City Council returns with its regular meeting today, April 26, to tackle scooters, membership requirements for Planning Commis­sion, and eviction counseling services for tenants. There's also a move to rename the Old Bakery and Emporium space for legendary political consultant Pat Crow, who died last summer. See "Council: I Get Around," Apr. 27.

Sick Leave Suit The Texas Public Policy Foundation filed a lawsuit to block the city from enacting its recently approved paid sick leave policy.

Mariana Salazar announced her candidacy for City Council in District 1. The research director of the Ending Community Homeless Coalition joins a crowded field that includes Natasha Harper-Madison, Lewis Conway Jr., incumbent Ora Houston, and likely a few others.

And Alex Strenger has filed a Campaign Treasurer Appointment to run for mayor. Google says he's an author (Dear Diary I'm Wasted), MMA boxer (record: 1-0), pedicab driver, and Couchsurfer. We'll give him worse odds than Travis Duncan.

One Police officer is dead and a security guard and second officer are in critical condition after theft suspect Armando Luis Juarez opened fire at a Home Depot in North Dallas.

Too Close to Call? A Quinnipiac poll shows Beto O'Rourke three points behind incumbent Republican Ted Cruz in the race for U.S. Senate, 47-44. "Once expected to 'cruise' to re-election, the incumbent is in a tight race," said Peter Brown, assistant director of the poll.

Meanwhile, Sen. Cruz and his senior colleague John Cornyn are in Dallas Friday fronting for the NRA Leadership forum.

Speaking of the NRA, they're feuding with Yeti over the cooler company's decision to "eliminat[e] a group of outdated discount programs," including one for NRA members. The NRA responded by charging that Yeti has declined to "continue helping America's young people enjoy outdoor recreational activities," which seems melodramatic. NRA enthusiasts have spent the week destroying their Yeti products.

A special election to replace U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold in the racially gerrymandered Congressional District 27 is set for June 30. Farenthold resigned after using taxpayer cash to pay $84,000 in sexual harassment settlements.

Death Watch The 5th Circuit Court of Appeals denied Erick Davila's request to file a petition for relief, and the state's Board of Pardons and Paroles voted to not recommend commutation. Unless the Supreme Court rules otherwise, Davila hits the gurney as this issue goes to press.