News

Fasten Calls It Quits

Another rideshare bites the dust

By Nina Hernandez, Fri., March 9, 2018

Fasten Calls It Quits

Austin has lost another stalwart in its rideshare wars. Fasten, the Boston-based company with Russian roots, announced on Friday that it would shutter its operations within the U.S. In a statement, the company revealed it was purchased by Russian ridesharing giant Vezet Group, which will absorb the Fasten brand and technology to further its own business. In the Friday announcement, Fasten co-founder and CEO Kirill Evdakov said he was proud of the company's product and "people first" mission. "Fasten will continue on," he said, "just in a different incarnation, powering a key player in the Russian market."

Fasten came to Austin along with a host of other transportation network companies after Uber and Lyft's temporary departures in 2016. Fasten and its nonprofit counterpart RideAustin both willingly operated under the city conditions Uber and Lyft scorned, and the two built up a healthy partnership since the titans returned last summer. Fasten just recently set up an orientation base for drivers in East Austin, leaving many in the community – including RideAustin – shocked at the news of their departure. At a RideAustin event on Tuesday, CEO Andy Tryba said he hopes Fasten's drivers and riders searching for a rideshare with a similar ethos will join their cause. And there are some early signs to support that hope: RideAustin saw a 25% increase in volume the day after Fasten shut down. "We're hanging on," said Tryba.

LINKS

"change.org" = www.change.org/p/elected-officials-and-community-leaders-of-amazon-hq2-finalist-cities-support-a-non-aggression-pact-for-amazon-s-hq2?utm_source=Amazon+HQ2+petition+1-31-2017&utm_campaign=Amazon+HQ2+petition+1-30-18&utm_medium=email

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More Fasten
Fasten Nabs RideAustin's Communication Engagement Director
Fasten Nabs RideAustin's Communication Engagement Director
Upstart rideshare company hires Joe Deshotel

Nina Hernandez, Aug. 18, 2017

More by Nina Hernandez
SXSW Documentary Gives Migrants in Austin a New Voice
SXSW Documentary Gives Migrants in Austin a New Voice
Learning to listen with They Live Here, Now

March 9, 2018

You Be the Judge
You Be the Judge
Sex, lies, and politics in the 331st District Court

March 2, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

Fasten, RideAustin, Andy Tryba

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Carver Museum: Punk Noir
George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center
Dorothy
at Parish
UT Baseball
at Disch-Falk Field
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  