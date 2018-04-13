City Council meets today (April 12) for what should be a brief session dominated by purchasing and various other contracts and a few zoning questions. See "The Bird Is the Word," April 13.

The Chimene Onyeri trial, into charges that he attempted to murder District Judge Julie Kocurek in November of 2015, entered its third week on Monday. Network reporters have been tracking the trial from Federal Judge Lee Yeakel's courtroom and ... it does not look good for Onyeri.

Dem gubernatorial candidate Lupe Valdez scored the endorsement of the Texas Equity PAC, the political action committee of LGBTQ advocacy group Equality Texas. That likely helps the country's first openly gay Latina sheriff a bit after losing a similar nod from the Houston GLBT Political Caucus earlier this year to run-off competitor Andrew White.

No More Backlog: The Austin Police Depart­ment has sent out its full tally of backlogged rape kits for testing, though there's no timetable on returns. "Rape Kit Backlog: Fully Reduced," April 9.

The Texas National Guard has sent 250 members to the U.S.-Mexico border, joining Arizona's 400 members, after President Donald Trump called for increased presence to fight drug trafficking and undocumented immigration. The Trump administration expects to send a total of 4,000 troops to the border. Gov. Greg Abbott said Monday that the state is preparing to increase its presence by another 750 troops. Abbott has a photo op with said troops on Thursday in Weslaco.

Good Riddance, Blake! Republican U.S. Rep. Blake Farenthold announced his resignation from Congress following accusations of gender discrimination and sexual harassment from former staff members, and allegations that he paid tens of thousands of dollars in settlements with taxpayer money. Anyone smiling after this news? Well, us too.

This flu season has been the deadliest on record in Travis County since 2009, when the county started keeping tabs on flu deaths. While five people passed away from flu-related reasons in 2016-17, 49 people have died this season. More than half of the deceased were 80 years or older and none were children. Flu cases have decreased in the past month but the ailment can continue to hit until May.