Special Prosecutor Assigned to Probe Old Sexual Assault Allegations Against Chantal Eldridge

District Attorney Margaret Moore has recused herself, and District Judge Brenda Kennedy has appointed well-known Houston attorney Rusty Hardin to serve as "District Attorney Pro Tem" in her stead to look into allegations from 2006 that Chantal Eldridge, the Dem­ocratic nominee for the 331st District Court, had sex with a 16-year-old Brazilian exchange student who was living at her home. The student, now 27, is willing to come back to Austin to aid the inquiry, which petered out after a three-month investigation by the Austin Police Depart­ment ("You Be the Judge," March 2). Eldridge denied the "false allegation" through a representative, defense attorney Charlie Baird, who nevertheless said he and Eldridge will "fully and completely" cooperate with Hardin's inquiry.