Civics 101

Thursday 8

TRIBTALK WITH MAYOR STEVE ADLER Texas Tribune talks with Austin Mayor Steve Adler. 7:30-9am. Texas Tribune Events Center, 919 Congress, sixth floor. Free. www.texastribune.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BIG DATA & COMMUNITY POLICING WORKSHOP Training includes breakout sessions, tangible resources to take home, and a networking mixer prior to the event. 10am-3pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. Free. www.measureaustin.org.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

NORTH LAMAR & GUADALUPE PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE An open house for residents to learn about the Corridor Mobility Plan for the North Lamar Blvd. and Guadalupe St. corridors. 5-8pm. McCallum High School, 5600 Sunshine. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/corridor-improvement-programs.

COMMUNITY MEETING ON VETERANS PARK PARD hosts a second community meeting to review concepts for Veterans Park. 6-8pm. American Legion Travis Post 76, 404 Atlanta St., 512/767-0788. Free. Rey.Hernandez@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

Friday 9

ATX DETOUR DAY For the first day of SXSW, the Transportation Department encourages residents to telework, carpool, or commute to work during off-hours on one Austin's busiest traffic days of the year. www.austintexas.gov/department/transportation.

SIXTH ANNUAL WALK AGAINST HATE Join Metz students and staff as they march through campus to support diversity, peace, tolerance, love, and acceptance. 8:15am. Metz Elementary, 84 Robert T. Martinez, Jr., 512/414-0740. Free. www.austinisd.org/schools/metz.

BOND ELECTION ADVISORY TASK FORCE MEETING See agenda for details. 9:30am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

AAA TEXAS DWI MARCH FOR CHANGE Folks from AAA Texas and Mothers Against Drunk Driving host a silent, 30-minute march to honor lives lost to impaired driving. 10-11am. Texas State Capitol, 1100 Congress, 512/305-8400. Free. www.tspb.state.tx.us.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 1-5pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

AUSTIN WOMEN'S HALL OF FAME INDUCTION The Austin Commission for Women honors the 2018 inductees into the Austin Women's Hall of Fame. 5-7pm. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov/commissionforwomen.

Saturday 10

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 9am-5pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 9am-5pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Seton Northwest Hospital, 11113 Research, 512/972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

Monday 12

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK Learn how to properly install child car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. CommUnityCare, 211 Comal. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

INTRODUCTION TO CULTURAL ARTS FUNDING PROGRAMS A workshop covering the Cultural Heritage Festivals Funding Program. Attendees are encouraged to bring a laptop or tablet. 11am. Carver Branch Library, 1161 Angelina, 512/974-1010. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 4-8pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

Tuesday 13

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 4-8pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

TEXAS INMATE FAMILIES ASSOCIATION MEETING Have a loved one in jail? TIFA can help by offering strength to families through support, education, and advocacy. Tue., Dec. 12, 7-8:30pm AGE of Central Texas, 3710 Cedar #2, 512/451-4611. Free. tifa@tifa.org, www.tifa.org.

Wednesday 14

BIZAID BUSINESS ORIENTATION A general overview of opening a small business or re-evaluating an existing business during its growth. 9-10:30am. Entrepreneur Center of Austin, 4029 Capital of TX Hwy. S. #110, 512/974-7800. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/bizaid.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

Thursday 15

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

Ongoing

FREE TAX PREP FOR LOW-INCOME AUSTIN FAMILIES Foundation Communities offer tax prep and filing assistance for low- and moderate-income residents (households making up to $55,000). Available at six locations with varying day, evening, and weekend hours – see website for specifics. www.foundcom.org/financial-stability/austin-tax-preparation. Free.

