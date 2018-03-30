Civics 101

Thursday 29

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION ABOUT THE AUSTIN BOMBINGS KUTX's Morning Edition tackles the Austin bombings. Specifically: police response, the media, and the community. 9-10am. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. Free. www.kutx.org.

AUSTIN RESOURCE RECOVERY LANDFILL CRITERIA MATRIX STAKEHOLDER MEETING This meeting will focus on operational consideration, community impact, and social equity criteria as they relate to landfills. 10:30am-1pm. Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth, 512/974-2192. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/austin-resource-recovery.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

Friday 30

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Certified safety technicians demonstrate how to properly install a car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Montopolis Recreation Center, 1200 Montopolis, 512/972-7233. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 1-5pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

Saturday 31

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 9am-5pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 9am-5pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

17TH ANNUAL CESAR E. CHAVEZ MARCH Honor the life and legacy of Cesar Chavez while marching for workers rights, DREAMERS, the right to say and the right to return. Meet at the library and march to Pan American Center, 2100 E. 3rd Street. There will be speakers, music, and dance to celebrate. 10am-1pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/472-7312. www.cityofaustin.org/library.

BIKE TO MANOR ROAD DAY The community is invited to bike to Manor Road to enjoy and support offerings by this bike-friendly business district. Sat., March 31, noon-4pm. Manor Road. Free. www.bikeaustin.org.

Monday 2

AUSTIN RESOURCE RECOVERY LANDFILL CRITERIA MATRIX STAKEHOLDER MEETING This meeting will focus on defining the scoring methodology of the landfill criteria matrix. 10:30am-12:30pm. Terrazas Branch Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-2192. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/austin-resource-recovery.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 4-8pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY (SPANISH) A class – conducted in Spanish – for expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call. 4pm. People's Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa, 512/972-7233. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

LIBERAL AUSTIN DEMOCRATS Travis County Democratic Party Chair-elect Dyana Limon-Mercado will speak. Open to all. 7-8:30pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. Free. liberalaustindemocrats@gmail.com, www.scholzgarten.com/.

Tuesday 3

AUSTIN FAIR HOUSING SUMMIT A summit celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act. Hosted by Austin's Equal Employment & Fair Housing Office, the Texas Workforce Commission Civil Rights Division, and UT's LBJ School of Public Affairs. For a full breakdown of keynotes and sessions, see schedule. Tue., April 3-Thu., April 5; times vary see schedule Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/404-4000. $75-$225. www.austinfairhousingsummit.com.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Certified safety technicians demonstrate how to properly install a car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512/972-7233. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

COMMUNITY RALLIES TO SAY HOMELESSNESS IS NOT A CRIME The Decarcerate ATX coalition addresses the city ordinances criminalizing homelessness outside the Fair Housing Summit. Speakers include folks who've experienced homelessness along with allies from faith, service, and advocacy organizations. A performance bu Gathering Ground Theatre group will follow. 9am. Austin Convention Center, Atrium Entrance, Trinity St. & E. 4th St..). www.gatheringgroundtheatre.org.

TRAVIS COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION TRAINING Become a volunteer deputy registrar. After completing this training, VDRs will be certified to register voters in Travis County. No reservation required. First Saturdays, 10:30am; first Tuesdays, 10:30am, 2:30pm, and 6:30pm Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport, 512/854-9473. www.TravisCountyTax.org.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 4-8pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

LEGALLINE JANUARY Need a legal question answered? This hotline can help. Lawyers will answer your questions and give referrals to appropriate community organizations. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. www.AustinLRS.org.

KICK-OFF MEETING FOR BARTON SPRINGS BATHHOUSE REHABILITATION The Austin Parks and Recreation Department invites the public to join them for the design kick-off for the Barton Springs Bathhouse rehabilitation project. 5:30-7pm. Austin Energy, 721 Barton Springs Rd., 512-974-9510. Free. John.McKennis@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/parks-and-recreation.

INTRODUCTION TO CULTURAL ARTS FUNDING PROGRAMS Learn how to apply for the Core and Cultural Heritage Festivals Funding Programs. 6pm. Spicewood Springs Branch Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/cultural-heritage-festivals-program.

ZONING AND PLATTING COMMISSION MEETING See agenda for details. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov/content/zoning-and-platting-commission.

CENTRAL HEALTH COMMUNITY CONVERSATION Join the conversation on Central Health's Strategic Work Plan and share your thoughts on 2019 budget priorities. 6:30-8pm. CommUnityCare, 2901 Montopolis. Free. www.centralhealth.net.

AJC GENERAL BODY MEETING Monthly general body meeting to stay up to date with all things AJC. 6:30-8:30pm. University Hills Branch Library, 4721 Loyola, 512/929-0551. Free. www.austinjustice.org.

CULTURAL ARTS FUNDING APPLICATION NARRATIVE AND BUDGET WORKSHOP A workshop focusing on the narrative and budget portions of Cultural Arts Funding applications. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet. 7pm. Spicewood Springs Branch Library, 8637 Spicewood Springs Rd.. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/cultural-funding.

LAND USE COMMISSIONS JOINT MEETING A CodeNEXT work session covering Mobility, Neighborhood Character, and Procedures. 7:30pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

Wednesday 4

AUSTIN FAIR HOUSING SUMMIT A summit celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act. Hosted by Austin's Equal Employment & Fair Housing Office, the Texas Workforce Commission Civil Rights Division, and UT's LBJ School of Public Affairs. For a full breakdown of keynotes and sessions, see schedule. Tue., April 3-Thu., April 5; times vary see schedule Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/404-4000. $75-$225. www.austinfairhousingsummit.com.

AUSTIN CITY COUNCIL – BUDGET WORK SESSION For more information, visit the Council Meeting Information Center. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/city-council.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

CURBSIDE COMPOSTING INFORMATIONAL TABLE Milwood residents are invited to learn how their new green composting carts work, what can be composted, and best practices for food scrap collection. 3:30-5:30pm. Milwood Branch Library, 12500 Amherst, 512/974-2744. Free. www.library.austintexas.gov.

WALTER E. LONG METROPOLITAN PARK MASTER PLAN COMMUNITY MEETING / OPEN HOUSE An open house for the public to voice their opinions on the Walter E. Long Metropolitan Park master planning process. 6-8pm. Decker Middle School, 8104 Decker. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/parks-and-recreation.

Thursday 5

AUSTIN FAIR HOUSING SUMMIT A summit celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Fair Housing Act. Hosted by Austin's Equal Employment & Fair Housing Office, the Texas Workforce Commission Civil Rights Division, and UT's LBJ School of Public Affairs. For a full breakdown of keynotes and sessions, see schedule. Tue., April 3-Thu., April 5; times vary see schedule Austin Convention Center, 500 E. Cesar Chavez, 512/404-4000. $75-$225. www.austinfairhousingsummit.com.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

COMMUNITY INITIATIVES APPLICATION WORKSHOPS A workshop on how to complete the cultural arts grant application. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet. Thu., April 5, noon Cultural Arts Division offices, 201 E. Second. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/cultural-arts.

CENTRAL HEALTH COMMUNITY CONVERSATION Join the conversation on Central Health's Strategic Work Plan and share your thoughts on 2019 budget priorities. 6:30-8pm. Lanier High School, 1201 Payton Gin, 512/414-2514. Free. www.centralhealth.net.

Ongoing

FREE TAX PREP FOR LOW-INCOME AUSTIN FAMILIES Foundation Communities offer tax prep and filing assistance for low- and moderate-income residents (households making up to $55,000). Available at six locations with varying day, evening, and weekend hours – see website for specifics. www.foundcom.org/financial-stability/austin-tax-preparation. Free.