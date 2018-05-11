News

Congressional District 10: Running Uphill

A changing of the challenger’s guard?

By Michael King, Fri., May 11, 2018

Walter-Cadien
Walter-Cadien
Siegel
Siegel

District 10 is rigged to elect a Republican, and since 2005 has reliably returned Michael "Homeland Security" McCaul to Congress. Whether that inherited monopoly, reinforced by McCaul's marital-Clear Channel multi-millions, can finally be broken, will depend either on Tawana Walter-Cadien or Mike Siegel, the Democratic primary finalists.

This is Walter-Cadien's fourth challenge; her high-water mark was 2016's 38.4%. The Cypress-based nurse/health care administrator argues she has been "standing up for people" when everyone insisted McCaul was unbeatable, and she believes that the sea change in national politics is a breakthrough moment for this Austin-to-Houston district. She's campaigning for "Domestic Security": health care, public education, schools safe from gun violence. "Across the district, we all have the same concerns and we all have the same rights."

The contrast with Austin Assistant City Attorney Siegel is largely strategic. Siegel says his experience as a teacher, community organizer, and union rep is best suited to a sprawling district that will require an intense November ground game. "We need Austin to turn out at near presidential levels" during the run-off, he said, "and then I'll need to spend more time in Harris County."

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More March 2018 Election
Point Austin: Primary Afterthoughts
Point Austin: Primary Afterthoughts
Waking up wondering if Texas will ever be purple

Michael King, March 9, 2018

2018 Primary Elections: Giddy With Energy
2018 Primary Elections: Giddy With Energy
Tracking back on a wild election night

the News Staff, March 9, 2018

More by Michael King
Point Austin: Can This Code Be Saved?
Point Austin: Can This Code Be Saved?
Plan for a common future, or pretend it just won’t happen

May 11, 2018

Point Austin: Slaves for Rent
Point Austin: Slaves for Rent
Sick pay lawsuit confirms what bosses think of workers

May 4, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

March 2018 Election, Tawana Walter-Cadien, Mike Siegel

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
CelebrASIA: Five Years, Five Spices
Asian American Resource Center
Taco Libre
at Republic Square Park
Kid Koala's vinyl vaudeville at 3ten Austin City Limits Live
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  