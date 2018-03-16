News

The Road to CodeNEXT

Mapping out the final stages of the land use code rewrite

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., March 16, 2018

Interim Assistant City Manager Joe Pan­ta­lion proposed a new CodeNEXT schedule on Friday, as the zoning rewrite moves from the drafting process to City Council and (eventually, possibly) adoption and implementation. The tentative schedule, laid out below, relies on the approval of several entities, including Council's adoption of the proposed public hearing dates, and action (in the form of two separate recommendations) from the city's Planning and Zoning & Platting commissions, which staff hope to receive by mid-May. To help those commissions meet that goal, staff is currently scheduling additional CodeNEXT work sessions through the remainder of March and April. That would put Coun­cil in line to receive the proposed language, and the land use commissions' feedback, in June, with the first Council vote slated for June 12. If all somehow goes according to plan, we're looking at a schedule just like this.

Sat., April 28: First public hearing with joint land use commissions

Tue., May 1: Second public hearing with joint land use commissions

Wed., May 30: Tentative City Council public hearing

Thu., May 31: Tentative public hearing, day 2

Wed., June 6: Special called Council meeting

Thu., June 7: Special called meeting, day 2

Tue., June 12: Special called Council meeting to vote on first reading

Wed., June 13: Special called meeting, day 2

July Staff will spend Council's July break making requested changes to code language

TBD: Second reading vote

TBD: Third and final vote?

