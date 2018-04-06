News

Campaign Notes

For those about to run-off

By Michael King, Fri., April 6, 2018

Campaign Notes

In his bid to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke raised more than $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2018 – more than any Democratic Senate candidate nationwide, his campaign says. O'Rourke is anti-PAC, meaning those funds came from more than 141,000 individual contributions. (M.T.) ... Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew White unveiled a plan to create a million new jobs in Texas within the next five years, including gas station signs that display what portion of the station's fuel is pumped in Texas, an effort to stimulate the oil and gas sector. (M.T.) ... Congressional District 21 Democratic candidate Joseph Kopser appears to be locking up most of the local Dem officials' endorsements. Thus far, the names include: Sen. Kirk Watson, Reps. Donna Howard and Eddie Rodriguez, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, and Travis County Commissioner Brigid Shea. Kopser faces Mary Wilson in the May 22 run-off. Wilson, considerably outspent, was the surprise front-runner in the initial round, besting Kopser and eliminating Derrick Crowe and Elliott McFadden. (M.K.) ... Both CD 21 Dems are participating in "March for Our Lives" events this weekend. Kopser's campaign has organized a "Town Hall for Our Lives" event, including other local candidates, at Dittmar Recreation Center, Saturday, April 7, 3-6pm. Wilson says she'll be at the Texas Gun Sense Town Hall for Our Lives on Sunday, April 8, 2pm at Travis High School, where Lloyd Doggett, CD 25 run-off candidate Chris Perri, and other candidates are also expected.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Michael King
Point Austin: Partly Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
Point Austin: Partly Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs
City Hall begins budget prep with a fair-to-middling forecast

April 6, 2018

Uproar Over Judge's Dismissal at SOAH
Uproar Over Judge's Dismissal at SOAH
Calls to remove chief administrative law judge

April 6, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Campaign Notes, March 2018 Election, Beto O'Rourke, Mary Wilson, Joseph Kopser, Andrew White

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
HONK!TX
Mueller Lake Park Outdoor Amphitheater
Austin Dance Festival
at Locations vary
The Great Show!
at Elysium
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  