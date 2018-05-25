Civics 101

Thursday 24

GIVE YOUR FEEDBACK ON THE CAPITAL AREA MPO'S REGIONAL ARTERIALS PLAN CAMPO is developing a Regional Arterials Plan and they're looking for residents' feedback via an online survey. Through Thu., May 31 www.campotexas.org.

BROWN STATE OF MIND UNIVERSITY BSMU offers a four-course roster of classes centered around cultural contributions of minority groups in America, from Nas' Illmatic to Xicanx culture in Austin. The instructors include nonprofit workers, graphic designers, actors, and UT graduate staff and faculty members. (Courses are not redeemable for academic credit.) Classes begin May 22-June 5 South of Everywhere, 2324 S. Lamar; Museum of Human Achievement, 3600 Lyons. Free. www.brownstateofmind.com/university.

FREE PET ADOPTIONS AT AAC The Austin Animal Center is offering $20 pet adoptions for Memorial Day Weekend. Update: The shelter has waived all adoption and reclaim fees for the weekend. Foster homes are needed as well. May 23-28 Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

EMDR TRAINING OPPURTUNITY FOR THERAPISTS The City is offering therapists free Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing training in exchange for working with sexual assault survivors through APD Victims Services. EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from traumatic events and helps the brain organically move toward natural healing and positive mental health. As DNA backlogs are being addressed the need for more EMDR therapists is needed. Apply by May 31 emdrproject@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/department/victim-services.

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted thru Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Learn how to properly install child car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Turner Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop. www.austintexas.gov.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK EVENT Learn how to install car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Turner Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr.. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

BEERS FOR BETO A statewide fundraising event for Beto O’Rourke’s U.S. Senate campaign. Though he won't be there in person, look for O’Rourke live streaming in via projector! 6-8pm. Native Hostel, 807 E. Fourth, 512/551-9947. www.betofortexas.com.

OAK HILL PARKWAY PUBLIC HEARING Offer feedback on the plan and hear about the Draft Environmental Impact Statement and draft schematic design for the project. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. 6:15-8pm. Bowie High School, 4103 W. Slaughter.

PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE & COMMUNITY VIDEO PRESENTATION The public is invited to attend a screening of the master developers' video presentation for 208 acres of publicly owned land in Colony Park, and a celebration of the grand opening of Northeast Health Resource Center. Health screenings, food, and activities for kids available. 6:30-8pm. Turner-Roberts Rec Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr.. www.austintexas.gov/department/colony-park.

PLANNING COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING The land use commission continues drafting recommendations on CodeNEXT for Council. See agenda for further details. 6:30pm. Waller Creek Center, 625 E. 10th. www.austintexas.gov/planningcommission.

DANIELLE PACKS A PUNCH Gary Schumann and Ashley Thomas host a punch bowl social and meet, sip with, and consider supporting Danielle Skidmore, candidate for District 9 City Council seat. 7-9pm. BEPI Park, 1101 Enfield. www.danielleforall.com.

Friday 25

BROWN STATE OF MIND UNIVERSITY BSMU offers a four-course roster of classes centered around cultural contributions of minority groups in America, from Nas' Illmatic to Xicanx culture in Austin. The instructors include nonprofit workers, graphic designers, actors, and UT graduate staff and faculty members. (Courses are not redeemable for academic credit.) Classes begin May 22-June 5 South of Everywhere, 2324 S. Lamar; Museum of Human Achievement, 3600 Lyons. Free. www.brownstateofmind.com/university.

FREE PET ADOPTIONS AT AAC The Austin Animal Center is offering $20 pet adoptions for Memorial Day Weekend. Update: The shelter has waived all adoption and reclaim fees for the weekend. Foster homes are needed as well. May 23-28 Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

GIVE YOUR FEEDBACK ON THE CAPITAL AREA MPO'S REGIONAL ARTERIALS PLAN CAMPO is developing a Regional Arterials Plan and they're looking for residents' feedback via an online survey. Through Thu., May 31 www.campotexas.org.

EMDR TRAINING OPPURTUNITY FOR THERAPISTS The City is offering therapists free Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing training in exchange for working with sexual assault survivors through APD Victims Services. EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from traumatic events and helps the brain organically move toward natural healing and positive mental health. As DNA backlogs are being addressed the need for more EMDR therapists is needed. Apply by May 31 emdrproject@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/department/victim-services.

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted thru Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

2018 CAMPAIGN BOOTCAMP A three-day, nonpartisan training to network and gain skills from some of the nation's top campaign professionals. Hands-on workshops cover campaign management, fundraising, digital communications, polling, and mock campaign teams give attendees firsthand experience. Fri.-Sun., May 25-May 27; noon-6pm daily Belo Center for New Media Auditorium, 300 W. Dean Keeton. $75. www.moody.utexas.edu.

BUILDING BRIDGES DIALOGUES: PATHWAYS TO THE MIDDLE CLASS Garret Groves, Austin Community College’s vice president of business and industry partnerships, speaks on "what it takes to climb the ladder, and who slips on the rungs." 9-10am. Simpson United Methodist Church, 1701 E. 12th, 512/476-6230. www.naacpaustin.com.

CONLEY-GUERRERO SENIOR ACTIVITY CENTER 30TH ANNIVERSARY Celebrate Austin's senior center with the Parks and Rec. Department and former Mayor Frank Cooksey. 9:30am. Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile, 512/478-7695. oleo50@hotmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/parks.

YMCA MONTHLY DIALOGUE: TOXIC MASCULINITY – THE AFTERMATH A dialogue on the proliferation of toxic masculinity and its effects in society. Bring your lunch and join the conversation. Fri., May 25, noon-1:30pm YMCA of Greater Ausitn, 2015 S. I-35 #110. Free. www.austinymca.org.

PLANNING COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING PC's last meeting to finalize its CodeNEXT recommendations for Council. See agenda for further details. 1pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/planningcommission.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY: SPANISH For expectant Spanish-speaking families or parents/caregivers of children under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 5pm. CommUnityCare, 2901 Montopolis Dr.. www.austintexas.gov.

Saturday 26

2018 CAMPAIGN BOOTCAMP A three-day, nonpartisan training to network and gain skills from some of the nation's top campaign professionals. Hands-on workshops cover campaign management, fundraising, digital communications, polling, and mock campaign teams give attendees firsthand experience. Fri.-Sun., May 25-May 27; noon-6pm daily Belo Center for New Media Auditorium, 300 W. Dean Keeton. $75. www.moody.utexas.edu.

EMDR TRAINING OPPURTUNITY FOR THERAPISTS The City is offering therapists free Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing training in exchange for working with sexual assault survivors through APD Victims Services. EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from traumatic events and helps the brain organically move toward natural healing and positive mental health. As DNA backlogs are being addressed the need for more EMDR therapists is needed. Apply by May 31 emdrproject@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/department/victim-services.

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted thru Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

GIVE YOUR FEEDBACK ON THE CAPITAL AREA MPO'S REGIONAL ARTERIALS PLAN CAMPO is developing a Regional Arterials Plan and they're looking for residents' feedback via an online survey. Through Thu., May 31 www.campotexas.org.

BROWN STATE OF MIND UNIVERSITY BSMU offers a four-course roster of classes centered around cultural contributions of minority groups in America, from Nas' Illmatic to Xicanx culture in Austin. The instructors include nonprofit workers, graphic designers, actors, and UT graduate staff and faculty members. (Courses are not redeemable for academic credit.) Classes begin May 22-June 5 South of Everywhere, 2324 S. Lamar; Museum of Human Achievement, 3600 Lyons. Free. www.brownstateofmind.com/university.

FREE PET ADOPTIONS AT AAC The Austin Animal Center is offering $20 pet adoptions for Memorial Day Weekend. Update: The shelter has waived all adoption and reclaim fees for the weekend. Foster homes are needed as well. May 23-28 Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

PROTEST THE WARREN WILDLIFE GALLERY Action for Animals Austin leads a demonstration against the Warren Wildlife Gallery, which they say "advocates for hunting's role in natural conservation" 11am-12:30pm. Warren Wildlife Gallery, 1401 Bouldin Ave.. www.actionforanimalsaustin.org.

FUNDRAISER FOR CATHERINE KRANTZ FOR CONGRESS Meet the Democratic candidate for District 4. Music by the Sophia Johnson Band. 4-6:30pm. Hard Luck Lounge, 3526 E. Seventh, 512/867-5309. Donations welcome. www.catherinekrantzforcongress.com.

THIRD ANNUAL AUSTIN CITYWIDE IFTAR The Austin Muslim Civic Ambassadors host their annual dinner to bridge the gap between local elected officials and Austin's Muslim community. Mayor Steve Adler, Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo, and Council Members Ora Houston, Ann Kitchen, and Leslie Pool will attend, with a keynote from Canadian physician and United Nations Commissioner Dr. Alaa Murabit. 6-9:30pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. $25. aarctexas.org.

Sunday 27

GIVE YOUR FEEDBACK ON THE CAPITAL AREA MPO'S REGIONAL ARTERIALS PLAN CAMPO is developing a Regional Arterials Plan and they're looking for residents' feedback via an online survey. Through Thu., May 31 www.campotexas.org.

EMDR TRAINING OPPURTUNITY FOR THERAPISTS The City is offering therapists free Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing training in exchange for working with sexual assault survivors through APD Victims Services. EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from traumatic events and helps the brain organically move toward natural healing and positive mental health. As DNA backlogs are being addressed the need for more EMDR therapists is needed. Apply by May 31 emdrproject@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/department/victim-services.

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted thru Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

2018 CAMPAIGN BOOTCAMP A three-day, nonpartisan training to network and gain skills from some of the nation's top campaign professionals. Hands-on workshops cover campaign management, fundraising, digital communications, polling, and mock campaign teams give attendees firsthand experience. Fri.-Sun., May 25-May 27; noon-6pm daily Belo Center for New Media Auditorium, 300 W. Dean Keeton. $75. www.moody.utexas.edu.

BROWN STATE OF MIND UNIVERSITY BSMU offers a four-course roster of classes centered around cultural contributions of minority groups in America, from Nas' Illmatic to Xicanx culture in Austin. The instructors include nonprofit workers, graphic designers, actors, and UT graduate staff and faculty members. (Courses are not redeemable for academic credit.) Classes begin May 22-June 5 South of Everywhere, 2324 S. Lamar; Museum of Human Achievement, 3600 Lyons. Free. www.brownstateofmind.com/university.

FREE PET ADOPTIONS AT AAC The Austin Animal Center is offering $20 pet adoptions for Memorial Day Weekend. Update: The shelter has waived all adoption and reclaim fees for the weekend. Foster homes are needed as well. May 23-28 Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

Monday 28

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted thru Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

GIVE YOUR FEEDBACK ON THE CAPITAL AREA MPO'S REGIONAL ARTERIALS PLAN CAMPO is developing a Regional Arterials Plan and they're looking for residents' feedback via an online survey. Through Thu., May 31 www.campotexas.org.

BROWN STATE OF MIND UNIVERSITY BSMU offers a four-course roster of classes centered around cultural contributions of minority groups in America, from Nas' Illmatic to Xicanx culture in Austin. The instructors include nonprofit workers, graphic designers, actors, and UT graduate staff and faculty members. (Courses are not redeemable for academic credit.) Classes begin May 22-June 5 South of Everywhere, 2324 S. Lamar; Museum of Human Achievement, 3600 Lyons. Free. www.brownstateofmind.com/university.

FREE PET ADOPTIONS AT AAC The Austin Animal Center is offering $20 pet adoptions for Memorial Day Weekend. Update: The shelter has waived all adoption and reclaim fees for the weekend. Foster homes are needed as well. May 23-28 Austin Animal Center, 7201 Levander Loop, 512/978-0500. www.austintexas.gov/department/animal-services.

EMDR TRAINING OPPURTUNITY FOR THERAPISTS The City is offering therapists free Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing training in exchange for working with sexual assault survivors through APD Victims Services. EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from traumatic events and helps the brain organically move toward natural healing and positive mental health. As DNA backlogs are being addressed the need for more EMDR therapists is needed. Apply by May 31 emdrproject@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/department/victim-services.

Tuesday 29

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted thru Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

BROWN STATE OF MIND UNIVERSITY BSMU offers a four-course roster of classes centered around cultural contributions of minority groups in America, from Nas' Illmatic to Xicanx culture in Austin. The instructors include nonprofit workers, graphic designers, actors, and UT graduate staff and faculty members. (Courses are not redeemable for academic credit.) Classes begin May 22-June 5 South of Everywhere, 2324 S. Lamar; Museum of Human Achievement, 3600 Lyons. Free. www.brownstateofmind.com/university.

GIVE YOUR FEEDBACK ON THE CAPITAL AREA MPO'S REGIONAL ARTERIALS PLAN CAMPO is developing a Regional Arterials Plan and they're looking for residents' feedback via an online survey. Through Thu., May 31 www.campotexas.org.

EMDR TRAINING OPPURTUNITY FOR THERAPISTS The City is offering therapists free Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing training in exchange for working with sexual assault survivors through APD Victims Services. EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from traumatic events and helps the brain organically move toward natural healing and positive mental health. As DNA backlogs are being addressed the need for more EMDR therapists is needed. Apply by May 31 emdrproject@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/department/victim-services.

BBASICS: BOOKKEEPING & TAX Guest speaker Jessica Chen discusses the fundamentals of bookkeeping and how it relates to business taxes. 10-11am. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/407-8240. free. www.austinasianchamber.org.

CITY COUNCIL PUBLIC HEARING ON CODENEXT: DAY 1 Tell Council how you feel about the proposed land use code rewrite before the dais conducts its first read and vote (expected on June 12). 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

ST. DAVID’S SAFE BABY ACADEMY Learn about car seat safety, infant CPR, safe sleep practices, and home and water safety for babies. Call to register. 5:30-8:30pm. St David's, 2400 Round Rock Ave., Round Rock. Free.

Wednesday 30

BROWN STATE OF MIND UNIVERSITY BSMU offers a four-course roster of classes centered around cultural contributions of minority groups in America, from Nas' Illmatic to Xicanx culture in Austin. The instructors include nonprofit workers, graphic designers, actors, and UT graduate staff and faculty members. (Courses are not redeemable for academic credit.) Classes begin May 22-June 5 South of Everywhere, 2324 S. Lamar; Museum of Human Achievement, 3600 Lyons. Free. www.brownstateofmind.com/university.

GIVE YOUR FEEDBACK ON THE CAPITAL AREA MPO'S REGIONAL ARTERIALS PLAN CAMPO is developing a Regional Arterials Plan and they're looking for residents' feedback via an online survey. Through Thu., May 31 www.campotexas.org.

EMDR TRAINING OPPURTUNITY FOR THERAPISTS The City is offering therapists free Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing training in exchange for working with sexual assault survivors through APD Victims Services. EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from traumatic events and helps the brain organically move toward natural healing and positive mental health. As DNA backlogs are being addressed the need for more EMDR therapists is needed. Apply by May 31 emdrproject@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/department/victim-services.

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted thru Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

Thursday 31

EMDR TRAINING OPPURTUNITY FOR THERAPISTS The City is offering therapists free Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing training in exchange for working with sexual assault survivors through APD Victims Services. EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from traumatic events and helps the brain organically move toward natural healing and positive mental health. As DNA backlogs are being addressed the need for more EMDR therapists is needed. Apply by May 31 emdrproject@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/department/victim-services.

GIVE YOUR FEEDBACK ON THE CAPITAL AREA MPO'S REGIONAL ARTERIALS PLAN CAMPO is developing a Regional Arterials Plan and they're looking for residents' feedback via an online survey. Through Thu., May 31 www.campotexas.org.

OAK HILL PARKWAY FEEDBACK Offer feedback on the plan. Written comments sent via mail, fax, or online will be accepted until June 18. Comments accepted thru Mon., June 18 www.oakhillparkway.com.

BROWN STATE OF MIND UNIVERSITY BSMU offers a four-course roster of classes centered around cultural contributions of minority groups in America, from Nas' Illmatic to Xicanx culture in Austin. The instructors include nonprofit workers, graphic designers, actors, and UT graduate staff and faculty members. (Courses are not redeemable for academic credit.) Classes begin May 22-June 5 South of Everywhere, 2324 S. Lamar; Museum of Human Achievement, 3600 Lyons. Free. www.brownstateofmind.com/university.

AUSTIN HOUSING AND PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

MUSICIAN COMPENSATION SECTOR SUMMIT The Economic Development Department’s Music & Entertainment Division hosts a public summit promoting industry resource awareness and disseminating information on they city's public programs for musicians. 2-4pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. Free. www.atxmusic.org.