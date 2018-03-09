News

Council: Spring Has Sprung

A light agenda promises an early farewell

By Michael King, Fri., March 9, 2018

Following today's meeting (March 8), City Council officially enters the spring festival season (aka SXSW), meaning there won't be another regular Council meeting until March 22. This week it's been a full plate: Tuesday work session, Wednesday budget work session, and then back to the dais this morning.

Last week's agenda was a mere 44 Items; this week the diminution continues with only 36, so another late afternoon adjournment seems possible. The headline discussion would presumably be Item 4, formal adoption of Council's work-in-progress: the "Austin Strategic Direction 2023 Plan," which concerns "strategic outcomes related to economic opportunity and affordability, mobility, safety, health and environment, culture and lifelong learning, and government that works for all." As described last week ("Buckets Before Vend­ors," March 2), the Strategic Plan, the product of several Coun­cil strategy workshops, is intended to allow any particular policy proposal – and especially budget allocations – to be tested against the designated outcomes, as expressed in various related metrics. Approval today appears pre-ordained, but whether it will mean much in the nuts-and-bolts Council decisions going forward ... is very much an open question.

Equally aspirational is Item 5, a $400,000 consultant contract to draft a "parks and recreation long range plan." Considering Council's response earlier this year to PARD's own Aquatic Master Plan – thanks for the report, and we'll take it under advisement – the notion that a parks-and-rec plan will enjoy a better fate, without a major infusion of funding (say, $400,000 for starters), seems like wishful if not delusional thinking.

Item 35, a public hearing on proposed Austin Water rates, might gather substantial testimony and discussion for the unusual reason that the proposal is to lower rates, through 2020. The backup says the utility has recovered from the drought years and is in position to absorb from reserves a substantial hit ($19 million) in reduced revenue. Maybe we can all drink Champagne, instead ...

There's the usual run of zoning cases that might raise a bit of localized fuss, but little else looks particularly contentious.

Item 15 is the second reading of an ordinance granting a non-emergency medical transfer franchise to Allegiance Mob­ile Health – over the objections of two competitors – but the public hearing is closed, and first reading was unanimous.

Item 10 is a resolution directing city staff to prepare a policy "relating to the distribution of affordable housing units," that would in theory establish a "right of return" to families displaced by gentrification – but any arguments over that will likely wait until staff returns with some sort of concrete proposal.

Council's Judicial Committee is presenting Item 36, a slate of proposed appointees for municipal court judges – that could raise some hackles, as some current judges appear on the way out, and there may be backlash at the lecterns.

Otherwise, somebody wants to put a Starbucks at 1200 Barton Springs Road (at Lamar), in the Bouldin Creek floodplain (Item 32), and the Watershed Protection Department recommends the necessary waiver, perhaps on the theory that a flooded Starbucks would not be high on the list of urban emergencies. And Fado's Irish Pub wants to close down its block of West Fourth on March 17, for the annual St. Patrick's Day Festival – with fees and a percentage to the city, so raise a glass of Guinness ...

No proclamations, but the musical honoree is country crooner Aaron McDonnell – definitely worth waiting beyond any early adjournment.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle  

READ MORE
More City Council
Council: Buckets Before Vendors
Council: Buckets Before Vendors
Light fare on the agenda this week

Michael King, March 2, 2018

New City Man­ag­er Spencer Cronk: “Engagement and Transparency”
New City Man­ag­er Spencer Cronk: “Engagement and Transparency”
New city manager emphasizes community outreach

Michael King, Feb. 23, 2018

More by Michael King
Nuclear Freeze for Amazon?
Nuclear Freeze for Amazon?
Council members throughout the country reject HQ2

March 9, 2018

Point Austin: Primary Afterthoughts
Point Austin: Primary Afterthoughts
Waking up wondering if Texas will ever be purple

March 9, 2018

KEYWORDS FOR THIS STORY

City Council

MORE IN THE ARCHIVES
TODAY'S EVENTS
Carver Museum: Punk Noir
George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center
Dorothy
at Parish
UT Baseball
at Disch-Falk Field
MUSIC | MOVIES | ARTS | COMMUNITY
NEWSLETTERS
AC Daily, Events and Promotions, Luvdoc Answers

Breaking news, recommended events, and more

Official Chronicle events, promotions, and giveaways

Updates for SXSW 2017

All questions answered (satisfaction not guaranteed)
Copyright © 1981-2018 Austin Chronicle Corp. All rights reserved.
CONTACTPRIVACY POLICYADVERTISE WITH USINTERNSHIPS & JOBSSUPPORT USSITE MAP

Information is power. Support the free press, so we can support Austin.   Support the Chronicle  