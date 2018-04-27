Civics 101

Thursday 26

EMDR TRAINING OPPURTUNITY FOR THERAPISTS The City is offering therapists free Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing training in exchange for working with sexual assault survivors through APD Victims Services. EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from traumatic events and helps the brain organically move toward natural healing and positive mental health. As DNA backlogs are being addressed the need for more EMDR therapists is needed. Apply by Thu., May 31. emdrproject@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/department/victim-services.

FINANCIAL FITNESS A weeklong series of classes in and around Austin teaching financial literacy for consumers and small businesses. Classes will cover credit building, budgeting, financial recovery, and more. See website for dates and times. Sat., April 21-Sat., April 28; free. financialfitnessgreateraustin@gmail.com, www.financialfitnessaustin.org.

OSHA 10 CERTIFICATION Certification for employee safety. Must attend both classes to complete. Thu.-Fri., April 26-27, 8am-2pm Hispanic Contractors Association, 7701 N. Lamar #410. $10. lucyfigueroaushca@gmail.com, www.ushcadeaustin.com.

MEET LAKE TRAVIS SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 2 CANDIDATE JAN MORELAND Jan Moreland hosts a meet and greet to hear from voters. 8:30-9:30am. Greater Goods Coffee, 12005 Bee Caves Rd. Ste. 4-B, Bee Cave, 512/919-4206. Free. janforltisd@moreland.com, www.janmorelandforlaketravisschools.com.

SAFE'S FIRST ANNUAL SAFEMEN FORUM Local leaders will gather to create "concrete plans on how they and their institutions will work to break the cycle of violence." This year's panelists include Mayor Adler, AISD Athletic Director Leal Anderson, and Entrepreneurs Foundation CEO & Capital Factory Director Eugene Sepulveda. 9-11:30am. JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. www.safeaustin.org/pledge.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/department/city-council.

INTRODUCTION TO CULTURAL ARTS FUNDING PROGRAMS A workshop on the Core and Cultural Heritage Festivals Funding Program. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet. 11am. Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CULTURAL ARTS FUNDING APPLICATION NARRATIVE AND BUDGET WORKSHOP A workshop on the narrative and budget portions of Cultural Arts Funding applications. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet. 12:30pm. Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/cultural-funding.

​MIGRATION: DISCIPLINE AND DISPLACEMENT CONFERENCE Explore how the regulation of migration has served complex political and economic agendas by reinforcing inequalities through imposed legal categories. RSVP required. 3-6:30pm. University of Texas Liberal Arts, 512/471-4141. Free. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu.

PUBLIC HEARING ON FEDERAL HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT ACTION PLAN Residents can offer public comment before City Council on the FY 2018-19 Federal Housing and Urban Development Action Plan. 4pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-3100. Free. NHCD@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/cdc.

AISD 2018-2019 BUDGET COMMUNITY CONVERSATION See the results of the Budget Prioritization Survey and how public feedback has impacted the preliminary 2018-19 budget proposal. 6-7pm. Reagan High School, 7104 Berkman, 512/414-2523. www.austinisd.org.

GENDER 50/50 DAY: AN INTERSECTIONAL STAND The YWCA celebrates its Stand Against Racism campaign with a film screening and discussion with Diana Maldonado, Preeti Bhat, and Farah Muscadin. 6:30-8:30pm. Companion, 908 E. Fifth #106. www.ywcaaustin.org.

​VILLAIN/VICTIM: STEREOTYPING THROUGH NARRATIVES OF VIOLENCE A panel of African-American, Latinx, and Muslim individuals brought together to discuss issues each of their communities face. 6:30-8:30pm. Cepeda Branch Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/974-7372. Free. www.austinjustice.org.

Friday 27

FINANCIAL FITNESS A weeklong series of classes in and around Austin teaching financial literacy for consumers and small businesses. Classes will cover credit building, budgeting, financial recovery, and more. See website for dates and times. Sat., April 21-Sat., April 28; free. financialfitnessgreateraustin@gmail.com, www.financialfitnessaustin.org.

EMDR TRAINING OPPURTUNITY FOR THERAPISTS The City is offering therapists free Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing training in exchange for working with sexual assault survivors through APD Victims Services. EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from traumatic events and helps the brain organically move toward natural healing and positive mental health. As DNA backlogs are being addressed the need for more EMDR therapists is needed. Apply by Thu., May 31. emdrproject@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/department/victim-services.

CITY NATURE CHALLENGE – BIOBLITZ EVENTS Austin's Watershed Protection Department hosts "Bioblitz" to boost participation in Austin using the iNaturalist app. Various locations. Free. amanda.sullivan@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/creekside.

TRAVIS COUNTY JUSTICE PLANNING: EMPOWERING WOMEN – RE-ENTRY FROM A FEMALE PERSPECTIVE A conference where planners, administrators, service providers, and policymakers will discuss re-entry initiatives, programs, and obstacles on local and statewide levels. 7:30am-4:30pm. Texas Capitol Extension Auditorium, Rm. E1.004. Free. www.traviscountytx.gov/criminal-justice/research-planning.

OSHA 10 CERTIFICATION Certification for employee safety. Must attend both classes to complete. Thu.-Fri., April 26-27, 8am-2pm Hispanic Contractors Association, 7701 N. Lamar #410. $10. lucyfigueroaushca@gmail.com, www.ushcadeaustin.com.

MEET LAKE TRAVIS SCHOOL BOARD PLACE 2 CANDIDATE JAN MORELAND Lake Travis School Board Place 2 candidate Jan Moreland hosts a meet and greet to hear from voters. 8:30-9:30am. Vivel Crepes and Coffee, 2011 Main St. #500, Lakeway. Free. janforltisd@moreland.com, www.janmorelandforlaketravisschools.com.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY – SPANISH For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Class is conducted in Spanish. 9am. CommUnityCare, 1210 W. Braker. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

MANAGING STRESS WHILE RUNNING A SMALL BUSINESS Learn how to manage stress by recognizing what causes it, how to relieve it, and developing systems to prevent it. 11:30am-1pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $25. www.austintexas.gov/department/small-business-development-program.

YWCA MONTHLY DIALOGUES From DACA to bathroom bills and gun control. Spend your lunch discussing youth activism, how to help, how you participated in change-making as a teen, why some voices given a stage and others dismissed, and more. Noon-1:30pm. YWCA, 2015 S. I-35 #110, 512/326-1222. www.ywcaaustin.org.

LIFEGUARD HIRING EVENT PARD's Aquatics Division needs lifeguards, cashiers, pool attendants, swim instructors, and swim coaches for the 2018 swim season. Attend to learn more, complete an application, interview, and register for training. Free pizza and snacks for attendees too. 4-8pm. Aquatics Administration & Training Center, 2818 San Gabriel. www.lifeguardaustin.com.

Saturday 28

EMDR TRAINING OPPURTUNITY FOR THERAPISTS The City is offering therapists free Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing training in exchange for working with sexual assault survivors through APD Victims Services. EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from traumatic events and helps the brain organically move toward natural healing and positive mental health. As DNA backlogs are being addressed the need for more EMDR therapists is needed. Apply by Thu., May 31. emdrproject@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/department/victim-services.

CITY NATURE CHALLENGE – BIOBLITZ EVENTS Austin's Watershed Protection Department hosts "Bioblitz" to boost participation in Austin using the iNaturalist app. Various locations. Free. amanda.sullivan@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/creekside.

FINANCIAL FITNESS A weeklong series of classes in and around Austin teaching financial literacy for consumers and small businesses. Classes will cover credit building, budgeting, financial recovery, and more. See website for dates and times. Sat., April 21-Sat., April 28; free. financialfitnessgreateraustin@gmail.com, www.financialfitnessaustin.org.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to compost to keep food waste from the landfill. Residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. Attend a class, then apply! 9:30-10:30am. Texas Farmers Market at Lakeline, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., 512/974-1800. Free. www.austintexas.gov/composting.

MEET MARIANA SALAZAR CANDIDATE FOR CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1 The D1 candidate hosts a meet and greet to talk to with neighbors. 10-11:30am. Northeast Park, 6705 Crystal Brook. Free. info@mariana-salazar.com, www.mariana-salazar.com.

LAND USE COMMISSIONS PUBLIC HEARING ON CODENEXT: DAY 1 Give your feedback to the land use commissions on the city's land development code rewrite before they make their recommendations on the final draft for City Council. Speakers can only talk at one commission hearing. Sign up begins 30 minutes before start time. 10am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

FREE CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Learn how to keep chickens and how to apply for a $75 rebate on a coop. Must register to attend. 11am-Noon. Texas Farmers Market at Lakeline, 11200 Lakeline Mall Dr., 512/974-1850. Free. www.austintexas.gov/chickenkeeping.

Sunday 29

CITY NATURE CHALLENGE – BIOBLITZ EVENTS Austin's Watershed Protection Department hosts "Bioblitz" to boost participation in Austin using the iNaturalist app. Various locations. Free. amanda.sullivan@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/creekside.

EMDR TRAINING OPPURTUNITY FOR THERAPISTS The City is offering therapists free Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing training in exchange for working with sexual assault survivors through APD Victims Services. EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from traumatic events and helps the brain organically move toward natural healing and positive mental health. As DNA backlogs are being addressed the need for more EMDR therapists is needed. Apply by Thu., May 31. emdrproject@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/department/victim-services.

#JOLTTHEVOTE TOWN HALL The Latino civic engagement organization hosts a Texas candidate forum so members of the Latino community can ask questions. Beto O'Rourke, Lupe Valdez, Andrew White, and Miguel Suazo for Texas Land Commissioner will be among the attendees. 10:30am-1pm. 6259 Middle Fiskville Rd.. Free. tania@jolttx.org, www.jolttx.org.

CIVICS 101: A BEGINNER'S GUIDE TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT An interactive crash course on getting involved in local government. (Part of the Earth Day ATX 2018 festival.) 5-5:30pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Free. www.austineconetwork.com.

Monday 30

EMDR TRAINING OPPURTUNITY FOR THERAPISTS The City is offering therapists free Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing training in exchange for working with sexual assault survivors through APD Victims Services. EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from traumatic events and helps the brain organically move toward natural healing and positive mental health. As DNA backlogs are being addressed the need for more EMDR therapists is needed. Apply by Thu., May 31. emdrproject@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/department/victim-services.

MONEY TALKS: SEED FUNDING ROUNDTABLES Group discussions led by funding experts on traditional and creative ways to successfully connect you to capital. Part of Austin Small Business Week. 2-4:30pm. Norris Conference Centers, 2525 W. Anderson #365. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/small-business-development-program.

MONEY TALKS: GROWTH FUNDING ROUNDTABLES Small group discussions led by funding experts on knowledge of traditional and creative ways to successfully connect you to capital. Part of Austin Small Business week. 2-4:30pm. Norris Conference Centers, 2525 W. Anderson #365. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/small-business-development-program.

MONEY TALKS: NETWORKING Network with seed and growth funding experts from the Money Talks roundtable sessions. Arrive early! This session is overbooked and will be subject to venue capacity. 4:30-6pm. Norris Conference Centers, 2525 W. Anderson #365. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/small-business-development-program.

Tuesday 1

EMDR TRAINING OPPURTUNITY FOR THERAPISTS The City is offering therapists free Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing training in exchange for working with sexual assault survivors through APD Victims Services. EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from traumatic events and helps the brain organically move toward natural healing and positive mental health. As DNA backlogs are being addressed the need for more EMDR therapists is needed. Apply by Thu., May 31. emdrproject@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/department/victim-services.

SMALL BUSINESS FINANCING WORKSHOP U.S. Small Business Administration lender Sue Malone will introduce current trends in accessing capital for small business owners. 9-11am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/small-business-program.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Certified safety techs demonstrate how to properly install a car seat. Register online or call. 9am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

TRAVIS COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION TRAINING Become a volunteer deputy registrar. After completing this training, VDRs will be certified to register voters in Travis County. No reservation required. First Saturdays, 10:30am; first Tuesdays, 10:30am, 2:30pm, and 6:30pm Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport, 512/854-9473. www.TravisCountyTax.org.

PRODUCT LAUNCH SUCCESS WITH DIGITAL MARKETING How to utilize paid social media campaigns as a research tool to minimize product launch failure and engage better with customers. Noon-2pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/small-business-development-program.

BUSINESS COACHING OPEN OFFICE HOURS Receive one-on-one business coaching from Small Business Program staff as part of Austin Small Business Week. 2-4pm. Pleasant Hill Branch Library, 211 E. William Cannon, 512/974-3940. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/small-business-development-program.

LAND USE COMMISSIONS PUBLIC HEARING ON CODENEXT: DAY 2 Give your feedback to the land use commissions on the city's land development code rewrite before they make their recommendations on the final draft for City Council. Speakers can only talk at one commission hearing. Sign up begins 30 minutes before start time. 4pm. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. www.austintexas.gov/codenext.

LEGALLINE JANUARY Need a legal question answered? This hotline can help. Lawyers will answer your questions and give referrals to appropriate community organizations. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. www.AustinLRS.org.

​ANN WRIGHT: THE 2018 GAZA FREEDOM FLOTILLA Ann Wright, a retired U.S. Army colonel and diplomat who resigned from the State Department in 2003 in opposition to the war in Iraq, gives a presentation on Gaza. 7-9pm. Friends Meeting of Austin, 3701 E. MLK. Free. interfaithforpalestinianrights.org.

Wednesday 2

EMDR TRAINING OPPURTUNITY FOR THERAPISTS The City is offering therapists free Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing training in exchange for working with sexual assault survivors through APD Victims Services. EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from traumatic events and helps the brain organically move toward natural healing and positive mental health. As DNA backlogs are being addressed the need for more EMDR therapists is needed. Apply by Thu., May 31. emdrproject@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/department/victim-services.

TEST BEFORE YOU INVEST: LEAN START METHOD Discover the “lean start-up process,” how it differs from a traditional plan, and determine which is most appropriate for you. 9-11am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/small-business-development-program.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION FOR CREATIVES This will cover the needs of artist-run businesses and offer information on resources to help with starting up or expanding. 3-5pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/small-business-development-program.

MANAGING LIABILITY Texas CBAR covers the basics of liability issues. 5:30-8pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/small-business-development-program.

LET'S LEARN: THE ROLE OF GOVERNMENT AND YOUR VOTE Learn what the various levels of government are responsible for and what impact your vote can make on the entire process. 6-8pm. Live Oak Brewing Company, 1615 Crozier, 512/385-2299. Free. thegetupmovementatx@gmail.com, www.facebook.com/thegetupmovement.

AISD 2018-19 BUDGET COMMUNITY CONVERSATION See the results of the Budget Prioritization Survey and how public feedback impacted the shape of the preliminary 2018-19 budget proposal. 6-7pm. Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders, 2206 Prather, 512/414-3236. Free. www.austinisd.org.

Thursday 3

EMDR TRAINING OPPURTUNITY FOR THERAPISTS The City is offering therapists free Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing training in exchange for working with sexual assault survivors through APD Victims Services. EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from traumatic events and helps the brain organically move toward natural healing and positive mental health. As DNA backlogs are being addressed the need for more EMDR therapists is needed. Apply by Thu., May 31. emdrproject@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/department/victim-services.

EL BUEN SAMARITANO MOBILE FOOD PANTRY A mobile food pantry providing emergency food assistance to families with financial limitations. Fresh produce, cooking help, and nutrition education available. No appointment is necessary. First and third Thursdays, 9am-noon Del Valle Community Center, 3518 FM973. www.elbuen.org/wellness/food-pantry/.

5G: NEXT CENTURY CITIES SPECIAL SESSION Next Century Cities presents findings from newly released 5G research during multiple panels at the Broadband Communities Summit. 9:10-10am. Renaissance Austin Hotel, 9721 Arboretum Blvd., 512/343-2626. cblake@nextcenturycities.org, www.nextcenturycities.org.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS WEBINAR A general overview of the city's development process to help viewers identify relevant processes to business development, and navigating the steps in a timely and efficient manner. 10-11am. 512/974-7800. Free; register online. smallbiz@austintexas.gov.

WRITING A WINNING BUSINESS PLAN Learn the essential elements for preparing a plan for business success and utilizing databases from Austin Public Library resources. 10:30am-1:30pm. Spicewood Springs Branch Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/small-business-development-program.

BTALK TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT Workshops for small businesses! Learn how the new Tax Cuts and Jobs Act could impact individuals and businesses. Noon-1pm. Greater Austin Asian Chamber of Commerce, 8001 Centre Park Dr. #160. Free for members; $10 for nonmembers. jzou@austinasianchamber.org, www.austinasianchamber.org.

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICATION WORKSHOPS Learn how to complete the cultural arts grant application. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet. Noon. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/cultural-arts.

BUSINESS COACHING OPEN OFFICE HOURS Receive one-on-one business coaching from Small Business Program staff as part of Austin Small Business Week. 2-4pm. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/small-business-development-program.

SMALL BIZ LAWYER UP! LEGAL CLINIC Volunteer attorneys available for one-on-one 30-minute consultation sessions. 6-8:30pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/small-business-development-program.

MEET THE TWO CANDIDATES FOR ASSISTANT DIRECTOR OF THE PARKS & REC DEPARTMENT PARD invites the public to a meet and greet with the final candidates for assistant director. 6-7:30pm. Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/parks-and-recreation.

Ongoing

AUSTIN ART IN PUBLIC PLACES SEEKS MURALIST AIPP is expanding its annual temporary public art program (aka TEMPO). Seven to 10 artists will be commissioned to create temporary murals across town. Budget: $2,000 and $7,000, depending on the size and complexity. Deadline: Thu., April 26. www.austincreates.com.