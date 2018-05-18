No City Council meeting this week. The body's next regular meeting is set for Thursday, May 24. See "Knocked Down and Drug Out," May 18.

AISD Board Drama: Austin ISD Board President Kendall Pace announced her resignation following the reveal of some off-color text messages she'd sent to a board colleague. She declined to resign from the board, however. See "Teacher's Union to AISD Board President: Resign," May 18.

Precourt Sports Ventures unveiled its site plan for a 20,000-person soccer stadium at McKalla Place. See "Soccer Sites," May 18.

Council Member Pio Renteria may have a challenger to his District 3 seat. Jessica Cohen filed a campaign treasurer appointment in late April.

Breaion King Settlement: The city has reached a tentative settlement agreement with Breaion King, following her violent arrest in 2016, though the amount has not been made public. Council is expected to consider the figure on May 24.

Wrongful Death Suit: Attorneys for the family of 24-year-old Landon Nobles filed a wrongful death suit following his death by officer-involved shooting on Sixth Street last May.

Tyler Harrell, who shot APD Officer James Pittman during a no-knock SWAT raid on his family's home, was sentenced to 13.5 years in prison after being found guilty of aggravated assault.

U.S. Judge Orlando Garcia released his full opinion on the ruling that found Texas in violation of the National Voter Registration Act ("motor voter") for preventing drivers from registering to vote when they update their licenses online. Garcia has given Texas and plaintiffs from the Texas Civil Rights Project until today (Thursday) to come up with a solution.

Betting on Texas: The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of sports betting this week, leaving the choice to legalize the long-running endeavor up to individual states. State Rep. Eddie Lucio III on Tuesday filed legislation to legalize sports betting in Texas.

Comedy of Errors: Democratic gubernatorial candidates took part in their first and likely only debate last Friday at the St. James Episcopal Church. Former Dallas County Sheriff Lupe Valdez slammed businessman Andrew White for his personal anti-choice stance while Valdez got heat for her immigration record. Election Day is Tuesday, May 22.

Fake Fake Fake: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick criticized "fake news" in a radio ad, saying the "press has always been biased against conservatives, but what we are seeing today is total disregard for the truth. It's fake news." Here's some real news: Dan Patrick is a fake leader.