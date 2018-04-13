Want To Be a Justice of the Peace?
County judge accepting applications for visiting justices
By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., April 13, 2018
Or maybe sometimes? Travis County Judge Sarah Eckhardt is seeking applications for visiting justices. Only apply if you've got a legal background, but visiting justices need not have experience as a judge at any level, giving Visiting Justice of the Peace some sort of apprenticeship quality for those seeking a way into that end of the criminal justice system. Deadline for applications is Monday, April 23, at 5pm. For more information or to pick up an application form, visit www.traviscountytx.gov/intergovernmental-relations/board-appointments.