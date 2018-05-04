Civics 101

Thursday 3

EMDR TRAINING OPPURTUNITY FOR THERAPISTS The City is offering therapists free Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing training in exchange for working with sexual assault survivors through APD Victims Services. EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from traumatic events and helps the brain organically move toward natural healing and positive mental health. As DNA backlogs are being addressed the need for more EMDR therapists is needed. Apply by Thu., May 31. emdrproject@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/department/victim-services.

CIRCUIT EVENTS LOCAL ORGANIZING COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 8am. Austin Chamber of Commerce, 210 Barton Springs Rd. #400. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY LEADERS & HEALTH EXPERTS ON CENTRAL TEXAS' AIR QUALITY The public is invited to stop by Austin Transportation’s table to pick up free safety items (like reflectors and bike lights), before the 10am discussion on Ozone Action days with Clean Air Coalition Chair and Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt, CM Ann Kitchen, and the Environmental Defense Fund’s Vice President of Clean Energy Jim Marston. 8-10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/transportation.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon. Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM973. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry/.

5G: NEXT CENTURY CITIES SPECIAL SESSION Next Century Cities presents findings from newly released 5G research during multiple panels at the Broadband Communities Summit. 9:10-10am. Renaissance Austin Hotel, 9721 Arboretum Blvd., 512/343-2626. cblake@nextcenturycities.org, www.nextcenturycities.org.

WEBINAR – BIZOPEN ORIENTATION: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS Learn more about Austin's developmental processes relevant to your business, and location development. See Eventbrite for details. 10-11am. Virtual Training Room. www.austintexas.gov.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR A general overview of the city's development process to help viewers identify relevant processes to business development, and navigating the steps in a timely and efficient manner. 10-11am. 512/974-7800. Free; register online. smallbiz@austintexas.gov.

WRITING A WINNING BUSINESS PLAN Learn the essential elements for preparing a plan for business success and utilizing databases from Austin Public Library resources. 10:30am-1:30pm. Spicewood Springs Branch Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/small-business-development-program.

BTALK TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT Workshops for small businesses! Learn how the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act could impact individuals and businesses. Noon-1pm. Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce, 8001 Centre Park Dr. #160. Free for members; $10 for nonmembers. jzou@austinasianchamber.org, www.austinasianchamber.org.

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICATION WORKSHOPS Learn how to complete the cultural arts grant application. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet. Noon. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/cultural-arts.

BUSINESS COACHING OPEN OFFICE HOURS Receive one-on-one business coaching from Small Business Program staff as part of Austin Small Business Week. 2-4pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/small-business-development-program.

PLANNING COMMISSION SPECIAL CALLED MEETING Commissioners discuss CodeNEXT following the public hearings. See agenda for details. 5pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/content/planning-commission.

SMALL BIZ LAWYER UP! LEGAL CLINIC Volunteer attorneys available for one-on-one 30-minute consultation sessions. 6-8:30pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/small-business-development-program.

MEET THE TWO CANDIDATES FOR ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF THE PARKS & REC DEPARTMENT PARD invites the public to a meet and greet with the final candidates for assistant director. 6-7:30pm. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/parks-and-recreation.

PRIVATE VIOLENCE DOCUMENTARY SCREENING Part of the Austin Public Library and UT's Difficult Dialogues Program, this documentary follows two survivors and explores abusive relationships. 6:30pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. www.cityofaustin.org/library.

MEETING WITH MLS SOCCER STADIUM DEVELOPER Residents of the Gracywoods Neighborhood Association, North Park Estates, and all interested residents are invited to meet with MLS soccer stadium developer Dave Greely, president of Precourt Sports Venture. Greely will share background information and ask for feedback. 7pm. 1210 W. Braker. www.austintexas.gov/mckalla.

UPDATE ON GAZA AND BDS WITH REBECCA VILKOMERSON The executive director of Jewish Voice for Peace discusses the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions Movement and Gaza. 7pm. Friends Meeting of Austin, 3701 E. MLK. www.jewishvoiceforpeace.org.

Friday 4

A CONVERSATION ON SCHOOL FINANCE REFORM Join The Texas Tribune for a conversation on school finance reform with three members of the Texas Commission on Public School Finance. 7:30-9am. The Austin Club, 110 E. Ninth, 512/477-9496. Free. www.texastribune.org.

BLACK WOMEN’S VOICES IN THE AGE OF #METOO A symposium exploring the multiple forms of violence black women in America face today. Panelists discuss mental health, social justice, and interpersonal violence. 9am-5pm. UT's Gordon-White Building, 210 W. 24th. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu/lgbtq/events/47230.

ANTI-DISPLACEMENT TASK FORCE MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. Street-Jones Building, East 11th & Waller. www.austintexas.gov.

THE ART OF SOCIAL MEDIA FOR ADVANCED USERS An interactive workshop on staging photos and creating content across platforms to drive customers to your business account. Fri., May 4, 10:30am-noon. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/small-business-development-program.

AISD 2018-19 BUDGET COMMUNITY CONVERSATION See the results of the Budget Prioritization Survey and how public feedback impacted the shape of the preliminary 2018-19 budget proposal. Fri., May 4, noon-1pm. Baker Center, 3908 Avenue B. Free. www.austinisd.org.

Saturday 5

CHILDREN'S MENTAL HEALTH AWARENESS DAY A rally and march to raise awareness and fight the stigma of mental health needs. Youth will share their stories and Vince Young gives the keynote. In case of rain, the event will be moved indoors to the basement level of Capitol. Sat., May 5, 9am-noon. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/232-0615. Free. jlcardenas@austin.utexas.edu, www.cmhaustin.weebly.com.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY For expectant families or parents/caregivers of children under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline 9am. Seton Southwest Hospital, 7900 FM 1826. www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

BLACK LIVES MATTER NEIGHBORHOOD CANVASSING Blockwalking throughout the city. For more information, visit the event's Facebook page. Sat., May 5, 10am-noon Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. Free. www.fb.com/blacklivesmatteraustin.

TRAVIS COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION TRAINING Become a volunteer deputy registrar. After completing this training, VDRs will be certified to register voters in Travis County. No reservation required. First Saturdays, 10:30am; first Tuesdays, 10:30am, 2:30pm, and 6:30pm. Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport, 512/854-9473. www.TravisCountyTax.org.

THE TRAVIS COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE PRESENTS AT TOWN HALL MEETING 1:30-3:30pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/854-9172. mike.manor@traviscountytx.gov, www.myec.net.

TCSO TOWN HALL Learn about services provided to inmates at the Travis County Jail and Correctional Complex based on the screening and classification process, as well as TCSO’s 2017 Racial Profiling Report. Moderated by Nelson Linder, NAACP Austin. 1:30-3:30pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.myec.net.

CRIMINAL JUSTICE REFORM: CAN WE FIND COMMON GROUND? A dialogue on reaching middle ground on criminal justice reform issues with folks from Texas Criminal Justice Coalition, ACLU of Texas, and Texas Civil Rights Project. 2-4pm. Wildflower Church, 1314 E. Oltorf, 512/428-9464. www.cg4tx.org.

Sunday 6

FREE CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Learn how chickens help food waste out of landfills. Residents who pay the Clean Community fee qualify for a $75 rebate on a chicken coop. Attend a class, then apply! 10:30-11:30am. Mueller Farmers Market, Browning Hangar, 4550 Mueller Blvd., 512/363-5700. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn to compost and keep food waste from the landfill. Residents paying the Clean Community fee qualify for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. Attend a class, then apply! Sun., May 6, noon. Mueller Farmers Market, Browning Hangar, 4550 Mueller Blvd., 512/363-5700. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

MEET YOUR NEIGHBORS & REPS Meet your elected officials, neighbors, and candidates for the upcoming elections! Refreshments and voter registration offered. 2-4pm. Shipe Park, 4400 Avenue G. www.traviscountydemocrats.org.

REAL SOLUTIONS FOR AUSTIN'S GENTRIFICATION CRISIS Join anti-CodeNEXT group Community Not Commodity, Austin Justice Coalition, NAACP, La Raza Roundtable, and PODER for a conversation about solutions to Austin's increasing gentrification problem. 2-4pm. Southwest Key Programs, 6002 Jain, 512/462-2181. www.naacpaustin.org.

Monday 7

CERTIFIED ARBORIST PREP COURSE A prep course for the ISA Certified Arborist Exam. Spanning four days and 16 topics taught by local Certified Arborists. Mondays, May 7 and 14; June 4 and 11; 8:45am-5pm. Center for Environmental Research, 2210 FM 973 S., 512/972-1950. $150-250. www.austintexas.gov.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY For expectant families or parents/caregivers of children under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline 5pm. People's Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

COMMUNITY FORUM WITH INTERIM AUSTIN POLICE CHIEF BRIAN MANLEY Ask questions and share concerns with Interim Police Chief Manley to help City Manager Spencer Cronk name a permanent chief. Can't attend? Email (or tweet with #OurNextChief) your questions in advance and watch it live on ATXN or Facebook Live. Spanish interpretation provided along with on-site supervised children's activities. 6-7:30pm. Turner-Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr.. OurNextChief@austintexas.gov.

A DEMOCRATIC CANDIDATE FORUM FOR HD 46 Join The Texas Tribune for a forum with Sheryl Cole and Chito Vela – the two Dem candidates for House District 46. 6:30-8pm. AFS Cinema, 6406 N. I-35 #3100, 512/686-3823. Free. www.texastribune.org.

Tuesday 8

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION See website for times, discussion topics, and backup information. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY OF AUSTIN ASSESSMENT ON TRANSPARENCY AND OPENNESS A report to the public on the findings of a neutral third party evaluation of Austin's transparency and openness regarding five issues: homelessness, the city's Equity Tool, public meetings, the Open and Smart Advisory Committee, and an online project tracking tool. 2:30-4pm. Austin History Center, 810 Guadalupe, 512/974-7480. www.austintexas.gov.

FY 18 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOPS Learn how to complete the FY 18 Final Report for all FY 18 Cultural Funding Recipients. 6pm. Howson Branch Library, 2500 Exposition, 512/472-3584. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY OF AUSTIN ASSESSMENT ON TRANSPARENCY AND OPENNESS A report to the public on the findings of a neutral third party evaluation of Austin's transparency and openness regarding five issues: homelessness, the city's Equity Tool, public meetings, the Open and Smart Advisory Committee, and an online project tracking tool. 6-7:30pm. Office of Innovation; 800 Guadalupe St., 1st Floor. www.austintexas.gov.

BLACK LIVES MATTER AUSTIN GENERAL BODY MEETING Attend and join one of several working committees including education, criminal justice reform, housing, and more. 6-7:30pm. Sandra Joy Anderson Community Center, 1705 E. 11th, 512/978-8400. www.blacklivesmatter.com.

MLS TO ATX INFORMATION SESSION Two back to back information sessions. The City and guests from Precourt Sports Ventures invite the public to learn more about the proposed soccer stadium, receive updates on the McKalla Place site plans, ask questions, and provide feedback. 6pm. Northwest Recreation Center, 2913 Northland, 512/458-4107. www.austintexas.gov/mckalla.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Have a loved one in jail? TIFA can help by offering strength to families through support, education, and advocacy. Tue., April 10, 7-8:30pm AGE of Central Texas, 3710 Cedar #2, 512/451-4611. Free. tifa@tifa.org, www.tifa.org.

Wednesday 9

NATIONAL BIKE TO SCHOOL DAY City of Austin staffers will be joining students in national Bike to School Day from Hunters Chase Park to Pond Springs Elementary School. Participates will have their names entered into a raffle. 6:45pm. Hunters Chase Park; The intersection between Hunters Chase Dr. and Elkhorn Mountain Trail. www.austintexas.gov/publicworks.

Thursday 10

A CONVERSATION WITH LAWRENCE WRIGHT, PULITZER PRIZE-WINNING AUTHOR A conversation with New Yorker staffer and Pulitzer Prize-wining author regarding his latest book God Save Texas: A Journey Into the Soul of the Lone Star State. 7:30-9am. The Austin Club, 110 E. Ninth, 512/477-9496. www.texastribune.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

CAPITAL METRO MEET THE LEADER Meet the new CEO of Capital Metro, Randy Clarke, for lunch and a Q&A. 11:30am-1pm. Dougherty Arts Center, 1110 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-4000. www.capmetro.org.

OPEN HOUSE FOR BRUSH COUNTRY ROAD Residents are invited to discuss proposed construction on Brush Country Road to William Cannon Drive to Summerset Trail with Austin's Transportation Department. View Project Proposal for more information. 6-7pm. Patton Elementary, 6001 Westcreek Dr.. Carly.Haithcock-Contractor@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

MLS TO ATX INFORMATION SESSION The City and guests from Precourt Sports Ventures invite the public to learn more about the proposed soccer stadium, receive updates on the McKalla Place site plans, ask questions, and provide feedback. 7pm. Montopolis Recreation Center, 1200 Montopolis, 512/385-5931. www.austintexas.gov/mckalla.