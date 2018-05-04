News

Quote of the Week: James Graves Jr.

Fri., May 4, 2018

Quote of the Week: James Graves Jr.

"A hog in a silk waistcoat is still a hog."

– Judge James Graves Jr., in dissent of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals' decision to uphold a revised version of the Texas voter ID law

James Graves Jr.

