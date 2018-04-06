News

Special Prosecutor Assigned to Probe Old Sexual Assault Allegations Against Chantal Eldridge

Judicial nominee derides case as being based on "false allegation"

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., April 6, 2018

Chantal Eldridge
Chantal Eldridge

District Attorney Margaret Moore has recused herself, and District Judge Brenda Kennedy has appointed well-known Houston attorney Rusty Hardin to serve as "District Attorney Pro Tem" in her stead to look into allegations from 2006 that Chantal Eldridge, the Dem­ocratic nominee for the 331st District Court, had sex with a 16-year-old Brazilian exchange student who was living at her home. The student, now 27, is willing to come back to Austin to aid the inquiry, which petered out after a three-month investigation by the Austin Police Depart­ment ("You Be the Judge," March 2). Eldridge denied the "false allegation" through a representative, defense attorney Charlie Baird, who nevertheless said he and Eldridge will "fully and completely" cooperate with Hardin's inquiry.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Chantal Eldridge
2018 Primary Elections: Giddy With Energy
2018 Primary Elections: Giddy With Energy
Tracking back on a wild election night

the News Staff, March 9, 2018

You Be the Judge
You Be the Judge
Sex, lies, and politics in the 331st District Court

Nina Hernandez, March 2, 2018

More by Nina Hernandez
City Council: Budding Budgets
City Council: Budding Budgets
Anticipated FY 2018 General Fund surplus: right now, $750,000

April 6, 2018

Rich DePalma Enters District 8 Council Race
Rich DePalma Enters District 8 Council Race
Parks and Rec Board member joins crowded race

April 6, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Chantal Eldridge, Rusty Hardin, Margaret Moore

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
HONK!TX
Mueller Lake Park Outdoor Amphitheater
Austin Dance Festival
at Locations vary
The Great Show!
at Elysium
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  