Say Hello to the New (Less Confederate) Schools

AISD 's board of trustees voted 7-2 on Monday night to formally begin the process of changing the names of five schools or facilities named after individuals who fought for the Confederates during the Civil War. ( Julie Cowan and Ann Teich voted against.) That includes the Allan Facility (named after John T. Allan ), Zach­ ary Taylor Fulmore Middle School , Sidney Lanier High School , John H. Reagan High School , and East­side Memorial High School at the Johnston Campus , named after Albert Sidney Johnston . Expect the process to take a number of months, including community forums and periods for feedback.

A note to readers: Bold and uncensored, The Austin Chronicle has been Austin’s independent news source for over 36 years, expressing the community’s political and environmental concerns and supporting its active cultural scene. Now more than ever, we need your support to continue supplying Austin with independent, free press. If real news is important to you, please consider making a donation of $5, $10 or whatever you can afford, to help keep our journalism on stands.

Support the Chronicle