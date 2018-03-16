News

Council: Danielle Skidmore to Challenge Kathie Tovo in D9

By Sarah Marloff, Fri., March 16, 2018

Danielle Skidmore
Danielle Skidmore

Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo has competition in her re-election campaign for the District 9 seat on City Council. Danielle Skidmore, an engineer by trade and local transgender and LGBTQ advocate, filed her campaign treasurer appointment last week. The paperwork is the first step toward announcing an official bid for the Council seat. (Official filing doesn't begin until late July.) Skidmore, who would be Austin's first out transwoman to serve on City Council should she pull off the upset victory, oversees transportation design, drainage, hydrologic modeling, and more at K. Friese + Associates and also serves on the city's LGBTQ Quality of Life Commission (she's Tovo's appointee). She's named Alicia Roth Weigel, director of policy and advocacy at Wendy Davis' nonprofit Deeds Not Words, as her campaign manager.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More by Sarah Marloff
Gay Place
Gay Place
SXSW keeps on trekking and we’re still here with your queer guide

March 16, 2018

The Road to CodeNEXT
The Road to CodeNEXT
Mapping out the final stages of the land use code rewrite

March 16, 2018

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Carver Museum: Punk Noir
George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center
Clouds of Sils Maria
at AFS Cinema
Texas Stars
at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  