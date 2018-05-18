Civics 101

Thursday 17

EMDR TRAINING OPPURTUNITY FOR THERAPISTS The City is offering therapists free Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing training in exchange for working with sexual assault survivors through APD Victims Services. EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from traumatic events and helps the brain organically move toward natural healing and positive mental health. As DNA backlogs are being addressed the need for more EMDR therapists is needed. Apply by May 31 emdrproject@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/department/victim-services.

GIVE YOUR FEEDBACK ON THE CAPITAL AREA MPO'S REGIONAL ARTERIALS PLAN CAMPO is developing a Regional Arterials Plan and they're looking for residents' feedback via an online survey. Through Thu., May 31 www.campotexas.org.

EARLY VOTING FOR RUN-OFF ELECTIONS Early voting for March 6 primary run-offs – one week only, Mon.-Fri., May 14-18. Cast your ballot wherever you see the "Vote Here" signs. Voting day is Tuesday, May 22. www.votetravis.com.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM 973, Del Valle. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry/.

WALLER CREEK LOCAL GOVERNMENT CORPORATION MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

FAIR CHANCE HIRING JOB & RESOURCE FAIR Employers and service providers will be on hand to talk about job opportunities for those with criminal histories. Spanish and ASL interpreters available. 3-7pm. Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile, 512/974-2728. pam.holt@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

TOWN HALL MEETING FOR NASH HERNANDEZ BUILDING PROJECT Hosted by the East Town Lake Citizen Neighborhood Association to discuss the city's contract to renovate the Nash Hernandez Building. 6-9pm. Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River. www.maccaustin.org.

THINKERY21: CODEVR An event for the adults to experience virtual reality with the Austin Code Department demonstrating their CodeVR 360 educational experience. 7pm. Thinkery, 1830 Simond, 512/469-6200. $22-30. www.austintexas.gov.

PRESENTATION ON THE LITTLE WALNUT CREEK FLOOD RISK REDUCTION PROJECT Learn how the project that will build tunnels for flood waters, increase the size of detention ponds, and more. 7pm. North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg. www.austintexas.gov.

PUBLIC CONVERSATION WITH INTERIM POLICE CHIEF BRIAN MANLEY For the public to share concerns and questions with Interim Chief Manley and hear his visions for Austin's future as part of the city's search for a permanent Chief. Send questions by email, call (311), or text "Chief" (or "Jefe" for Spanish speakers) to 512/580-8850. 7-8:30pm. KLRU Studio 6A, Guadalupe & Dean Keaton, UT Campus. OurNextChief@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 18

BIKE TO WORK DAY Bike Austin offers bikes, routes, and snacks to encourage people to bike to and from work to celebrate and encourage two-wheel transport. More than two dozen beloved businesses (including Austin Beerworks, Cosmic Coffee, and Houndstooth) will turn into “fueling stations” for riders to visit during the morning commute for free coffee, breakfast tacos, donuts, and more. 6:30-9am. Citywide. www.bikeaustin.org.

MUNICIPAL CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. Waller Creek Center, 625 E. 10th. www.austintexas.gov.

DESIGN COMMISSION SPECIAL MEETING See agenda for details. 4pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

BIKE TO WORK DAY AFTERPARTY An afterparty for Bike to Work Day. Any stamps picked up at fueling stations throughout the day go toward a free drink! 5-7pm. Cheer Up Charlies, 900 Red River, 512/431-2133. www.bikeaustin.org.

SANTA FE HIGH SCHOOL VIGIL Students with March for Our Lives have organized this march in response to the shootings in Santa Fe. The march beings at St. Austin Church (2026 Guadalupe) and continues to the Capitol building. 8pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

Saturday 19

AUSTIN TENANTS COUNCIL 45TH ANNIVERSARY The folks who've made it their mission to protect tenants' rights in Austin for 45 years are celebrating and you're invited to the party. Questions? Shoot Juliana an email. Pan Am Park, 2100 E. Third. juliana@housing-rights.org, www.housing-rights.org.

2019 BUDGET TALKS WITH COUNCIL MEMBER PIO RENTERIA CM Renteria will be speaking to District 3 residents about 2019 budget options. Spanish translation services provided. 10-11:30am. Oswaldo "A.B." Cantu Pan-American Recreation Center, 2100 E. Third, 512/476-9193. www.austintexas.gov/budget.

IRRIGATION SYSTEM MAINTENANCE FOR EFFICIENCY WORKSHOP A workshop to help people learn how to maximize their irrigation system's efficiency and cost. 10am. Waller Creek Center, 625 E. 10th, 512/974-3517. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/water.

LESBIAN, GAY, BISEXUAL, TRANSGENDER, AND QUEER QUALITY OF LIFE ADVISORY COMMISSION - SPECIAL CALLED MEETING See Agenda for details. 10:30am. 10401 Anderson Mill Ste. 101. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to keep food waste from the landfill. Residents paying the Clean Community fee qualify for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. Attend a class, then apply! Sat., May 19, 11am-noon Exaco Trading Co., 10203-B Metropolitan Dr.. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS SPRING COMMENCEMENT The universitywide graduation commencement ceremony at UT! 7-10pm. UT Tower Observation Deck, 2247 Guadalupe, 512/475-6633. www.utexas.edu.

Sunday 20

TRAVIS COUNTY DEMOCRATIC PARTY ICE CREAM SOCIAL Connect with your local (Democratic) officials and candidates over ice cream – eating it, making it, sharing it. 1-4pm. VFW Post 856, 406 E. Alpine. $10-15. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

SLOW MONEY FOUNDER ON THE THEORY AND PRACTICE OF NURTURE CAPITAL Austin Foodshed Investors and Slow Money Institute host Woody Tasch discussing his new book Soil: Notes Towards the Theory and Practice of Nurture Capital, and the progress his nonprofit company has made. 4:30-6pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. www.slowmoney.org.

Monday 21

2019 BUDGET TALKS WITH COUNCIL MEMBER JIMMY FLANNIGAN CM Flannigan will be speaking with District 6 residents about 2019 budget options. 6:30-8pm. Spicewood Springs Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd.. www.austintexas.gov/budget.

Tuesday 22

BROWN STATE OF MIND UNIVERSITY BSMU offers a four-course roster of classes centered around cultural contributions of minority groups in America, from Nas' Illmatic to Xicanx culture in Austin. The instructors include nonprofit workers, graphic designers, actors, and UT graduate staff and faculty members. (Courses are not redeemable for academic credit.) South of Everywhere, 2324 S. Lamar; Museum of Human Achievement, 3600 Lyons. Free. www.brownstateofmind.com/university.

VOTING DAY FOR RUN-OFF ELECTIONS Last chance to cast your ballot in the Democratic primary runoff elections. 7am-7pm. www.votetravis.com.

ELECTION DAY Fill out your ballots anywhere you see a "Vote Here" sign. The primary run-offs are at stake. See our endorsements if you need guidance at the polls. 7am-7pm. www.votetravis.com.

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

REMODELING OR REPAIRING CYBER CHAT An online chat to get answers to all your permitting questions. 11am-1pm. www.austintexas.gov/PermitChat.

ADDITIONAL PLANNING COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING ON CODENEXT The Planning Commission has scheduled an additional public hearing to gather feedback on the land use code rewrite before Council begins their public hearing process (May 29; June 2). Speaker sign up opens 60 minutes before each hearing starts. See rules for more. Noon-4pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

2019 BUDGET TALKS WITH COUNCIL MEMBER ANN KITCHEN CM Kitchen will be speaking to District 5 residents about 2019 budget options. Spanish translation services provided. 6:30-8pm. South Austin Senior Activity Center, 3911 Manchaca Rd.. www.austintexas.gov/budget.

KOPSER FOR CONGRESS ELECTION NIGHT WATCH PARTY Supporters are invited to join Kosper and his team as they await run-off Election Day results. This election determines whether Kosper or Mary Wilson will go head to head against the Republican candidate for Congressional District 21. 7pm. The Park on South Lamar, 4024 S. Lamar. www.kopserforcongress.com.

JOSE "CHITO" VELA ELECTION WATCH PARTY Join Texas House District 46 candidate Chito Vela at his run-off party. This election will determine whether he or his challenger Sheryl Cole run as the Dem candidate this November. 7pm. Nomad, 1213 Corona, 512/628-4288. www.chitovela.com.

SHERYL COLE ELECTION WATCH PARTY Join Texas House District 46 candidate Sheryl Cole at her run-off party. This election will determine whether she or her challenger Chito Vela run as the Dem candidate this November. 7:30pm. Hoover's Cooking, 2002 Manor Rd., 512/479-5006. www.sherylcole.com.

MARY WILSON ELECTION NIGHT WATCH PARTY Supporters are invited to join Wilson and her team on the patio as they await run-off Election Day results. (If results are still coming in at 10pm the party will head across the street to Mean Eyed Cat.) This race determines whether Wilson or Kosper go head to head against the Republican candidate for Congressional District 21. 7:30pm. El Arroyo, 1624 W. Fifth, 512/474-1222. emily@electmarywilson.com, www.electmarywilson.com.

Wednesday 23

BROWN STATE OF MIND UNIVERSITY BSMU offers a four-course roster of classes centered around cultural contributions of minority groups in America, from Nas' Illmatic to Xicanx culture in Austin. The instructors include nonprofit workers, graphic designers, actors, and UT graduate staff and faculty members. (Courses are not redeemable for academic credit.) South of Everywhere, 2324 S. Lamar; Museum of Human Achievement, 3600 Lyons. Free. www.brownstateofmind.com/university.

BIZOPEN – COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS A general overview of the potential steps in the city's development process to help you identify which processes are relevant to your business location development, and how to navigate the steps in a timely and efficient manner. 10-11am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austinsmallbiz.com.

CONNECT FORUM FOR MINORITY BUSINESS A certification workshop by the U.S. Small Business Administration followed by a roundtable networking session with public agencies and businesses looking for minority enterprises to work with. 1-4pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/407-8240. Free, registration required. www.austinasianchamber.org.

BUILDING AND FIRE CODE BOARD OF APPEALS MEETING See agenda for details. 1:30pm. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

MCTX START-UP SHOWCASE The MassChallenge Texas Start-up Showcase is the largest open-floor, open-to-the-public expo for the MassChallenge Texas finalists. The showcase is a high-energy celebration of innovation and a first look at emerging technologies and new businesses planting roots in Texas. There will be demos from the start-ups, announcements, and acknowledgements of the Texas ecosystem. 5-7pm. JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. Free.

STATE DELEGATE CONVENTION TRAINING A free training for all state delegates looking to brush up on their knowledge before the state convention in Fort Worth. 5:30-8:30pm. Gardner-Betts Juvenile Justice Center, 2515 S. Congress. Free. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

Thursday 24

BROWN STATE OF MIND UNIVERSITY BSMU offers a four-course roster of classes centered around cultural contributions of minority groups in America, from Nas' Illmatic to Xicanx culture in Austin. The instructors include nonprofit workers, graphic designers, actors, and UT graduate staff and faculty members. (Courses are not redeemable for academic credit.) South of Everywhere, 2324 S. Lamar; Museum of Human Achievement, 3600 Lyons. Free. www.brownstateofmind.com/university.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Learn how to properly install child car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Turner Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE & COMMUNITY VIDEO PRESENTATION The public is invited to attend a screening of the master developers' video presentation for 208 acres of publicly owned land in Colony Park, and a celebration of the grand opening of Northeast Health Resource Center. Health screenings, food, and activities for kids available. 6:30-8pm. Turner-Roberts Rec Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr.. www.austintexas.gov/department/colony-park.

DANIELLE PACKS A PUNCH Gary Schumann and Ashley Thomas host a punch bowl social and meet, sip with, and consider supporting Danielle Skidmore, candidate for District 9 City Council seat. 7-9pm. BEPI Park, 1101 Enfield. www.danielleforall.com.