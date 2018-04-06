Campaign Notes

In his bid to unseat Republican Sen. Ted Cruz, U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke raised more than $6.7 million in the first quarter of 2018 – more than any Democratic Senate candidate nationwide, his campaign says. O'Rourke is anti-PAC, meaning those funds came from more than 141,000 individual contributions. (M.T.) ... Democratic gubernatorial candidate Andrew White unveiled a plan to create a million new jobs in Texas within the next five years, including gas station signs that display what portion of the station's fuel is pumped in Texas, an effort to stimulate the oil and gas sector. (M.T.) ... Congressional District 21 Democratic candidate Joseph Kopser appears to be locking up most of the local Dem officials' endorsements. Thus far, the names include: Sen. Kirk Watson, Reps. Donna Howard and Eddie Rodriguez, Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff, and Travis County Commissioner Brigid Shea. Kopser faces Mary Wilson in the May 22 run-off. Wilson, considerably outspent, was the surprise front-runner in the initial round, besting Kopser and eliminating Derrick Crowe and Elliott McFadden. (M.K.) ... Both CD 21 Dems are participating in "March for Our Lives" events this weekend. Kopser's campaign has organized a "Town Hall for Our Lives" event, including other local candidates, at Dittmar Recreation Center, Saturday, April 7, 3-6pm. Wilson says she'll be at the Texas Gun Sense Town Hall for Our Lives on Sunday, April 8, 2pm at Travis High School, where Lloyd Doggett, CD 25 run-off candidate Chris Perri, and other candidates are also expected.