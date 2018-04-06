News

City Council: Budding Budgets

Anticipated FY 2018 General Fund surplus: right now, $750,000

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., April 6, 2018

City Council: Budding Budgets
Photo by David Brendan Hall

In lieu of its regular meeting this week, City Council bundled into the Boards and Commissions room on Wednesday to hear a five-year financial forecast from Deputy Chief Financial Officer Ed Van Eenoo. His concern last cycle that the city would struggle to maintain revenue growth proved correct, he reported, which will make things even more difficult for the city if the state Legislature makes good on its promise to further limit property tax rate hikes.

Even with a shortfall in sales tax collections, franchise fees and traffic fines trending below budget, and development activity leveling out, the city can still expect a "slight" Fiscal Year 2019 General Fund surplus of around $750,000. Van Eenoo noted, however, that the city's number-crunchers are more conservative with their estimates around this time of year; that number could still change as the budget process moves forward. "It's typically not until much later in the year where we start really being able to project potential savings." See "Point Austin," April 6, and next week's issue for more details.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More city budget
Point Austin: Partly Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Point Austin: Partly Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
City Hall begins budget prep with a fair-to-middling forecast

Michael King, April 6, 2018

City Budget Squeezed Between Basic Costs and State Neglect
City Budget Squeezed Between Basic Costs and State Neglect
The city has $1.03 billion in taxpayer money. Here's where it's going.

Michael King, Aug. 11, 2017

More by Nina Hernandez
The City's (Interim) Plan for the Public Safety Chiefs
The City's (Interim) Plan for the Public Safety Chiefs
Police, Fire, and Police Monitor all addressed

April 6, 2018

Special Prosecutor Assigned to Probe Old Sexual Assault Allegations Against Chantal Eldridge
Special Prosecutor Assigned to Probe Old Sexual Assault Allegations Against Chantal Eldridge
Judicial nominee derides case as being based on "false allegation"

April 6, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

city budget, budget, City Council, Ed Van Eenoo

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
HONK!TX
Mueller Lake Park Outdoor Amphitheater
Austin Dance Festival
at Locations vary
The Great Show!
at Elysium
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  