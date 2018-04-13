Civics 101

Thursday 12

A CONVERSATION WITH VERONICA ESCOBAR The Texas Tribune leads a conversation with Veronica Escobar – Democratic candidate for Texas' 16th Congressional District. 7:30-9am. The Austin Club, 110 E. Ninth, 512/477-9496. Free. www.texastribune.org.

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/department/city-council/.

CULTURAL ARTS FUNDING PROGRAM BUDGET CLINIC Sign up for 30-minute consultations on applying for Cultural Arts Funding. Applicants are encouraged to bring draft project budgets and narratives. 5:30-8:30pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/cultural-funding.

CANCELED: CHARTER REVIEW COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING Canceled to due to an anticipated lack of quorum. Will be rescheduled. See agenda for details. 6:30pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.austintexas.gov/content/2018-charter-review-commission.

Friday 13

​AUSTIN AS A WELCOMING CITY: LOCAL RESPONSES TO FEDERAL IMMIGRATION POLICY Join the Opportunity Forum for its second Spring 2018 Lunch Series event. RSVP required. Noon-1:30pm. LBJ School of Public Affairs, Sid Richardson Hall, Unit 3, 2315 Red River, 512/471-3200. Free. www.law.utexas.edu/opportunity-forum.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 1-5pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FRIDAY MOVIE MATINEE A free, fam-friendly movie screening of Hop. 3:30-5:30pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. Free. sonia.garcia@austintexas.gov.

Saturday 14

KEEP AUSTIN BEAUTIFUL DAY A citywide clean sweep to keep Austin looking her very best. Volunteers plant gardens, remove graffiti, and more! 9-11am. Austin. Free. www.keepaustinbeautiful.org/programs/kabday/.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 9am-5pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FOURTH ANNUAL SOIL KITCHEN This annual event gives backyard gardeners an opportunity to receive free soil testing. 9am-2pm. Parque Zaragoza, 2608 Gonzales, 512/472-7142. Free. www.austintexas.gov/soilkitchen.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 9am-5pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

NONVIOLENT DIRECT ACTION TRAINING The Texas Poor People's Campaign leads this training on direct action. 10:30am-1:30pm. First Unitarian Universalist Church, 4700 Grover, 512/452-6168. Free. texas@poorpeoplescampaign.org, www.poorpeoplescampaign.org.

AQUATIC HIRING DAY PARD is hiring lifeguards, pool attendants, swim instructors, and coaches during two events Saturday (Virginia Brown Rec. Center, 11am-1pm; Dove Springs Rec. Center, 2-4pm). Applicants must be 16 or older, and will have an opportunity to interview and register for required training. 11am-4pm. TIE: Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center; Dove Springs Recreation Center, Virginia L. Brown Recreation Center, 7500 Blessing, 512/974-7865; Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/974-3840. www.lifeguardaustin.com.

BARNSTORMING WITH BETO A fundraising event with Congressman Beto O' Rourke. Advance ticket purchase is required. 2-8pm. The Long Time, 5707 N. Dunlap Rd.. $100-$250. www.betofortexas.com.

Sunday 15

COMPOSTING CLASS Residents who attend the class can apply for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. 10-11am. Texas Farmers' Market at Mueller, 4209 Airport, 512/974-1800. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

LOVE YOUR PET RESOURCE FAIR The Austin Animal Services Office and local orgs (like Austin Humane Society Community Cats, Classic Canines Dog Adoptions, PAZ Veterinary Clinic, etc.) are coming to 78702 to connect residents with community resources for pets and their families. Free microchipping, ID tags, adoptions, vaccines, info from animal care experts. Plus family friendly activities and art performances. 2-4pm. Turner-Roberts Rec. Center, 7201 Colony Loop Dr..

HOPE FOR HEALING A community dialogue to promote healing and connection following the recent bombings. The Austin Area African American Behavioral Health Network, Austin Public Health, and Counter Balance ATX host. 2-4pm. Conley-Guerrero Senior Activity Center, 808 Nile, 512/478-7695.

Monday 16

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 4-8pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

Tuesday 17

FINANCE OPTIONS TO START OR GROW BUSINESS Learn about the SBA’s alternative business loan programs at your disposal. Noon-1:30pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. www.austintexas.gov/smallbiz.

AUSTIN MOBILITY COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 3pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/mobility-committee.

​ZONING & PLATTING MEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov/zpc.

LADIES GET PAID AUSTIN: A CONVERSATION WITH WENDY DAVIS A candid conversation and Q&A with Wendy Davis, moderated by LGP co-founder Ashley Louise. 7-9pm. Hotel Ella, 1900 Rio Grande, 512/495-1800. $15. www.ladiesgetpaid.com.

Wednesday 18

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Learn how to properly install your car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Third Wednesdays Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov/department/gus-garcia-recreation-center.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

CITY OF AUSTIN CAREER EXPO 2018 Free for job seekers, and packages for employers range from $200-700. All attendees must register first. 10am-3pm. Palmer Events Center, 900 Barton Springs Rd.. Free. Employment.Services@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/careerexpo.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing one during its growth. 11am-12:30pm. Manchaca Branch Library, 5500 Manchaca Rd., 512/974-7800. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/bizaid.

POWER UP! PLACEMAKING THROUGH ART & RENEWABLE ENERGY Elizabeth Monoian and Robert Ferry, with Land Art Generator Initiative, discuss public beauty and a sustainable future as part of the Imagine Austin Speaker Series. 5:30-7:30pm. Zach Theatre. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/imagine-austin.

JOINT PLANNING AND ZONING & PLATTING COMMISSIONS CODENEXT WORK SESSION ​The land use commissions will receive a presentation on CodeNEXT draft three's mapping. 7pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov/zpc.

Thursday 19

A CONVERSATION WITH SYLVIA GARCIA Join The Texas Tribune for a conversation with state Sen. Sylvia Garcia, the Democratic candidate for Texas' 29th Congressional District. 7:30-9am. The Austin Club, 110 E. Ninth, 512/477-9496. Free. www.texastribune.org.

CULTURAL ARTS FUNDING MATRIX REVEALED Learn about the Cultural Arts Division's funding matrix tool. 6pm. Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/cultural-arts.

Ongoing

FREE TAX PREP FOR LOW-INCOME AUSTIN FAMILIES Foundation Communities offer tax prep and filing assistance for low- and moderate-income residents (households making up to $55,000). Available at six locations with varying day, evening, and weekend hours – see website for specifics. www.foundcom.org/financial-stability/austin-tax-preparation. Free.

TAX FILING DEADLINE Tuesday, April 17, is the last day to file your 2017 tax returns. So get those returns in and see here for where to receive free, local help. Taxpayers requesting an extension will have until October 15 to file. (If you're wondering why there's an extra day? Well, Monday is Emancipation Day, a D.C.-observed holiday, which gives taxpayers across the country one more day to file.) File by Tue., April 17