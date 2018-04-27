News

Quote of the Week: Jolene Kiolbassa

Almost midnight on CodeNEXT

Fri., April 27, 2018


"It's 11:59 on the CodeNEXT clock, and I don't know what's been changed."

– Zoning & Platting Commission Chair Jolene Kiolbassa

