News

Death Watch: The Constitutionality of Intent

What if the people you killed were not who you hoped to kill?

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., April 20, 2018


Erick Davila is scheduled to die on Wednesday, April 25. The 31-year-old from Fort Worth was convicted of capital murder for the 2008 deaths of 5-year-old Queshawn Stevenson and her grandmother Annette at a child's birthday party. Though the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against Davila last June, his lawyers Jonathan Landers and Seth Kretzer on Friday filed an appeal at the high court to stay the execution.

Like the first effort, this appeal challenges the Texas Court of Crim­in­al Appeals' April 9 decision to deny Davila's most recent appeal in that court, which argued that, among other things, his appellate attorney David Richards provided ineffective counsel. In particular, Davila's current attorneys argue, Richards never mentioned Davila's assertion that on the day he shot the Stevensons, he was "dangerously intoxicated" and shot them unintentionally; Davila had entered the party and began shooting, but has maintained that he intended to shoot a single rival gang member. Richards also did not argue that should Davila's story be true, he wouldn't have been eligible for a capital murder conviction and therefore the death sentence. And the trial jury was never informed that Davila could only be sentenced to death if they believed he intended to kill multiple people. Seeing all this, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote in SCOTUS's first opinion that because a prisoner "does not have a constitutional right to counsel in state postconviction proceedings, ineffective assistance in those proceedings does not qualify as cause to excuse a procedural default."

Landers and Kretzer on Monday filed a successor petition with the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals seeking permission to file a second appeal and motion to stay Davila's execution. Meanwhile, Davila's petition for clemency is pending. In February, Gov. Greg Abbott commuted Thomas Whit­ak­er's death sentence one hour before his scheduled execution, but that was the first such commutation in Texas in over a decade, and the circumstances were rather unique. Kretzer told me Mon­day he's "hopeful," but he also acknowledged, "all I can do is make the legal arguments. Then I leave it to powers-that-be to resolve them. But we will fight for Mr. Davila and all his constitutional rights to the last hour of the last day."

Death Row Details

SCOTUS on Monday refused without comment to hear the case of Daniel Acker, convicted of murdering his girlfriend Marquetta George in 2000. That decision will likely bring a death warrant to Hopkins Coun­ty. Next on the state's schedule is Juan Castillo, scheduled to die on May 16. The San Antonio man is on his fourth execution date. He had a May 2017 date withdrawn on a technicality associated with the filing of his death warrant; Hurricane Harvey caused the second to be rescheduled; and a Dec­em­ber date was called off due to claims of false testimony.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Death Watch
Death Watch: Rayford, Battaglia
Death Watch: Rayford, Battaglia
Huntsville heats up

Sarah Marloff, Jan. 26, 2018

Questions Linger for Anthony Shore, Larry Swearingen
Questions Linger for Anthony Shore, Larry Swearingen
Shore to be first Texan executed in 2018

Sarah Marloff, Jan. 12, 2018

More by Sarah Marloff
Voter Registration Closes on April 23
Voter Registration Closes on April 23
Monday deadline for May 22 run-off election looms

April 19, 2018

Gay Place
Gay Place
A radical week of queer events is full speed ahead!

April 20, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Death Watch, Erick Davila, Queshawn Stevenson, Annette Stevenson, Jonathan Landers, Seth Kretzer, David Richards, Daniel Acker, Juan Castillo

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Sweet Spirit, Simon Doom, John Wesley Coleman III
Sidewinder
When Young Children Explore Their Gender Identity at United Way Capital Area Headquarters
Gun Crazy
at AFS Cinema
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  