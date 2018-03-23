Civics 101

Thursday 22

CITY COUNCIL MEETING For information visit the Council Meeting Information Center. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/city-council.

DISCUSSION ON MATTRESS RECYCLING Share your thoughts on how to make a successful mattress recycling program with Austin Resource Recovery. Thu., March 22, 10:30am-noon Ruiz Branch Library, 1600 Grove, 512/974-7400. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

CAROLYN WEST ON RACISM AND SEXISM IN PORNOGRAPHY Carolyn West, professor of psychology at the University of Washington Tacoma, will speak on “Let Me Tell Ya’ll Bout Black Chicks: Images of Black Women in Pornography.” 7-9pm. Belo Center for New Media Auditorium, northeast corner of Dean Keeton and Guadalupe. Free. rjensen@austin.utexas.edu, https://www.utexas.edu/maps/main/buildings/bmc.html.

Friday 23

DOWNTOWN AUSTIN COMMUNITY COURT ADVISORY BOARD MEETING See agenda for details. 7:30am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY – SPANISH For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Class is conducted in Spanish. 9am. CommUnityCare, 2901 Montopolis. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

DOCTORS WITHOUT BORDERS "FORCED FROM HOME" TRAVELING EXHIBITION Virtual reality documentaries, photographs, and testimonies from aid workers and patients, that examines the challenges faced by refugees around the world. 10am-4pm. Gregory Plaza, 21st & Speedway. Free. www.forcedfromhome.com.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 1-5pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

Saturday 24

HBCU TRUTH AND RECONCILIATION ORAL HISTORY PROJECT Students and professors from seven of Texas' historically black colleges and universities will interview and record stories of people of color in Austin. 8am-5pm. Austin Presbyterian Theological Seminary, 100 E. 27th, 512/472-6736. Free. hbcuoralhistoryvideoproject.org.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 9am-5pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 9am-5pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

ZILKER BOTANICAL GARDEN WORKSHOP: CENTRAL Austin Parks and Recreation invite the public to help plan the future of the Zilker Botanical Garden. Sat., March 24, 10am-noon Zilker Botanical Garden, 2220 Barton Springs Rd., 512/477-8672. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to keep food waste out of the landfill. Residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. Attend the class, then apply! 10:30-11:30am. Downtown Farmers Market, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-1850. Free. composting@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/composting.

MARCH FOR OUR LIVES – AUSTIN Join Austin students as they march from City Hall to the Capitol in an effort to raise awareness and make substantive changes to gun policy in the United States. Sat., March 24, noon-3pm Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. marchforourlives.austintx@gmail.com, www.marchforourlives.com.

AQUATIC HIRING DAY Apply and interview for lifeguard, pool attendant, swim instructor, or coach positions at Austin pools. Sat., March 24, noon-4pm Springwoods Municipal Pool, 13320 Lyndhurst, 512/974-9330. Free. www.austintexas.gov/swimming.

FREE CHICKEN KEEPING CLASS Learn how to keep chickens and how to apply for a $75 rebate on a chicken coop. Must register to attend. 12:30-1:30pm. Downtown Farmers Market, 422 Guadalupe, 512/974-1850. Free. www.austintexas.gov/chickenkeeping.

ZERO WASTE BLOCK LEADER ORIENTATION Training on Austin Resource Recovery programs and services, and an opportunity to get your questions answered about all things zero waste. 1-3pm. Twin Oaks Branch Library, 1800 S. Fifth. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/be-zero-waste-block-leader.

AUSTIN’S FAB FIVE: ANNUAL GALA Join the Seedling Foundation for their annual gala honoring five community leaders who've contributed to youth development. Proceeds go to the org's mentor program. 6:30-10:30pm. The Westin, 11301 Domain Dr., 512/323-6371. $50-$150. www.seedlingfoundation.org.

EARTH HOUR: TURN YOUR LIGHTS OFF Show your support for protecting the planet and ending climate change by powering down and turning the lights off for an hour Saturday night. 8:30-9:30pm. www.worldwildlife.org.

Sunday 25

4TH ANNUAL ECO-FAIR HOPE and Austin Permaculture Guild host an eco-friendly community event. Along with the usual Sunday vendors, guests will be in attendance to speak on local orgs and how to get involved. 11am-3pm. Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/727-8363. Free. www.hopefarmersmarket.org.

Monday 26

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 4-8pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

Tuesday 27

SHOW UP FOR BLACK MOTHERS SUMMIT Researchers, health service providers, policymakers, and community activists gather to address the black maternal health crisis in Travis County. 8am-5pm. King-Seabrook Chapel at Huston-Tillotson College, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. Free. www.liberalarts.utexas.edu/caaas.

AUSTIN HOUSING AND PLANNING COMMITTEE MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/city-council.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 4-8pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

​PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING ​The land use commission will discuss CodeNEXT following their consent agenda. 6pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov/planningcommission.

Wednesday 28

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

TRAFFIC JAM! TAKING IT TO THE STREETS Learn how agencies are improving the region's transportation future and get the latest information on the Austin Strategic Mobility Plan and Project Connect. 4-8pm. Central Library, 710 W. Cesar Chavez, 512/974-7400. Free. www.ProjectConnect.com.

CULTURAL ARTS FUNDING PROGRAM BUDGET CLINICS Sign up for a 30-minute consultations on how to apply for Cultural Arts Funding. Applicants are encouraged to bring draft project budgets and narratives. 4:30-8:30pm. African American Cultural & Heritage Facility, 912 E. 11th. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/core-cultural-funding-programs.

ADOPTION AND FOSTER CARE FORUM Caseworkers and representatives from child placement agencies will be available to answer questions about the application process. 7-8pm. Manchaca Branch Library, 5500 Manchaca Rd.. Free. www.safeaustin.org.

Thursday 29

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

Ongoing

FREE TAX PREP FOR LOW-INCOME AUSTIN FAMILIES Foundation Communities offer tax prep and filing assistance for low- and moderate-income residents (households making up to $55,000). Available at six locations with varying day, evening, and weekend hours – see website for specifics. www.foundcom.org/financial-stability/austin-tax-preparation. Free.