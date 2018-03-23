News

Brian Manley's the Man?

Handling of bombings boosts APD vet’s support for future as permanent chief

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., March 23, 2018

Interim Police Chief Brian Manley
Interim Police Chief Brian Manley (by Jana Birchum)

Police Chief Brian Manley? Has a nice ring to it, but at present it's only colloquial. Manley's officially an interim chief, and has been since Art Acevedo departed in November of 2016. But Spencer Cronk's onboarding as city manager has sparked new questions about whether the city could give the Austin native and longtime local cop permanent status over the department – and it appears his handling of the three-week bombing saga has brought support to the growing movement. Veteran officers like former Austin Police Association Vice President Wuthipong Tantak­sina­nukij spent Wednesday morning posting messages of support online, and by 11am City Council Member Delia Garza had brought the idea to her colleagues, advising on the members' online forum that she'd like to see the dais "put our full support" behind approving the appointment of Manley as permanent chief "if/when the City Manager seeks this approval."

Garza's recommendation also asks members to "negotiate and APPROVE" (emphasis her own) a contract with APA "as quickly as possible," and calls on members to "stop slow playing council resolutions in an attempt to bring an appearance of support for our law enforcement." The message comes not only on the heels of the failed contract in January but also Garza's efforts to restore certain pay benefits to officers – and Item 47 on today's agenda, concerning staffing plans at the department.

Cronk has been mum on his plans for a permanent chief, but also has another search he'll have to take on when Rhoda Mae Kerr leaves the Austin Fire Depart­ment in July.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Brian Manley
Quote of the Week: Brian Manley
Quote of the Week: Brian Manley
Ruminations on a serial bomber

March 23, 2018

Quote of the Week: Brian Manley
Quote of the Week: Brian Manley
The police chief on reports that Signature Science found mold on the boxes of hundreds of APD rape kits

June 30, 2017

More by Chase Hoffberger
Three Indictments for Austin Cops
Three Indictments for Austin Cops
Two incidents, three officers

March 23, 2018

Austin Bombings Suspect Dead
Austin Bombings Suspect Dead
Suspect blew himself up early Wednesday as officers closed in

March 21, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Brian Manley, Delia Garza

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
con flama
Dougherty Arts Center
The Band Wagon
at AFS Cinema
Fuego ATX
at Cheer Up Charlies
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  