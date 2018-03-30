Margo Frasier was cleared last week by the city's Ethics Review Commission over a complaint filed against her by the Office of the City Auditor last April that the retired Police Monitor used city time to handle business relevant to her consulting practice. The complaint, which Frasier said was politically motivated, was filed after the OCA learned she'd used her city email to respond to consulting solicitations – literally to refer solicitors to her personal email – and also clicked on some links to non-city-related websites while on the clock.