Council Commits to Immigrant Legal Services

As part of its effort to support the local immigrant community amid continued attacks from state and federal lawmakers, City Council last week approved a $375,000 contract for five years to provide legal services for immigrants who live at or below 200% of the federal poverty line. The funds, earmarked for American Gateways, are a longer-term boost from Council's one-time $200,000 "emergency" infusion last year to an existing contract with Catholic Charities of Central Texas. It marks the first consistent year-to-year funding for immigrant services. The new resources will help with deportation defense, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), asylum cases, and humanitarian visas for survivors of violence and trafficking. "Given the ongoing attacks on our immigrant community at the state and federal level, we are deeply grateful to have local leadership that understands the enormous need for additional legal services," said Edna Yang, deputy director at American Gateways. "We are excited about this new partnership and eager to hit the ground running."