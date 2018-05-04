Former Firefighter Under Fire, Arrest

Austin Police arrested Erik Spalteholz on Monday, following revelations that the recently retired Austin firefighter was seen in a social media video discussing how he obtained child pornography. In the homemade, interrogation-style clip, Spalteholz describes purchasing naked photos of a girl younger than five from that girl's mother. The woman heard questioning Spalteholz would later go to police with the confession and further evidence she found in Spalteholz's home.

The Austin Fire Department planned to open an administrative investigation into the video, but that was cut off when Spalteholz retired on April 30, after more than 20 years with the department. AFD brass vowed this week to cooperate with APD's investigation, which received the initial tip, and the Blanco County Sheriff's Office as the two departments continue their criminal investigation into the actions Spalteholz detailed. (On Wednesday Blanco County District Attorney Sonny McAfee added evidence-tampering charges to Spalteholz's case.)

Austin Firefighters Association President Bob Nicks said AFD should continue its work to find out if Spalteholz ever mentioned or carried on any of the alleged crimes on AFD time or property. "When the public hears about something like this, they want to know that the Fire Department is trustworthy to deliver the services they're charged to deliver, and I think an investigation helps reinstill that," he said. "Conversely, I think it's really bad if you don't do anything; it just looks like you don't care, or you're hiding something, or you could've done more."

Nicks referenced the Public Safety Commission's recent work to ensure that executive team members of the three public safety departments aren't able to retire their way out of sexual harassment or misconduct investigations ("Something Rotten at EMS," March 9). Spalteholz wasn't on Chief Rhoda Mae Kerr's executive staff, but he did avoid a full internal investigation by retiring. PSC Chair Rebecca Webber said that should change if any new information presents itself indicating, for instance, that colleagues had made unheeded complaints about Spalteholz's conduct.