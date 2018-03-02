Say Hello to the New (Less Confederate) Schools
Five AISD schools will get a name change
By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., March 2, 2018
AISD's board of trustees voted 7-2 on Monday night to formally begin the process of changing the names of five schools or facilities named after individuals who fought for the Confederates during the Civil War. (Julie Cowan and Ann Teich voted against.) That includes the Allan Facility (named after John T. Allan), Zachary Taylor Fulmore Middle School, Sidney Lanier High School, John H. Reagan High School, and Eastside Memorial High School at the Johnston Campus, named after Albert Sidney Johnston. Expect the process to take a number of months, including community forums and periods for feedback.