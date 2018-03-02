News

Put the Soccer Stadium in the River

Precourt Sports Ventures’ troubles finding a home continue

By Chase Hoffberger, Fri., March 2, 2018

Put the Soccer Stadium in the River

More bad news for Precourt Sports Ventures, who last night saw the city's Parks and Recreation Board unanimously pass a resolution to recommend the city take Roy G. Guerrero Park off the table as a possible stadium site for the flirtatious Columbus Crew. The Southeast Austin park will likely be the second center city site to get checked off PSV's list after Butler Shores fell last month. PSV CEO Anthony Precourt put out a statement before the meeting reiterating the group's interest in bringing a "world class, privately financed $200 million soccer park and grounds" to Austin's "urban core," but that core may have to grow some more.

