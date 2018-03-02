News

Election Notes

More news from the campaign trail

By Mary Tuma, Michael King, and Chase Hoffberger, Fri., March 2, 2018

U.S. Rep. Joaquín Castro and former state senator and 2014 lieutenant governor candidate Leticia Van de Putte are backing Lupe Valdez's gubernatorial bid. Van de Putte called Valdez a "straight-talking, trailblazing veteran and strong compassionate sheriff with San Antonio roots." (M.T.) ... The CD 21 Dem fight – aka "Let's Beat Kopser" – continues, with Elliott McFadden again blasting foe Joseph Kopser's board membership of the Texas Association of Busi­ness. "On women's health, Joseph Kopser's TAB was to the right of Greg Abbott," McFad­den said in a press release. "When you help lead an organization that 'opposes all new health care mandates,' I think you have to question what kind of champion Kopser will be for women's health." Meanwhile, Kopser released a new digital ad: "Democrat Joseph Kopser is running for Congress because access to affordable, quality health care is worth fighting for. Joseph's all in on strengthening and protecting Obamacare and fighting back against Republicans who want to defund Planned Parenthood. He will always vote to protect women's access to health care and right to choose." (M.K.) ... The Texas AFT union reports that in an online poll of mostly teachers and other school employees, with more than 1,800 respondents, GOP voters favored Scott Milder by 91-7% over incumbent Dan Patrick in the primary race for lieutenant governor. Many respondents commented, "Anyone but Dan." (M.K.) ... Text-based campaigning is standard fare in modern politics, but one Chronicle mom – who lives in Baltimore – was surprised to see a message seeking support from Travis County Dem chair candidate Dyana Limon-Mer­ca­do. "Do you know this candidate? <3 Mom," she wrote, forwarding the message. (C.H.)

E-Night Watch Parties

Texas Victory Party (Democratic Party)
Scholz Garten, 7-11pm, www.txdemocrats.org
Join Justin Nelson for Attorney General, the Texas Democratic Party, and the Travis County Democratic Party as they watch the Texas Primary Election returns.

Sheryl Cole Election Night Watch Party
Midtown Live, 7:30pm, www.sherylcole.com
House District 46 candidate Sheryl Cole hosts a primaries watch party. Win or lose, Cole is expected to speak when the election is called.

Jose "Chito" Vela Election Watch Party
Nomad Bar, 7-10pm, www.chitovela.com
HD 46 candidate Chito Vela and his team invite supporters to join him in watching the primary returns.

