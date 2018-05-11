Civics 101

Thursday 10

EMDR TRAINING OPPURTUNITY FOR THERAPISTS The City is offering therapists free Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing training in exchange for working with sexual assault survivors through APD Victims Services. EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from traumatic events and helps the brain organically move toward natural healing and positive mental health. As DNA backlogs are being addressed the need for more EMDR therapists is needed. Apply by May 31 emdrproject@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/department/victim-services.

GIVE YOUR FEEDBACK ON THE CAPITAL AREA MPO'S REGIONAL ARTERIALS PLAN CAMPO is developing a Regional Arterials Plan and they're looking for residents' feedback via an online survey. Through Thu., May 31 www.campotexas.org.

A CONVERSATION WITH LAWRENCE WRIGHT, PULITZER PRIZE-WINNING AUTHOR A conversation with New Yorker staffer and Pulitzer Prize-wining author regarding his latest book God Save Texas: A Journey Into the Soul of the Lone Star State. 7:30-9am. The Austin Club, 110 E. Ninth, 512/477-9496. www.texastribune.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING This week's meeting with kick off the implementation of the Austin Age-Friendly Action Plan. Opening the meeting, community leaders will present City Council with a certificate from AARP and the World Health Organization. See agenda for additional details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

CAPITAL METRO MEET THE LEADER Meet the new CEO of Capital Metro, Randy Clarke, for lunch and a Q&A. 11:30am-1pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-4000. www.capmetro.org.

OPEN HOUSE FOR BRUSH COUNTRY ROAD Residents are invited to discuss proposed construction on Brush Country Road to William Cannon Drive to Summerset Trail with Austin's Transportation Department. View Project Proposal for more information. 6-7pm. Patton Elementary, 6001 Westcreek Dr.. Carly.Haithcock-Contractor@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

MLS TO ATX INFORMATION SESSION The City and guests from Precourt Sports Ventures invite the public to learn more about the proposed soccer stadium, receive updates on the McKalla Place site plans, ask questions, and provide feedback. 7pm. Montopolis Recreation Center, 1200 Montopolis, 512/385-5931. www.austintexas.gov/mckalla.

Friday 11

SERVICE CENTER CLOSURE Customer sign-in will stop at noon on Friday, May 11. Normal operations resume Monday, May 14. Fri., May 11, noon. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-3251. www.austintexas.gov.

KOOP BLOOD DRIVE Join Chris from The Last Round Up and Master Pancake's John Erler at the We Are Blood Bloodmobile to donate some sangre to those in need. 2:30-5pm. KOOP 91.7FM, 3823-B Airport, 512/472-1369. blood@koop.org, www.koop.org.

AUSTIN MEET AND GREET WITH MARY WILSON Meet Mary Wilson, one of the Democratic candidates running for Congress in Texas' 21st district. 5:30-7:30pm. The Barn, 6218 Brodie, 512/694-1664. www.electmarywilson.com.

GRASSROOTS DEMOCRATIC DEBATE WITH VALDEZ & WHITE Dallas Morning News' Gromer Jeffers will moderate a debate between Texas' two Democratic Candidates for Governor Lupe Valdez and Andrew White. If you can't attend, stream it at KXAN.com. Limited free tickets available, see Facebook for more info. 6-8pm. St. James' Episcopal Church, 1941 Webberville Rd. Free.

Saturday 12

MANCHACA ROAD POP-IN MEETING Residents can drop by Half Price Books to share their input on the Corridor Mobility Plan for Manchaca. Sat., May 12, 9am-noon. Half Price Books, 2929 S. Lamar. www.austintexas.gov/manchaca.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY For expectant families or parents/caregivers of children under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Seton Northwest Hospital, 11113 Research, 512/972-7233. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

THE CENTRAL TEXAS CONSENT SUMMIT A conference to help Central Texas teachers learn how to support students who report a violation of consent and foster a culture of consent. 9am-4pm. McCallum High School, 5600 Sunshine. $0-50. www.unhushed.net/central-texas-consent-summit/.

2019 BUDGET TALKS WITH COUNCIL MEMBER ORA HOUSTON Council Member Ora Houston will be speaking to District 1 citizens about budget options for 2019. Spanish and Vietnamese interpretation and translation services provided. Sat., May 12, 10am-noon. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.austintexas.gov/budget.

UNLEARNING CIRCLE: WHY WE SHOULDN'T CALL THE POLICE A conversation on reframing policing in our society and the best way to deal with crisis situations. Sat., May 12, 10am-noon Wildflower Church, 1314 E. Oltorf, 512/428-9464. www.undoingwhitesupremacy.org.

FREE BRAKE LIGHT CHANGE CLINIC Austin's chapter of Democratic Socialists of America are repairing broken brake lights – no charge. Sat., May 12, noon-4pm Advance Auto Parts, 2730 E. Seventh. Free. www.austindsa.org.

TEXAS HANDMAIDS HOLD VIGIL FOR MATERNAL MORTALITY CRISIS A protest (followed by a cathartic hang out at Scholz Beer Garden) in response to Gov. Abbott’s inaction to Texas' maternal mortality crisis. See Facebook for details. 7-10pm. Governor's Mansion, 1010 Colorado, 512/463-0063. www.fb.com/txhandmaids.

Sunday 13

Monday 14

EARLY VOTING FOR RUN-OFF ELECTIONS Early voting for March 6 primary run-offs – one week only, Mon.-Fri., May 14-18. Cast your ballot wherever you see the "Vote Here" signs. Voting day is Tuesday, May 22. www.votetravis.com.

CERTIFIED ARBORIST PREP COURSE A prep course for the ISA Certified Arborist Exam. Spanning four days and 16 topics taught by local Certified Arborists. Mondays, May 7 and 14; June 4 and 11; 8:45am-5pm. Center for Environmental Research, 2210 FM 973 S., 512/972-1950. $150-250. www.austintexas.gov.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install your car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. CommUnityCare Clinic, 211 Comal. www.austintexas.gov.

PAPER CENSUS WORKSHOP Ever applied for or renewed a residential parking permit? Austin Transportation wants to understand your experiences and learn how to improve current forms and processes. 10am-4:30pm. Yarborough Branch Library, 2200 Hancock. Free. www.papercensus.org.

THERE’S NO SUCH THING AS A FREE LUNCH LUNCHEON A fundraiser to support the work of People's Community Clinic, which provides health care to Central Texas families in need. 11am-1pm. Four Seasons Hotel, 98 San Jacinto, 512/478-4500. $250. www.austinpcc.org.

AUSTIN CITY MANAGER WELCOME RECEPTION Six Square hosts a meet and greet with our new city manager Spencer Cronk. 6-8pm. Six Square, 1152 San Bernard. www.sixsquare.org.

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: BRINGING HEALTH SERVICES TO EASTERN TRAVIS COUNTY Constituents are invited to discuss short- and long-term solutions to health-related challenges in Eastern Travis County. 6:30-8pm. CommUnityCare, 2901 Montopolis Dr.. www.centralhealth.net.

TX21INDIVISIBLE ATX PRIMARY RUN-OFF CANDIDATE FORUM Hear from both Democratic and Republican candidates running for office in the 21st Congressional District. 7-8:30pm. Fibercove, 1700 S. Lamar #338. www.tx21indivisible.us.

Tuesday 15

CONGRESS AVENUE OPEN HOUSE – IMAGINE! Learn about the history and future of Congress Avenue and share your feedback on what should change or stay the same. Tue., May 15, 7-9am and 5-8pm. 800 Congress. www.austintexas.gov.

EARLY VOTING FOR RUN-OFF ELECTIONS Early voting for March 6 primary run-offs – one week only, Mon.-Fri., May 14-18. Cast your ballot wherever you see the "Vote Here" signs. Voting day is Tuesday, May 22. www.votetravis.com.

HISPANIC LATINO QUALITY OF LIFE RESOURCE ADVISORY COMMISSION SPECIAL MEETING See agenda for more information. 6pm. Mexican American Cultural Center, 600 River. www.austintexas.gov.

CERTIFICATION 101 Learn about the Small & Minority Business Resources Department and certifications offered by the city. 6-7:30pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. www.austintexas.gov/smbr.

CITYWIDE 2019 BUDGET TALKS WITH MAYOR ADLER Adler discusses budget options for 2019. Spanish interpretation and translation provided. This event will be televised on ATXN and on the City's main Facebook account. 6:30-8pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. www.austintexas.gov/budget.

Wednesday 16

EARLY VOTING FOR RUN-OFF ELECTIONS Early voting for March 6 primary run-offs – one week only, Mon.-Fri., May 14-18. Cast your ballot wherever you see the "Vote Here" signs. Voting day is Tuesday, May 22. www.votetravis.com.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Learn how to properly install your car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Third Wednesdays Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov/department/gus-garcia-recreation-center.

AUSTIN HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for more information. 2pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

2019 BUDGET TALKS WITH COUNCIL MEMBER DELIA GARZA Council Member Delia Garza will be speaking to District 2 citizens about budget options for 2019. Spanish interpretation and translation services provided. 6:30-8pm. Learning and Research Center, 2800 Spirit of Texas Dr. www.austintexas.gov/budget.

Thursday 17

EARLY VOTING FOR RUN-OFF ELECTIONS Early voting for March 6 primary run-offs – one week only, Mon.-Fri., May 14-18. Cast your ballot wherever you see the "Vote Here" signs. Voting day is Tuesday, May 22. www.votetravis.com.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM973. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry/.

FAIR CHANCE HIRING JOB & RESOURCE FAIR Employers and Service providers will be available to talk about job opportunities for those with criminal histories. Spanish and ASL interpreters will be available. 3-7pm. Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile, 512-974-2728. pam.holt@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

PUBLIC CONVERSATION WITH INTERIM POLICE CHIEF BRIAN MANLEY For the public to share concerns and questions with Interim Chief Manley and hear his visions for Austin's future as part of the city's search for a permanent Chief. Send questions by email, call (311), or text "Chief" (or "Jefe" for Spanish speakers) to 512/580-8850. 7-8:30pm. KLRU Studio 6A, Guadalupe St. & Dean Keaton, UT Campus. OurNextChief@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

THINKERY21: CODEVR An event for the adults to experience virtual reality with the Austin Code Department demonstrating their CodeVR 360 educational experience. 7pm. Thinkery, 1830 Simond, 512/469-6200. $22-30. www.austintexas.gov.

PRESENTATION ON THE LITTLE WALNUT CREEK FLOOD RISK REDUCTION PROJECT Learn how the project that will build tunnels for flood waters, increase the size of detention ponds, and more. 7pm. North Austin YMCA, 1000 W. Rundberg. www.austintexas.gov.