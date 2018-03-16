News

Quote of the Week: Eric Goff

Bears in the air

Fri., March 16, 2018

Quote of the Week: Eric Goff

"Let's put the den in density."

– Eric Goff at Council’s Citizen Communication, with a series of “bear” puns encouraging more housing, while dressed in a bear suit

