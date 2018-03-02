News

Say Hello to the New (Less Confederate) Schools

Five AISD schools will get a name change

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., March 2, 2018

Time for a new banner
Time for a new banner (by Jana Birchum)

AISD's board of trustees voted 7-2 on Monday night to formally begin the process of changing the names of five schools or facilities named after individuals who fought for the Confederates during the Civil War. (Julie Cowan and Ann Teich voted against.) That includes the Allan Facility (named after John T. Allan), Zach­ary Taylor Fulmore Middle School, Sidney Lanier High School, John H. Reagan High School, and East­side Memorial High School at the Johnston Campus, named after Albert Sidney Johnston. Expect the process to take a number of months, including community forums and periods for feedback.

