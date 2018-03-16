Civics 101

Wednesday 14

AUSTIN ISD SEEKING SUBMISSIONS TO RENAME FIVE FACILITIES The community is invited to submit new name nominations for five facilities currently named after historical Confederate figures. Submit online, in-person, or via snail mail – now through Fri., March 16 at 5pm. Submissions due March 16; 5pm Community Engagement Office, Facility Naming Team, 1111 W. Sixth, A-230. www.austinisd.org/naming.

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION A general overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing business during its growth. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/bizaid.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

BUILDING COMMUNITY: HOW LOCAL POLITICS AFFECT YOUR RENT AURA (Austin's grassroots urbanist group) invites locals to come out and learn about CodeNEXT and why zoning matters over drinks – first round is on them. 7-9pm. Lala's, 2207 Justin, 512/487-5297. www.aura-atx.org.

Thursday 15

Friday 16

FORMING AND MAINTAINING A BUSINESS ENTITY Learn how to form your own LLC, how to obtain an employer identification number (EIN), and how to effectively contract in the name of your LLC. 11:30am-1pm. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. $25. www.austintexas.gov/department/economic-development.

Saturday 17

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 9am-5pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

Monday 19

SUNSET ADVISORY COMMISSION ORGANIZATIONAL MEETING See agenda for details. 1pm. Senate Finance Committee Room, E1.036, 1400 Congress. Free. www.sunset.texas.gov.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 4-8pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

ZILKER BOTANICAL GARDEN WORKSHOP – EAST Austin Parks and Rec invites the public to help plan Zilker Botanical Garden's future. 6-8pm. Fiesta Gardens, 2101 Jesse E. Segovia St., 512/477-8672. Free. Cynthia.Klemmer@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/parks-and-recreation.

Tuesday 20

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION For more information, visit the Council Meeting Information Center. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/city-council.

THE NATURE CONSERVANCY OF TEXAS 23RD ANNUAL AUSTIN LUNCHEON National Geographic photographer Joel Sartore will attend and all proceeds go toward the Conservancy's work. 11:30am-1pm. JW Marriott Austin, 110 E. Second. $150. www.nature.org.

INTRODUCTION TO CULTURAL ARTS FUNDING PROGRAMS Learn about the Core and Cultural Heritage Festivals Funding Programs. Attendees are encouraged to bring their laptop or tablet. 6pm. Cepeda Branch Library, 651 N. Pleasant Valley, 512/974-7372. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/cultural-funding.

Wednesday 21

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Learn how to properly install your car seat. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. Third Wednesdays Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. www.austintexas.gov/department/gus-garcia-recreation-center.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install child car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

ZILKER BOTANICAL GARDEN WORKSHOP – NORTH Austin Parks and Rec invites the public to help plan Zilker Botanical Garden's future. 6-8pm. Northwest Recreation Center, 2913 Northland, 512/477-8672. Free. Cynthia.Klemmer@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/parks-and-recreation.

Ongoing

FREE TAX PREP FOR LOW-INCOME AUSTIN FAMILIES Foundation Communities offer tax prep and filing assistance for low- and moderate-income residents (households making up to $55,000). Available at six locations with varying day, evening, and weekend hours – see website for specifics. www.foundcom.org/financial-stability/austin-tax-preparation. Free.