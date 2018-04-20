Civics 101

Thursday 19

EMDR TRAINING OPPURTUNITY FOR THERAPISTS The City is offering therapists free Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing training in exchange for working with sexual assault survivors through APD Victims Services. EMDR focuses on the disturbing emotions and symptoms that result from traumatic events and helps the brain organically move toward natural healing and positive mental health. As DNA backlogs are being addressed the need for more EMDR therapists is needed. Apply by Thu., May 31. emdrproject@gmail.com, www.austintexas.gov/department/victim-services.

A CONVERSATION WITH SYLVIA GARCIA Join The Texas Tribune for a conversation with state Sen. Sylvia Garcia, the Democratic candidate for Texas' 29th Congressional District. 7:30-9am. The Austin Club, 110 E. Ninth, 512/477-9496. Free. www.texastribune.org.

COLLEGE & COPING: HOW TO BE A SMARTER, STRONGER, AND LESS-STRESSED APPLICANT Counselors will discuss grades, test scores, activities, and everything else college admissions offices evaluate. 6-7:30pm. Collegewise, 5900 Balcones #242, 512/585-6811. Free. www.collegewise.com.

CULTURAL ARTS FUNDING MATRIX REVEALED Learn about the Cultural Arts Division's funding matrix tool. 6pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/cultural-arts.

Friday 20

SPECIAL NEEDS FORUM AND THE MARBRIDGE FOUNDATION COACT PROJECT PRESENT: RESIDENTIAL CHOICES This forum will cover residential choices for families who have a loved one with special needs. 8am-2:30pm. Marbridge Farm, 2310 Bliss Spillar, 512/282-5504. specialneedsforum.org.

MEET LAKE TRAVIS SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 2 CANDIDATE JAN MORELAND Jan Moreland hosts a meet and greet to hear from voters. 8:30-9:30am. Baguette et Chocolat, 12101 FM 2244, 512/263-8388. Free. janforltisd@moreland.com, www.janmorelandforlaketravisschools.com.

SHOAL CREEK RESTORATION COMPLETION CELEBRATION An outdoor celebration to mark the completion of the Shoal Creek Restoration Project. 10:30am. Pease Park, 1100 Kingsbury, 512/974-6700. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

TEXAS CAPITOL WALKOUT ​A student-led walkout, with the help of the Network for Public Education, invites youth, parents, and supporters to protest gun violence. Marchers will meet at Wooldridge Square Park and march to the Capitol for a rally on the South Steps. 1-3pm. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. www.txcapitolwalkout.com.

Saturday 21

FINANCIAL FITNESS A weeklong series of classes in and around Austin teaching financial literacy for consumers and small businesses. Classes will cover credit building, budgeting, financial recovery, and more. See website for dates and times. Sat., April 21-Sat., April 28. Free. financialfitnessgreateraustin@gmail.com, www.financialfitnessaustin.org.

PROPERTY TAX TOWN HALL MEETING Join local leaders and tax experts for an informational forum about local property taxes. Appeals will be conducted on-site. Sat., April 21, noon-3pm. Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile, 512/478-7695. Free. www.austinrev.org.

FUNKY CHICKEN COOP TOUR A self-guided tour to demonstrate the many ways chicken housing can be incorporated into urban residences. 10am. Callahan's General Store, 501 Hwy. 183 S., 512/385-3452. $10. www.austincooptour.org.

MARCH FOR SCIENCE Marchers unite to support a pro-science agenda. This year's theme is "Reclaiming Power." Meet at the Capitol steps for the rally then march to Huston-Tillotson for an Earth Day celebration. Sat., April 21, 10am-noon. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

CIVICS 101: A BEGINNER'S GUIDE TO LOCAL GOVERNMENT An interactive crash course on getting involved in local government. (Part of the Earth Day ATX 2018 festival.) 5-5:30pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Free. www.austineconetwork.com.

TX10 CANDIDATE FORUM Candidate forum for the Democratic run-off election in Texas' 10th Congressional District. Register to attend. 7-8:30pm. St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church, 14311 Wells Port Dr., 512/251-0698. Free. www.tx10indivisible.us.

Sunday 22

Monday 23

MEET LAKE TRAVIS SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 2 CANDIDATE JAN MORELAND Jan Moreland hosts a meet and greet to hear from voters. 8:30-9:30am. Starbucks Coffee - Bee Caves, 12400 TX-71, 512/263-1866. Free. janforltisd@moreland.com, www.janmorelandforlaketravisschools.com.

BEYOND BONDS: FIXING TRAFFIC IN AUSTIN Austin Transportation Department discusses the Strategic Mobility Plan and the city's mobility future. 6:30-8:30pm. Spicewood Springs Branch Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd. Free. www.nwaustin.org.

Tuesday 24

DINING OUT FOR LIFE Eating out has never been so beneficial to others. On April 24, gather the crew or call your boo and getcher dining out on. Participating restaurants (60+) are donating a portion of that day's proceeds to AIDS Services of Austin. Take it next-level with grammable meals and #DineOutATX and #DiningOutForLife. April 24, all day at participating restaurants. www.dineoutatx.org.

MEET LAKE TRAVIS SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 2 CANDIDATE JAN MORELAND Jan Moreland hosts a meet and greet to hear from voters. 8:30-9:30am. Lola Savannah, 3001 RR 620 S., 512/263-8801. Free. janforltisd@moreland.com, www.janmorelandforlaketravisschools.com.

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION See agenda for details. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/department/city-council.

LOBBY THE PLANNING COMMISSION FOR MORE CO-OPS The Austin Cooperative Business Association is calling on supporters to lobby City Hall during the next CodeNEXT draft reading. 5:45-7:45pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.acba.coop.

​ PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/planningcommission.

Wednesday 25

MEET LAKE TRAVIS SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 2 CANDIDATE JAN MORELAND Jan Moreland hosts a meet and greet to hear from voters. 8:30-9:30am. Starbucks Coffee, 2410 RR 620 S. #104, Lakeway, 512/263-5877. Free. janforltisd@moreland.com, www.janmorelandforlaketravisschools.com.

AUDIT AND FINANCE COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 9:30am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/department/audit-and-finance-committee.

BIZOPEN: COMMERCIAL PROPERTY REQUIREMENTS An overview of Austin's development process. Learn how to identify relevant processes to your business location development and how to do so efficiently. 10-11am. One Texas Center, 505 Barton Springs Rd., 512/974-7800. Free. smallbiz@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

AUSTIN ENERGY UTILITY OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 1:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/austin-energy-utility-oversight-committee.

Thursday 26

MEET LAKE TRAVIS SCHOOL BOARD POSITION 2 CANDIDATE JAN MORELAND Jan Moreland hosts a meet and greet to hear from voters. 8:30-9:30am. Greater Goods Coffee, 12005 Bee Caves Rd. Ste. 4-B, Bee Cave, 512/919-4206. Free. janforltisd@moreland.com, www.janmorelandforlaketravisschools.com.

SAFE'S FIRST ANNUAL SAFEMEN FORUM Local leaders will gather to create "concrete plans on how they and their institutions will work to break the cycle of violence." This year's panelists include Mayor Adler, AISD Athletic Director Leal Anderson, and Entrepreneurs Foundation CEO & Capital Factory Director Eugene Sepulveda. 9-11:30am. JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. www.safeaustin.org/pledge.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/department/city-council.

INTRODUCTION TO CULTURAL ARTS FUNDING PROGRAMS A workshop on the Core and Cultural Heritage Festivals Funding Program. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet. 11am. Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CULTURAL ARTS FUNDING APPLICATION NARRATIVE AND BUDGET WORKSHOP A workshop on the narrative and budget portions of Cultural Arts Funding applications. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet. 12:30pm. Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/cultural-funding.

PUBLIC HEARING ON FEDERAL HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT ACTION PLAN Residents can offer public comment before City Council on the FY 2018-19 Federal Housing and Urban Development Action Plan. 4pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-3100. Free. NHCD@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/cdc.

AISD 2018-2019 BUDGET COMMUNITY CONVERSATION See the results of the Budget Prioritization Survey and how public feedback has impacted the preliminary 2018-19 budget proposal. 6-7pm. Reagan High School, 7104 Berkman, 512/414-2523. www.austinisd.org.

GENDER 50/50 DAY: AN INTERSECTIONAL STAND The YWCA celebrates its Stand Against Racism campaign with a film screening and discussion with Diana Maldonado, Preeti Bhat, and Farah Muscadin. 6:30-8:30pm. Companion, 908 E. Fifth #106. www.ywcaaustin.org.

Ongoing

AUSTIN ART IN PUBLIC PLACES SEEKS MURALIST AIPP is expanding its annual temporary public art program (aka TEMPO). Seven to 10 artists will be commissioned to create temporary murals across town. Budget: $2,000 and $7,000, depending on the size and complexity. Deadline: Thu., April 26. www.austincreates.com.