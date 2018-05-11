May 22 Party Primary Run-Offs
Early Voting May 14-18
By The Chronicle Editorial Board, Fri., May 11, 2018
Travis County voters may vote at any precinct polling place in Travis County.
VOTER ID: Texas law requires registered voters to show a valid, current photo ID issued by either the Texas Dept. of Public Safety or U.S. government. No photo ID is required when voting by mail.
Additional election info:
Travis Co.: www.traviscountyelections.org or 512/238-VOTE(8683).
Williamson Co.: www.wilco.org/elections or 512/943-1630.
Hays Co.: www.co.hays.tx.us/elections.aspx or 512/393-7310.
Early Voting LocationsAll locations open Mon.-Fri., 7am-7pm.
CENTRAL
Fiesta Mart, 3909 N. I-35
Howson Library, 2500 Exposition
Travis Co. Granger Bldg., 314 W. 11th
UT DKR Texas Memorial Stadium, North End Zone: Gate 16
EAST
Carver Library, 1161 Angelina
Parque Zaragoza, 2608 Gonzales
NORTH
County Tax Office, 15822 Foothill Farms Loop, Pflugerville
Disability Rights TX, 2222 W. Braker
NORTHWEST
Randalls, 10900-D Research
Ben Hur Shrine Center, 7811 Rockwood
NORTHEAST
Urban League, 8011-A Cameron
Travis Co., 5501 Airport
SOUTHEAST
Dan Ruiz Library, 1600 Grove
Fiesta Mart, 5510 S. I-35
WEST
Randalls, 5145 FM 620 N.
Randalls, 3300 Bee Caves Rd., West Lake Hills
Randalls, 2301 RR 620 S., Lakeway
Bee Cave City Hall, 4000 Galleria
SOUTH/SOUTHWEST
Gardner/Betts Annex, 2501 S. Congress
Randalls, 2025 W. Ben White
Randalls, 9911 Brodie
Randalls, 6600 S. MoPac
Mobile Voting
MONDAY, MAY 14
Longhorn Village, 12501 Longhorn Pkwy., 10am-4pm
YMCA Northwest, 5807 McNeil, 9am-6pm
Travis Bldg., 1701 N. Congress, 9am-5pm
Comm. Ctr. @ Oak Hill, 8656 Hwy. 71 E., 9-5
TUESDAY, MAY 15
Town Lake Ctr., 721 Barton Springs Rd., 8am-5pm
LBJ Building, 111 E. 17th, 8am-5pm
Christ Episcopal, 3520 W. Whitestone, Cedar Park, 9am-7pm
Del Valle ISD, 5201 Ross, 9am-6pm
WEDNESDAY, MAY 16
AISD Perf. Arts Ctr., 1500 Barbara Jordan, 9am-6p
Travis Co. Admin. Bldg., 700 Lavaca, 8am-5pm
YMCA North Austin, 1000 W. Rundberg, 9am-5pm
Manor ISD, 10335 Hwy. 290 E., 8am-6pm
THURSDAY, MAY 17
Comm. Ctr. @ Jonestown, 18649 FM 1431, 9am-6p
Brookdale Westlake Hills, 1034 Liberty Park, 8-11am
Brookdale Beckett Meadows, 7709 Beckett, 1-4pm
Cantu/Pan Am Rec Ctr., 2100 E. Third, 10am-2pm
Southwest Key Programs, 6002 Jain, 4-6pm
Manor ISD, 10335 Hwy. 290 E., 8am-6pm
FRIDAY, MAY 18
Sam Houston Bldg., 201 E. 14th, 8am-5pm
Unity Church of the Hills, 9905 Anderson Mill, 10am-2pm
Conservatory @ Wells Branch, 14320 Tandem, 4-6pm
Westminster Manor, 4100 Jackson, 10am-4pm
Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 8am-7pm