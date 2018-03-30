News

Council Commits to Immigrant Legal Services

Five-year plan for $375,000 approved last week

By Mary Tuma, Fri., March 30, 2018

Council Commits to Immigrant Legal Services

As part of its effort to support the local immigrant community amid continued attacks from state and federal lawmakers, City Council last week approved a $375,000 contract for five years to provide legal services for immigrants who live at or below 200% of the federal poverty line. The funds, earmarked for American Gateways, are a longer-term boost from Council's one-time $200,000 "emergency" infusion last year to an existing contract with Catholic Charities of Central Texas. It marks the first consistent year-to-year funding for immigrant services. The new resources will help with deportation defense, Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), asylum cases, and humanitarian visas for survivors of violence and trafficking. "Given the ongoing attacks on our immigrant community at the state and federal level, we are deeply grateful to have local leadership that understands the enormous need for additional legal services," said Edna Yang, deputy director at American Gateways. "We are excited about this new partnership and eager to hit the ground running."

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More American Gateways
Undocumented, Unafraid
Undocumented, Unafraid
Balancing fear and power in the wake of ICE arrests

Mary Tuma, March 10, 2017

More by Mary Tuma
Ken Paxton Lies in Letter on Women's Health
Ken Paxton Lies in Letter on Women's Health

March 30, 2018

Sympathetic Coverage for Austin Bomber Mark Conditt
Sympathetic Coverage for Austin Bomber Mark Conditt
National outlets muddy moral picture

March 30, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

American Gateways

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
3teeth, Ho99o9, Street Sects
Barracuda
Funniest Person In Austin at Cap City Comedy Club
Millionaire's Express
at Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2018

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  