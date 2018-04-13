Want To Be a Justice of the Peace?

Or maybe sometimes? Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt is seeking applications for visiting justices. Only apply if you've got a legal background, but visiting justices need not have experience as a judge at any level, giving Visiting Justice of the Peace some sort of apprenticeship quality for those seeking a way into that end of the criminal justice system. Deadline for applications is Monday, April 23, at 5pm. For more information or to pick up an application form, visit www.traviscountytx.gov/intergovernmental-relations/board-appointments .

