News

Rich DePalma Enters District 8 Council Race

Parks and Rec Board member joins crowded race

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., April 6, 2018


Photo by Jana Birchum

Rich DePalma officially announced on Tuesday that he'll join the race for City Council in District 8. The Southwest Austin advocate boasts an extensive history of environmentalism, having founded the Friends of Dick Nichols Park in 2007, worked to secure funding as a member of the Parks Foundation, and served on the Parks and Recreation Board since 2015. (He's currently the board's vice chair.) "The environment has been something that has been the backbone to who I am," he said. DePalma slots into the ever-crowding race alongside D8 incumbent Ellen Troxclair, fellow environmentalist Paige Ellis, and progressive attorney Bobby Levinski, whose body of work includes representation for Save Our Springs.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Rich DePalma
Your Plan for Pools
Your Plan for Pools
First, let’s all chip in $124 million

Nina Hernandez, Feb. 9, 2018

District 8 City Council Pool Filling Up
District 8 City Council Pool Filling Up
Two new candidates file campaign treasurer appointments

Chase Hoffberger, Jan. 5, 2018

More by Nina Hernandez
Executive Oversight: Who's Watching Over City Chiefs?
Executive Oversight: Who's Watching Over City Chiefs?
Public Safety Commission continues probe into harassing behavior

April 6, 2018

City Council: Budding Budgets
City Council: Budding Budgets
Anticipated FY 2018 General Fund surplus: right now, $750,000

April 6, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

November 2018 Election, Rich DePalma

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
HONK!TX
Mueller Lake Park Outdoor Amphitheater
Austin Dance Festival
at Locations vary
The Great Show!
at Elysium
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  