Remembering the Victims

The two lives lost and how to help

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., March 23, 2018

Draylen Mason
Draylen Mason

As the media turns its attention to the perpetrator in this case and his possible motives, it's important to remember the two lives lost and the others impacted by these attacks. Regardless of Mark Conditt's intentions, his and two other families are forever changed by his actions of the past two weeks.

Anthony House
Anthony House

39-year-old Anthony House leaves behind a wife and young daughter. Friends described the Texas State graduate to KUT as a positive and resilient person who recently committed to mentoring local kids. He'll never pursue real estate or watch his 8-year-old grow up.

A 17-year-old overflowing with promise, Draylen Mason will never get the chance to save lives as a surgeon as he'd dreamed, and will never again play the double bass, for which he'd grown so prodigious. He leaves behind loved ones at East Austin College Prep, where he was a senior, the Austin Youth Orchestra, Austin Soundwaves, and the Golden Hornet Project, among other institutions. See Robert Faires' profile of his musical career.

A YouCaring fund in Mason's name has raised more than $105,000 to aid his mother (who was also injured by the blast) and grandmother rebuild their lives. And a GoFundMe to support House's wife and daughter has raised $35,000 of a $40,000 goal. In addition to helping with medical bills, funeral expenses, and other basic needs during this time, the funds will go toward seeing that House's daughter receives the education her father intended for her to have.

Austin bombings, Anthony House, Draylen Mason

