News

Warming to CodeNEXT?

Chamber of Commerce’s poll reflects improving views of zoning rewrite

By Michael King, Fri., May 18, 2018

Warming to CodeNEXT?

Although strong partisans on both sides of the land use code revision debate may be convinced that most Austinites hate CodeNEXT – perhaps for opposing reasons ("Public Notice: CodeNextYear?" May 4) – the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce says it's not that simple. Recently, the GACC released the latest iteration of its annual voter survey, covering topics including Austin's overall direction, growth, affordability, environment and economy, and indeed CodeNEXT.

On that specific subject, the survey reflects: 1) moderate existing approval (about 45-36%) for a code revision to support more diverse housing and greater density; 2) an increase in support for CodeNEXT (56% overall) when respondents are given positive information about the specific goals of the revision. In general, Democrats (63%) and independents (57%) were more supportive; Republicans opposed the revision, 52-39%.

The survey, performed for the chamber in December by Baselice & Assoc., surveyed 501 Austin voters from all areas of the city, weighted for area-representative political perspectives. December might seem a little dated, but the annual results have been fairly consistent over the last few years, with respondents also fairly evenly split over whether the city is on the "right track" or the "wrong track" (2017: 47-41%).

Another visible trend: Over the last four years, residents have increasingly said, "We need to plan for more growth" and also to pay for the infrastructure necessary to address that growth. That response grew from 61% to 65% from 2014 to 2017; a sentiment to "stop" or "slow" growth remained just above 30%. Unsurprisingly, 85% of respondents said Austin has an affordability problem (up 10% since 2014).

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More CodeNEXT
CodeNEXT: Conditions for Commissions
CodeNEXT: Conditions for Commissions
Planning, Zoning & Platting get last licks in before recommendations go to Council

Sarah Marloff, May 18, 2018

Public Notice: East Side Story
Public Notice: East Side Story
Somewhere a place for us?

Nick Barbaro, May 18, 2018

More by Michael King
Point Austin: Purging the Commissioners
Point Austin: Purging the Commissioners
If you can’t win the argument, blow up the process

May 18, 2018

Point Austin: Can This Code Be Saved?
Point Austin: Can This Code Be Saved?
Plan for a common future, or pretend it just won’t happen

May 11, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

CodeNEXT, Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Austin Record Convention
Palmer Events Center
Recspec Gallery: Ex Libris at Flatbed Press
"The Lost Tapes: Malcolm X" at George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  