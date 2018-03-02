Civics 101

Thursday 1

EARLY VOTING Get a head start on the March 6 primaries. Through March 2, Wherever it says Vote Here. www.votetravis.com.

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM Locals resolving active warrants will have fees waived and will avoid arrest. Multiple walk-in dockets scheduled weekly with judges available to address cases. No appointments needed. Mon.-Wed., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm; Thu., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm, 6-8:30pm; Fri., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm Austin Municipal Court, 700 E. Seventh, 512/433-4800. www.austintexas.gov/department/municipal-court.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT Learn how to properly install child car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Turner Roberts Recreation Center, 7201 Colony Loop. www.austintexas.gov.

CITY COUNCIL REGULAR MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

AMPLIFY AUSTIN DAY Amplify Austin Day is returning and I Live Here I Give Here hopes to raise over $10 million in 24 hours across Travis, Hays, Williamson, Burnet, Bastrop, Caldwell, and Blanco counties. Thu., March 1, 6pm-Fri., March 2, 6pm www.amplifyatx.org.

ANNUAL DIALOGUE AND FRIENDSHIP DINNER Join the Dialogue Institute and keynote speaker Laila Muhammad for their annual dinner. This year's theme is "Racial Reconciliation: The Role of Faith Communities." 6pm. Asian American Resource Center, 8401 Cameron, 512/974-1700. www.thedialoginstitute.org.

Friday 2

EARLY VOTING Get a head start on the March 6 primaries. Through March 2, Wherever it says Vote Here. www.votetravis.com.

WARRANT AMNESTY PROGRAM Locals resolving active warrants will have fees waived and will avoid arrest. Multiple walk-in dockets scheduled weekly with judges available to address cases. No appointments needed. Mon.-Wed., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm; Thu., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm, 6-8:30pm; Fri., 8:30-11am, 1:30-3:45pm Austin Municipal Court, 700 E. Seventh, 512/433-4800. www.austintexas.gov/department/municipal-court.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 1-5pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

AMPLIFY AUSTIN DAY Amplify Austin Day is returning and I Live Here I Give Here hopes to raise over $10 million in 24 hours across Travis, Hays, Williamson, Burnet, Bastrop, Caldwell, and Blanco counties. Thu., March 1, 6pm-Fri., March 2, 6pm www.amplifyatx.org.

Saturday 3

SAFE BABY ACADEMY For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Seton Southwest Hospital, 7900 FM 1826 (Camp Ben McCollough Rd.), 512/972-7200. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 9am-5pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 9am-5pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

WOMAYN OF THE AFRICAN DIASPORA SUMMIT A conference comprised of breakout sessions panning from panel discussions to opportunities to engage with other attendees. 9am-5pm. Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon, 512/505-3139. $10-250. www.counterbalanceatx.org.

BLACK LIVES MATTER NEIGHBORHOOD CANVASSING Join BLM's monthly blockwalking to spread community awareness and education. 10am-Noon. Gus Garcia Recreation Center, 1201 E. Rundberg, 512/339-0016. Free. www.fb.com/blacklivesmatteraustin.

TRAVIS COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION TRAINING Become a volunteer deputy registrar. After completing this training, VDRs will be certified to register voters in Travis County. No reservation required. First Saturdays, 10:30am; first Tuesdays, 10:30am, 2:30pm, and 6:30pm Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport, 512/854-9473. www.battlegroundtexas.com.

REDISTRICTING, THE CENSUS, AND THE FAIR MAPS PROJECT Mike Ignatowski moderates a discussion on the 2020 census, redistricting in 2021, and the Fair Maps for Texas coalition. 2-4pm. Old Quarry Branch Library, 7051 Village Center Dr., 512/345-4435. Free. www.cg4tx.org.

Sunday 4

FREE COMPOSTING CLASS Learn how to compost to keep food waste out of the landfill. Residents paying the Clean Community Fee qualify for a $75 rebate on a home composting system. Attend a composting class, then apply! 10:30-11:30am. HOPE Farmers Market, Plaza Saltillo, 412 Comal, 512/974-1800. composting@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/composting.

Monday 5

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 4-8pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

SAFE BABY ACADEMY For expectant families, parents, and caregivers of kids under 12 months. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 5pm. People's Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa, 512/972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

READING: GODDESS OF ANARCHY: THE LIFE AND TIMES OF LUCY PARSONS, AMERICAN RADICAL UT history professor Jacqueline Jones discusses her latest book Goddess of Anarchy. 7pm. BookPeople, 603 N. Lamar, 512/472-5050. Free. www.bookpeople.com.

Tuesday 6

CITY COUNCIL WORK SESSION See Council Meeting Information Center for details. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

CHILD PASSENGER SAFETY CAR SEAT CHECK EVENT ​Learn how to properly install child car seats. Register online or call the EMS Safety Hotline. 9am. Dove Springs Recreation Center, 5801 Ainez, 512-972-7233. Free. EMSPubEd@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov/department/ems.

TRAVIS COUNTY VOTER REGISTRATION TRAINING Become a volunteer deputy registrar. After completing this training, VDRs will be certified to register voters in Travis County. No reservation required. First Saturdays, 10:30am; first Tuesdays, 10:30am, 2:30pm, and 6:30pm Travis County Tax Office, 5501 Airport, 512/854-9473. www.battlegroundtexas.com.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: PEOPLE'S COMMUNITY CLINIC StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 4-8pm. People’s Community Clinic, 1101 Camino La Costa. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

HACKING BIG DATA: DISCOVERING VULNERABILITIES IN A SOCIOTECHNICAL SOCIETY Dr. Danah Boyd, principal researcher at Microsoft Research, discusses the challenges presented by big data and machine learning. 5-6:30pm. Belo Center for New Media Auditorium, northeast corner of Dean Keeton and Guadalupe. Free. www.mediaethicsinitiative.org.

LEGALLINE JANUARY Need a legal question answered? This hotline can help. Lawyers will answer your questions and give referrals to appropriate community organizations. First Tuesdays, 5:30-7:30pm 512/472-8303. Free. www.AustinLRS.org.

FY 18 FINAL REPORT WORKSHOPS Learn how to complete the FY 18 Final Report for Core, Capacity Building, Cultural Heritage Festival Program, and Community Initiatives Program. Bring a laptop or tablet if possible. 6pm. Pleasant Hill Branch Library, 211 E. William Cannon, 512/974-3940. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

AJC GENERAL BODY MEETING Community groups are invited to come and share projects they're working on and ways AJC can get involved. 6:30-8:30pm. University Hills Branch Library, 4721 Loyola, 512/929-0551. info@austinjustice.org, www.austinjustice.org.

SCREENING OF LAMERICA Part of the Faces of Migration series presented by Not Even Past, located at the Julius Glickman Conference Center. 7pm. University of Texas at Austin, 727 E. Dean Keeton, 512/471-3434. Free. www.notevenpast.org.

CHITO VELA'S ELECTION WATCH PARTY HD 46 candidate Chito Vela and his team invite supporters to join him in watching the March 6 primary election returns. 7-10pm. Nomad, 1213 Corona, 512/628-4288. www.chitovela.com.

TEXAS VICTORY PARTY Join Justin Nelson for Attorney General, Texas Democratic Party, and Travis County Democratic Party as they watch the 2018 Texas Primary Election returns. 7-11pm. Scholz Garten, 1607 San Jacinto, 512/474-1958. Free. www.txdemocrats.org.

SHERYL COLE ELECTION NIGHT WATCH PARTY Join House District 46 candidate Sheryl Cole for a primaries watch party. Win or lose, Cole is expected to speak when the election is called. 7:30pm. Midtown Live. www.sherylcole.com.

Wednesday 7

CITY COUNCIL BUDGET WORK SESSION For more information, visit the Council Meeting Information Center. 9am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

#METOO, #YOTAMBIÉN: SEXUAL VIOLENCE IN IMMIGRANT COMMUNITIES Learn about immigrant women's rights and how you can help fight sexual assault in your community. 6:30-8:30pm. St. Edward's University, 3001 S. Congress, 512/448-8400. Free. www.lsvap.org.

FINAL COMPETITION . 6:30-9pm. Atlassian Austin, 303 Colorado #1600, 512/640-3000. Free.

Thursday 8

TRIBTALK WITH MAYOR STEVE ADLER Texas Tribune talks with Austin Mayor Steve Adler. 7:30-9am. Texas Tribune Events Center, 919 Congress, sixth floor. Free. www.texastribune.org.

CITY COUNCIL MEETING See agenda for details. 10am. Austin City Hall, 301 W. Second, 512/974-2220. Free. www.austintexas.gov.

BIG DATA & COMMUNITY POLICING WORKSHOP Training includes breakout sessions, tangible resources to take home, and a networking mixer prior to the event. 10am-3pm. George Washington Carver Museum and Cultural Center, 1165 Angelina, 512/974-4926. Free. www.measureaustin.org.

FREE TAX PREP HELP AVAILABLE: CENTRAL HEALTH StreetCred will be helping low-income patients and the general public file their taxes and identify/claim credits for which they are eligible during hours listed. 11am-8pm. CommUnityCare Southeast Health & Wellness Center, 2901 Montopolis. www.mystreetcred.org/program.

NORTH LAMAR & GUADALUPE PUBLIC OPEN HOUSE An open house for residents to learn about the Corridor Mobility Plan for the North Lamar Blvd. and Guadalupe St. corridors. 5-8pm. McCallum High School, 5600 Sunshine. Free. www.austintexas.gov/department/corridor-improvement-programs.

COMMUNITY MEETING ON VETERANS PARK PARD hosts a second community meeting to review concepts for Veterans Park. 6-8pm. American Legion Travis Post 76, 404 Atlanta St., 512/767-0788. Free. Rey.Hernandez@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

Ongoing

FREE TAX PREP FOR LOW-INCOME AUSTIN FAMILIES Foundation Communities offer tax prep and filing assistance for low- and moderate-income residents (households making up to $55,000). Available at six locations with varying day, evening, and weekend hours – see website for specifics. www.foundcom.org/financial-stability/austin-tax-preparation. Free.

CITY COUNCIL CALLS FOR MUNICIPAL CIVIL SERVICE COMMISSIONERS Council is accepting applications from qualified folks to serve on the five-member Municipal Civil Service Commission. Two three-year terms are currently open. Apply online or email Boards and Commissions Coordinator Deena Estrada. Deadline: Fri., March 2, 5pm deena.estrada@austintexas.gov, www.austintexas.gov.

VOLUNTEER FOR IT'S MY PARK DAY Thousands of Austinites unite to improve and transform city parks, trails, and greenbelts. Register for a project now! Volunteer for Sat., March 3 Various Locations. www.austinparks.org.