendly event to raise awareness of gun violence and honor victims and survivors. Speakers, music, kids' activities, and food trucks will be on-site. 11am-1pm. Pan Am Park, 2100 E. Third. Free. www.wearorange.org.

BUILDING BRIDGES: FIRST SATURDAYS TOWN HALL MEETING A dialogue held by APD and Region 3 district reps focusing on community outreach, and how APD deals with evidence-based policing and juvenile offenders. 1:30-3pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.myec.net.

Sunday 3

BROWN STATE OF MIND UNIVERSITY BSMU offers a four-course roster of classes centered around cultural contributions of minority groups in America, from Nas' Illmatic to Xicanx culture in Austin. The instructors include nonprofit workers, graphic designers, actors, and UT graduate staff and faculty members. (Courses are not redeemable for academic credit.) Classes begin May 22-June 5 South of Everywhere, 2324 S. Lamar; Museum of Human Achievement, 3600 Lyons. Free. www.brownstateofmind.com/university.

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted thru Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT PARD has released a new draft of the cemetery rules, which have been reviewed by the department and the city's Law Department. Public feedback is requested and can be submitted by mail or email by Sun., June 24. Comments accepted thru Sun., June 24 D’Anne Williams, PARD, 919 W. 28½ St., Austin, TX 78705. danne.williams@austintexas.gov.

CAP REMAP Starting Sunday, June 3, Capital Metro will expand and rerout their network: changing 52 routes, adding 10 new routes, increasing the number of high-frequency network routes (running every 15 minutes), decreasing wait times, and more. There will be Cap Metro staff ambassadors at stop-outreach until June 6 to answer questions. See website for additional info. 512/474-1200. www.capmetro.org.

ATX HACK FOR CHANGE Celebrating six years, this civic hackathon unites local changemakers to craft solutions to community challenges. Fri.-Sun., June 1-3 St. Edward's University, 3001 S. Congress, 512/448-8400. Free. www.atxhackforchange.org.

OUR REVOLUTION TRAVIS COUNTY KICKOFF PARTY Celebrate the newest chapter of Our Revolution focused on organizing the progressive movement across all 247 voting precincts of the county with TCDP Chair Dyana Limon-Mercado and more. 5-8pm. The Gatsby, 708 E. Sixth, 719/337-6635. Free. www.thegatsbyaustin.com.

Monday 4

BROWN STATE OF MIND UNIVERSITY BSMU offers a four-course roster of classes centered around cultural contributions of minority groups in America, from Nas' Illmatic to Xicanx culture in Austin. The instructors include nonprofit workers, graphic designers, actors, and UT graduate staff and faculty members. (Courses are not redeemable for academic credit.) Classes begin May 22-June 5 South of Everywhere, 2324 S. Lamar; Museum of Human Achievement, 3600 Lyons. Free. www.brownstateofmind.com/university.

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted thru Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT PARD has released a new draft of the cemetery rules, which have been reviewed by the department and the city's Law Department. Public feedback is requested and can be submitted by mail or email by Sun., June 24. Comments accepted thru Sun., June 24 D’Anne Williams, PARD, 919 W. 28½ St., Austin, TX 78705. danne.williams@austintexas.gov.

CERTIFIED ARBORIST PREP COURSE A prep course for the ISA Certified Arborist Exam. Spanning four days and 16 topics taught by local Certified Arborists. Mondays, May 7 and 14; June 4 and 11; 8:45am-5pm. Center for Environmental Research, 2210 FM 973 S., 512/972-1950. $150-250. www.austintexas.gov.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY (SPANISH) For expectant Spanish-speaking families, parents, or caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 5pm. People's Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov.

ANTI-DISPLACEMENT TASK FORCE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING A special meeting to discuss recommendations for preserving and expanding affordable housing for owners and renters, and more. See agenda for details. 6pm. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. www.austintexas.gov/page/anti-displacement-task-force.

Tuesday 5

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted thru Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT PARD has released a new draft of the cemetery rules, which have been reviewed by the department and the city's Law Department. Public feedback is requested and can be submitted by mail or email by Sun., June 24. Comments accepted thru Sun., June 24 D’Anne Williams, PARD, 919 W. 28½ St., Austin, TX 78705. danne.williams@austintexas.gov.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Learn how to properly install a car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov.

TRAVIS COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION TRAINING Become a volunteer deputy registrar. After completing this training, VDRs will be certified to register voters in Travis County. No reservation required. First Saturdays, 10:30am; first Tuesdays, 10:30am, 2:30pm, and 6:30pm. Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport, 512/854-9473. www.TravisCountyTax.org.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

LEGALLINE JANUARY Need a legal question answered? This hotline can help. Lawyers will answer your questions and give referrals to appropriate community organizations. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. www.AustinLRS.org.

ZONING & PLATTING COMMISSION MEETING Possible CodeNEXT discussion; see webpage for agenda and details. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/zpc.

PUBLIC MEETING FOR DICK NICHOLS DISTRICT PARK Learn about the upcoming Dick Nichols Playground Replacement Project and offer ideas for improvements. 6-7pm. Hampton Branch Library, 5125 Convict Hill Rd., 512/892-6680. Patrick.Beyer@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/parks-and-recreation.

ROSEWOOD NEIGHBORHOOD PARK BATHROOM REHABILITATION PROJECT COMMUNITY MEETING The Parks and Recreation Department hosts a community meeting for the Rosewood Neighborhood Park Bathroom Rehabilitation Project to gather feedback on the proposed design. 6:30-8pm. Delores Duffie Rec Center, 1182 N. Pleasant Valley.

DISTRICT 4 BUDGET TALK CM Greg Casar discusses the city's 2019 budget and wants to hear what you'd like to see prioritized in the coming year. Light refreshments and supervised children’s activities available. Spanish and Vietnamese interpretation services provided. 6:30-8pm. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. www.austintexas.gov/budget.

Wednesday 6

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted thru Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT PARD has released a new draft of the cemetery rules, which have been reviewed by the department and the city's Law Department. Public feedback is requested and can be submitted by mail or email by Sun., June 24. Comments accepted thru Sun., June 24 D’Anne Williams, PARD, 919 W. 28½ St., Austin, TX 78705. danne.williams@austintexas.gov.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of how to open a small business, or re-evaluate an existing business' growth. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. www.austintexas.gov.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

ONE THOUSAND TEXANS FOR TRANSIT Farm&City is coordinating a statewide network of transit advocates to shape 2019 state legislation. Learn about improving public transportation to help build a sustainable, equitable Austin. 5:30pm. Google Fiber Space, 201 Colorado. Free. www.farmandcity.org.

WALTER E. LONG METROPOLITAN PARK MASTER PLAN OPEN HOUSE Austinites are invited to provide feedback on the future of Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park. This family-friendly event will display preliminary plans for public comment. 6-8pm. Decker Middle School, 8104 Decker Ln, 512/278-4630. www.austintexas.gov/department/walter-e-long-park-master-plan.

WALLER CREEK CONVERSATIONS A project update on Waterloo Park construction with a brief discussion on the history study conducted by Waller Creek Conservancy. Participants can scan historical photos or documents, record oral histories, and learn more about the project. Snacks, child care, and Spanish interpretation provided. 6-8pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. www.austintexas.gov/parks.

ECONOMIC PROSPERITY COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Budget conversation and monetary matters for the coming fiscal year. See agenda for details. 6:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/epc.

Thursday 7

PROPOSED CEMETERY RULES OPEN TO PUBLIC COMMENT PARD has released a new draft of the cemetery rules, which have been reviewed by the department and the city's Law Department. Public feedback is requested and can be submitted by mail or email by Sun., June 24. Comments accepted thru Sun., June 24 D’Anne Williams, PARD, 919 W. 28½ St., Austin, TX 78705. danne.williams@austintexas.gov.

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted thru Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry/.

SUMMER LUNCH PROGRAM Central Health Enterprise and the Central Texas Food Bank will provide Travis County low-income families a healthy, free lunch every weekday for 11 weeks, beginning June 4. A weekend take-home food bag will be available on Fridays. June 4-Aug. 24. Mon.-Fri., 11am-1pm Central Health Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.centralhealth.net.

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICATION WORKSHOP A workshop for non-corporate artists or art organizations on how to complete the application. Noon. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. www.austintexas.gov.

FY 2018 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP Instructions for all FY 2018 Cultural Funding recipients on how to complete the report. Attendees are encouraged to bring laptops or tablets. 6pm. Cepeda Branch Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/974-7372. www.austintexas.gov.