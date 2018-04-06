News

The City's (Interim) Plan for the Public Safety Chiefs

Police, Fire, and Police Monitor all addressed

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., April 6, 2018


Assistant City Manager Rey Arellano addressing the Public Safety Commission on Monday night. (Photo by John Anderson)

The Public Safety Commission heard an update on Monday from Assistant City Manager Rey Arellano concerning the process for hiring permanent chiefs for the Police and Fire departments, and a police monitor. The most high-profile of the three is APD, with interim Chief Brian Manley currently receiving broad support for his handling of the recent bombings. Arellano said City Manager Spencer Cronk will update the community soon on how he plans to fill that role, whether to remove the interim label from Manley's title or conduct a national search for candidates (or both). Arellano said Cronk will hold a search for a replacement to AFD Chief Rhoda Mae Kerr, and department Chief of Staff Tom Dodds will take over on an interim basis when she leaves this summer. Interim Police Monitor Farah Muscadin will continue in her role for the time being; the city wants to go through another round of contract talks with the Austin Police Association before deciding what to do with that position.

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Public Safety Commission, Tom Dodds, Rhoda Mae Kerr, Spencer Cronk, Brian Manley, Rey Arellano

