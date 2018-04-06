Civics 101

Thursday 5

AUSTIN FAIR HOUSING SUMMIT A summit celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act. Hosted by Austin's Equal Employment & Fair Housing Office, the Texas Workforce Commission Civil Rights Division, and UT's LBJ School of Public Affairs. For a full breakdown of keynotes and sessions, see schedule. Tue., April 3-Thu., April 5; times vary see schedule Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/404-4000. $75-$225. www.austinfairhousingsummit.com.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICATION WORKSHOPS A workshop on how to complete the cultural arts grant application. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet. Thu., April 5, noon Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/cultural-arts.

FUNDRAISER FOR CHITO VELA Chito Vela, State Rep. candidate for District 46, hosts a public fundraiser at the historic home of D'Ann Johnson. 5-7pm. 1604 E. 11th. Free. www.chitovela.com.

CENTRAL HEALTH COMMUNITY CONVERSATION Join the conversation on Central Health's Strategic Work Plan and share your thoughts on 2019 budget priorities. 6:30-8pm. Lanier High School, 1201 Payton Gin, 512/414-2514. Free. www.centralhealth.net.

Friday 6

ANTI-DISPLACEMENT TASK FORCE MEETING See agenda for details. 9am. Street-Jones Building, East 11th & Waller. Free. www.austintexas.gov/page/anti-displacement-task-force.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 1-5pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

CAMPAIGN KICKOFF: NATASHA HARPER-MADISON FOR D1 The official campaign kickoff for Natasha Harper-Madison for City Council District 1. Admission is free, but a $25 contribution is suggested. 6-9:30pm. Big Easy Bar & Grill, 1806 E. 12th, 512/406-9237. angelica@natashafordistrict1.com, www.fb.com/natashafordistrict1.

Saturday 7

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 9am-5pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 9am-5pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

BRUSH SQUARE PLANNING EVENT PARD hosts an all-ages, family-friendly public kick-off event for the Brush Square master planning effort. 10am-Noon. Brush Square Park, Fifth & Trinity, 512/974-6700. www.austintexas.gov/department/parks-and-recreation.

TRAVIS COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION TRAINING Become a volunteer deputy registrar. After completing this training, VDRs will be certified to register voters in Travis County. No reservation required. First Saturdays, 10:30am; first Tuesdays, 10:30am, 2:30pm, and 6:30pm Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport, 512/854-9473. www.TravisCountyTax.org.

FY18 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOP Learn how to complete the FY18 Final Report for Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival Program, and Community Initiatives Program. Noon. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/core-cultural-funding-programs.

AUSTIN TOWN HALL WITH JULIE OLIVER A chance to grab coffee and talk with Julie Oliver, Democratic Congressional candidate for U.S. House of Representatives, District 25. Noon-3pm. Wright Bros. Brew & Brew, 500 San Marcos St. #105, 512/493-0963. www.oliver2018.com.

CHARTER REVIEW COMMISSION PUBLIC HEARING The Commission is seeking public feedback on several issues. See agenda for details. 1pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

TEMPO 2-D ARTIST INFORMATION MEETING An information meeting for artists applying for the program. See online for additional dates. 1pm. Cepeda Branch Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/974-7372. Free. www.austintexas.gov/TEMPO.

INCREASING ENROLLMENT, RETENTION, AND COMPLETION FOR STUDENTS OF COLOR ACC's Office of Equity and Inclusion and the Alumni Network discuss the school's work to ensure it's welcoming of all students regardless of ability, race, gender, ethnicity, language, and sexual orientation. 1:30-3pm. Millennium Youth Entertainment Complex, 1156 Hargrave, 512/472-6932. www.myec.net.

SMTX TOWN HALL FOR OUR LIVES Student activists from congressional district TX-21 join forces with Indivisible and local D21 candidates to discuss gun violence and youth activism. 2pm. San Marcos Public Library, 625 E. Hopkins, 512/393-8200. www.sanmarcostx.gov/index.aspx?page=194.

​GENERATION SCREWED: HOW AMERICAN POLITICS AND POLICY HURT MILLENNIALS AND WHAT CAN BE DONE ABOUT IT ​A panel discussion on current U.S. politics and policy and how they're infringing on millennials' future. Speakers include Greg Anderson, Amy Stansbury, and Kevin McLaughlin. 2-4pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. Free. www.cg4tx.org.

CECILE RICHARDS: MAKE TROUBLE Join Cecile Richards for a conversation moderated by former Texas Sen. Wendy Davis. 3-6pm. Paramount Theatre, 713 Congress, 512/472-5470. $40. www.cecilerichardsbook.com.

TOWN HALL FOR OUR LIVES IN TX-21 The event will highlight activist action in the March for Our Lives movement, as well as set expectations for elected officials to lead the conversation. 3-6pm. Dittmar Recreation Center, 1009 W. Dittmar, 512/441-4777. Free. www.marchforourlives.com.

Sunday 8

TOWN HALL FOR OUR LIVES Texas-based members of Congress and candidates are invited to participate in a discussion on gun violence and prevention. 2-5pm. William B. Travis High School, 1211 E. Oltorf, 512/414-7703. Free. www.indivisibleaustin.com.

Monday 9

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install child car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. CommUnityCare, 211 Comal. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

CULTURAL ARTS FUNDING APPLICATION NARRATIVE AND BUDGET WORKSHOP A workshop on the narrative and budget portions of Cultural Arts Funding Applications. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet. 12:30pm. University Hills Branch Library, 4721 Loyola, 512/929-0551. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/cultural-funding.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 4-8pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

Tuesday 10

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION For more information, visit the Council Meeting Information Center. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/department/city-council.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 4-8pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

BLACK LIVES MATTER GENERAL BODY MEETING Working committees will meet to discuss education, criminal justice reform, health, and other topics. 6-7:30pm. Sandra Joy Anderson Community Center, 1705 E. 11th, 512/978-8400. Free. www.fb.com/blacklivesmatteraustin.

​PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for more details. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov/planningcommission.

PUBLIC HEARING ON FEDERAL HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT ACTION PLAN Residents give public comment before the Community Development Commission on the FY 2018-19 Federal Housing and Urban Development Action Plan. 6:30pm. Austin Energy, 721 Barton Springs Rd., 512-974-3100. Free. www.austintexas.gov/cdc.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Have a loved one in jail? TIFA can help by offering strength to families through support, education, and advocacy. Tue., April 10, 7-8:30pm AGE of Central Texas, 3710 Cedar #2, 512/451-4611. Free. tifa@tifa.org, www.tifa.org.

Wednesday 11

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION An orientation session for residents looking to launch a small business. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. www.austinsmallbiz.com.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

ORAL HISTORY OF THE ATTACKS AGAINST THE STUDENTS OF AYOTZINAPA ​Author John Gibler discusses his book I Couldn’t Even Imagine That They Would Kill Us: An Oral History of the Attacks Against the Students of Ayotzinapa. 7pm. Resistencia Bookstore, 4926 E. Cesar Chavez. Free. www.resistenciabooks.com.

Thursday 12

A CONVERSATION WITH VERONICA ESCOBAR The Texas Tribune leads a conversation with Veronica Escobar – Democratic candidate for Texas' 16th Congressional District. 7:30-9am. The Austin Club, 110 E. Ninth, 512/477-9496. Free. www.texastribune.org.

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/department/city-council/.

CULTURAL ARTS FUNDING PROGRAM BUDGET CLINIC Sign up for 30-minute consultations on applying for Cultural Arts Funding. Applicants are encouraged to bring draft project budgets and narratives. 5:30-8:30pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/cultural-funding.

Ongoing

FREE TAX PREP FOR LOW-INCOME AUSTIN FAMILIES Foundation Communities offer tax prep and filing assistance for low- and moderate-income residents (households making up to $55,000). Available at six locations with varying day, evening, and weekend hours – see website for specifics. www.foundcom.org/financial-stability/austin-tax-preparation. Free.